Protester detained during French president’s visit to the Netherlands, and more from around the world

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron with an official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace on April 11, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The French president is in the Netherlands for a two day state visit. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage)
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L), his wife Brigitte (L), Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander (2-R) and Queen Maxima pose at the Royal Palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 11 April 2023. The French president and his wife are paying a two-day state visit to the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Police arrest a protester during a visit by the Dutch king and the French president (not pictured) to the Quantum Gases & Quantum Information Lab of the UvA in the Amsterdam Science Park, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 12 April 2023.  EPA-EFE/Ramon van Flymen

Tourists cross the Canonica Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Italy’s upcoming budget outlook will probably incorporate a higher growth forecast for 2023 followed by a worsened outlook for subsequent years, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Andrea Merola/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A cycle courier transports rental bikes in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Amsterdam is proposing a wider crackdown on cars crisscrossing its city centre by closing sections of several streets to through traffic both to help clear street space and ultimately to wean citizens off the habit of treating the city core as a standard route across town. Photographer: Peter Boer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General views inside the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King’s Coronation on April 12, 2023, in London, England. Westminster Abbey has been used as Britain’s coronation church since William the Conqueror in 1066, except for kings Edward V and Edward VIII, who were not crowned. King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there during a ceremony on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

General views inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King’s Coronation on April 12, 2023, in London, England. Westminster Abbey has been used as Britain’s coronation church since William the Conqueror in 1066, except for kings Edward V and Edward VIII, who were not crowned. King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there during a ceremony on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pope Francis reacts during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A Shiite Muslim devotee prays during a mourning procession to mark the death annivesary of Muslim’s caliph Hazrat Ali, in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 April 2023. Hazrat Ali, martyred on the 21st day of the holy month of Ramadan some 1,400 years ago, was one of the most influential figures in Islam after Prophet Muhammad. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The moon over the Hazratbal Shrine during special prayers to commemorate the Martyr Day of Hazrat Ali, cousin of Prophet Muhammad, on the 21st day of Ramadan, in Srinagar, India, 12 April 2023. Hazrat Ali was killed on the 21st day of the holy month of Ramadan more than 1,400 years ago. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Lights illuminate the Neckarwestheim 2 Nuclear Power Station, operated by EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG, in Neckarwestheim, Germany, on Friday, April 7, 2023. Germany will shut down its last remaining nuclear reactors, including Neckarwestheim 2, on April 15. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Pakistani Muslim prepares to observe Itikaf at a Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on 11 April 2023. Itikaf is a pious Islamic practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for a certain number of days by the believer’s wish. It is most common during the last ten days of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Visitors admire masterpieces by Italian Renaissance Artist, Luca Signorelli as part of the “Luca Signorelli and the Grace of the Invention” exhibition preview at Cortona Diocesan Museum on April 11, 2023, in Cortona, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Sotheby’s staff looks at Gerhard Richter’s ‘4096 Farben’ at Sotheby’s during the May Sales collection in London, Britain, 12 April 2023. The artwork is expected to fetch 18-25 million euros at auction in New York in May. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Sotheby’s staff holds Kees van Dongen’s ‘Fatimah Ismael de Louxor’ at Sotheby’s during the May Sales collection in London, Britain, 12 April 2023.  EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A girl plays in front of a 60 meters high mural of the first man in space USSR cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin created by Italian graffiti artist Jorit Agoch in a residential area in the town of Odintsovo, Moscow region, Russia, 11 April 2023. Russia will celebrate on 12 April 2023 the 62nd anniversary of the first human spaceflight, conducted by Yuri Gagarin. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

People walk next to a model of Russian spacecraft at the Cosmonauts boulevard in the town of Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, Russia, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A security guard stands near a makeshift memorial in the aftermath of a mass shooting which left at least five people and the gunman dead at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 11 April 2023. The workplace shooting also injured at least eight other people, including a Louisville police officer who responded to the scene. EPA-EFE/LUKE SHARRETT

Protesters during an anti-government demonstration following a televised speech made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, April 10, 2023. After a week of rocket attacks and shootings by Palestinian militants on multiple fronts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backtracked on his decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bianca Frysak of Austria competes on the Balance Beam during the Women’s team qualifying rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

German postwoman Andrea Bunar delivers mail from her barge on the occasion of the season start in Lehde, Spreewald region, Germany, 12 April 2023. From April to October, the letters and packages in Spreewald will be delivered by Bunar and her nine-meter barge to follow a 116-year-old tradition in these wetlands. The 65 remaining recipients of this special service, who do not have direct access to the surrounding mainland, live along a 43-kilometre route with over 200 small canals in this forest region. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

The drivers line up next to their cars as they pose for a photo during the 2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship Season Launch at Brands Hatch on April 12, 2023, in Longfield, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) DM/ML

Gallery

