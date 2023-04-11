THRIFT BREKKER
What’s cooking today: Hot cross buns with bacon and maple syrup
There are usually packets of hot cross buns left over in the shops after Easter, often marked down. Take advantage.
Thrift is nothing to be embarrassed about. Even rich people are thrifty: it’s one of the reasons they’re rich. And a glance towards the bargain bin at the store is never a bad idea; there are treasures to be found in items put on sale.
Often something marked down is merely passed its “sell-by date”, which is an overzealous measure to avoid getting into trouble for potentially making us sick. More often than not, at least some of those items will be fine and safe, with just a tad of wilting at the edges.
A quick toasting renders a somewhat tired hot cross bun as fresh as Good Friday morning. I turned my leftover hot cross buns into breakfast, frying up some streaky bacon rashers and serving them draped on toasted hot cross buns with maple syrup drizzled over.
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
4 hot cross buns
12 rashers of streaky bacon
Butter
Maple syrup
Method
Slice the hot cross buns in half and toast them until crunchy and golden brown.
Fry the bacon until crispy in a pan you’ve wiped with a tiny bit of butter.
Butter the top sides of the buns, drape with bacon rashers and drizzle a little maple syrup over. DM/TGIFood
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet