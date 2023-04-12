Newsdeck

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

OpenAI will pay people to report vulnerabilities in ChatGPT

The OpenAI logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on 12 January.
By Bloomberg
12 Apr 2023
0

OpenAI will start paying people as much as $20,000 to help the company find bugs in its artificial intelligence (AI) systems, such as the massively popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The AI company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that it has rolled out a bug bounty program through which people can report weaknesses, bugs or security problems they find while using its AI products. Such programs, which are common in the tech industry, entail companies paying users for reporting bugs or other security flaws. OpenAI said it’s rolling it out in partnership with Bugcrowd Inc, which is a bug bounty platform.

The company will pay cash rewards depending on the size of the bugs uncovered, ranging from $200 for what it calls “low-severity findings” to $20,000 for “exceptional discoveries”.

The company said part of why it’s rolling out the program is because it believes “transparency and collaboration” are key to finding vulnerabilities in its technology.

“This initiative is an essential part of our commitment to developing safe and advanced AI,” said the blog post, written by Matthew Knight, OpenAI’s head of security. “As we create technology and services that are secure, reliable and trustworthy, we would like your help.”

The Bugcrowd page for OpenAI’s bounty program details a number of safety issues related to the models that aren’t eligible for rewards, including jailbreak prompts, questions that result in an AI model writing malicious code, or queries that result in an model saying bad things to a user.

The announcement doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of the San Francisco-based company, recently mentioned on Twitter that OpenAI had been “considering starting a bounty program” or network of “red-teamers” to detect weak spots.

He made the comment in response to a post written by Alex Albert, a 22-year old jailbreak prompt enthusiast whose website compiles written prompts intended to get around the safeguards chatbots like ChatGPT have in place.

“Democratised red teaming is one reason we deploy these models,” Brockman wrote.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help
Maverick News

Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help
DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
Maverick News

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test
South Africa

After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test

TOP READS IN SECTION

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
Newsdeck

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike
Newsdeck

Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.