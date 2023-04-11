Thrift is nothing to be embarrassed about. Even rich people are thrifty: it’s one of the reasons they’re rich. And a glance towards the bargain bin at the store is never a bad idea; there are treasures to be found in items put on sale.

Often something marked down is merely passed its “sell-by date”, which is an overzealous measure to avoid getting into trouble for potentially making us sick. More often than not, at least some of those items will be fine and safe, with just a tad of wilting at the edges.

A quick toasting renders a somewhat tired hot cross bun as fresh as Good Friday morning. I turned my leftover hot cross buns into breakfast, frying up some streaky bacon rashers and serving them draped on toasted hot cross buns with maple syrup drizzled over.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 hot cross buns

12 rashers of streaky bacon

Butter

Maple syrup

Method

Slice the hot cross buns in half and toast them until crunchy and golden brown.

Fry the bacon until crispy in a pan you’ve wiped with a tiny bit of butter.

Butter the top sides of the buns, drape with bacon rashers and drizzle a little maple syrup over. DM/TGIFood

