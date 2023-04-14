Newsdeck

US Supreme Court won’t halt $6bn student debt class action settlement

Yale campus, New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo: Chris Pretorius)
By Reuters
14 Apr 2023
The US Supreme Court on Thursday refused to halt a legal settlement that would erase more than $6-billion in debt owed by former students of colleges - many of them for-profit institutions - who have said they were misled by schools about academics and job prospects.

The justices turned away a request from three colleges that are challenging a settlement between the US Education Department and borrowers that linked the colleges to claims of “substantial misconduct”, an allegation they dispute.

The decision was separate from a case pending before the high court over the legality of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $430-billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers. A ruling in that case is expected by the end of June.

The latest dispute stemmed from a class action settlement under which the Education Department would automatically cancel the debt of nearly 200,000 borrowers who attended 151 schools.

The schools have been accused of boosting enrollment through aggressive sales tactics as well as misrepresentations about the quality of their academic offerings, graduates’ career prospects and networking opportunities, according to Eileen Connor, director of litigation at the Project on Predatory Student Lending, a group that represents borrowers involved in the settlement.

The three schools argued in court filings they had suffered reputational harm, comparing their inclusion on the settlement’s list of schools to being “branded with [a] scarlet letter”. They also argued the Biden administration lacked the legal authority to cancel the debt.

(Reporting by John Kruzel in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham.)

