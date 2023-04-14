Sky lanterns at the Water Splashing festival in Jinghong, and more from around the world
Children release a sky lantern during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, 13 April 2023 (issued 14 April 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / JIANG WENYAO
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
A sky lantern is released during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, 13 April 2023 (issued 14 April 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / JIANG WENYAO
Sky lanterns are released during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, 13 April 2023 (issued 14 April 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / JIANG WENYAO
People walk with torches during the ‘Biska Jatra’ festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 14 April 2023. Thousands of people gathered early morning to attend ‘Biska Jatra’, which is celebrated in hope of protection from all-natural calamities and support for a good harvest for the coming year, which marks 2080 in the Nepali calendar, especially by the ethnic Newar communities in Bhaktapur. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
People carry ceremonial palanquin and torches during the ‘Biska Jatra’ festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 14 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An Indian girl is dressed as Hindu goddess Kali as she participates in a religious procession during the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, on 13 April 2023. The Hindu festival runs for a month, ending with the beginning of the Bengali New Year in April, and celebrates the union of the sun and the earth. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A Hindu holy man dressed as Lord Shiva participates in a religious procession during the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
People protest near the United States embassy to mark Al-Quds Day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 14 April 2023. Al-Quds Day is an annual day of protest, decreed in 1979 by late Iranian ruler Ayatollah Khomeini, to demand the end of the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and to show solidarity with Palestinians on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A cleric watches as Iranians burn an Israeli flag during a rally marking Al Quds Day in Tehran, Iran, 14 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A freed detainee (R) loyal to the Houthis hugs a relative as he arrives at Sana’a Airport on the first day of a prisoner swap, in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 April 2023. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Yemen’s warring parties began on 14 April a three-day exchange of 887 prisoners. The Houthis have agreed to release 181 detainees, including Saudis and Sudanese soldiers who fought alongside Yemeni government forces, in exchange for 706 prisoners held by the Yemeni government, under the UN and ICRC-brokered prisoner swap deal reached last March in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Spanish elite athlete, mountaineer and climber Beatriz Flamini (R) get help and applause by members of the Group of Speleological Activities of Motril, as she leaves a cave where she remained isolated for 500 days at 70 meters depth, in the coastal town of Motril, Granada, Spain, 14 April 2023. Flanini broke the world record for cave staying as part of a scientific experiment with ‘Timecave project’. The event became known recently by ‘Marca’ newspaper due to security reasons. The project is being overseen by several teams of researchers who will accurately study the effects of isolation on Flamini’s body and brain, including cognitive functions. EPA-EFE/Alba Feixas
A demonstrator wearing sunglasses in the shape of the word “NO” takes part in a demonstration against the government’s pension reform in Paris, France, 13 April 2023 The ‘sages’, members of the Constitutional Council, are due to deliver their verdict on 14 April concerning the examination of the text of the pension reform, almost one month after the country’s Prime Minister announced the use of article 49.3 of the French Constitution to have the text of the controversial bill to be definitively adopted without a vote. The reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Chavista supporters and militants march to commemorate 21 years since the return of Hugo Chavez to power after the coup against him, in Caracas, Venezuela, 13 April 2023. Thousands of Chavistas marched this 13 April in downtown Caracas to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the return to the Presidency of Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), after the coup that kept him out of power for two days, and to raise their voices against ‘the coup, the blockade and corruption’. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
A worker stands atop a stack of wheat grain sacks at a wholesale market in Karnal, Haryana, India, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. India, the world’s second-biggest producer of wheat, rice, cotton and sugar cane, forecasts that the monsoon will be expected this year, potentially bolstering the outlook for agriculture production and economic growth. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A worker unloads the grain of wheat at a wholesale market in Karnal, Haryana, India, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Joe Biden plants a tree on the grounds of the Irish President’s official residence Áras an Uachtaráin on April 13, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family’s Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
People walk amid wildflowers blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument following an unusually wet winter on April 13, 2023, near Santa Margarita, California. Historic levels of rainfall fell in some parts of California, amid a barrage of atmospheric river winter storms, which has led to a ‘super bloom’ of wildflowers in certain parts of the state this spring. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view of wildflowers blooming near Carrizo Plain National Monument following an unusually wet winter on April 13, 2023, near Santa Margarita, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Visitors walk amid poppies blooming in a field of the Antelope Valley, near Lancaster, California, USA, 13 April 2023. Following heavy rains during the winter, poppies bloom in fields around Los Angeles. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Several cars are stuck in flood water on Fort Lauderdale International Airport’s West Perimeter road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 13 April 2023. Heavy rains in the past days produced flooding in the lower areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Pistols celebrating the presidency of Donald Trump are readied for display at the Kahr Firearms Group booth before tomorrow’s opening of the National Rifle Association convention on April 13, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Steffi Kay attends the after party for the opening Night Gala And World Premiere Of the 4k Restoration Of “Rio Bravo” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 13, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)
Lian Junjie and Yang Hao of China compete in the Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 at Xi’an Aoti Aquatic Centre on April 14, 2023, in Xi An, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Epatante ridden by Aidan Coleman jumps a fence during the William Hill Aintree Hurdle during the opening day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse on April 13, 2023, in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) DM/ML
