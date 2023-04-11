Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

India goes on a two-day mock drill as Covid-19 cases and deaths rise, and more from around the world

A woman walks past a COVID-19-themed mural, amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai, India, 10 April 2023. India reported 5,880 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on 10 April. A two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals is taking place in both public and private facilities amid rising Covid-19 cases. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A woman covers her face with a cloth as she passes through a crowded street, amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, in Chennai, India, 11 April 2023. India reported 5,676 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on 11 April. A two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals is taking place in both public and private facilities amid rising Covid-19 cases. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Commuters wear face masks while riding on a scooter, amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, in Chennai, India, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A dog passes in front of a COVID-19-themed mural, amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, in Chennai, India, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

People arrive to shop at a crowded market area, amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, in Chennai, India, 10 April 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Ukrainian serviceman who adopted the nom de guerre Liutuy carries shells to a tank at a Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 10 April 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Relatives, friends, and comrades attend during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Kostyantyn Starovytsky in Brovary near Kyiv, Ukraine, on 11 April 2023. Kyiv Opera director and conductor Kostyantyn Starovytsky was killed in action while fighting against Russian troops near Kramatorsk. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A person passes in front of a colorful mural painted on a wall in central Tbilisi, Georgia, 11 April 2023. The Old City area of Tbilisi contains a bulk of the town’s tourist attractions, mostly known for its souvenir shops and historical buildings. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

People pass a colorful and artistic mural painted on a wall in central Tbilisi, Georgia, 11 April 2023. The Old City area of Tbilisi contains a bulk of the town’s tourist attractions, mostly known for its souvenir shops and historical buildings. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A person passes a colorful mural painted on a wall in central Tbilisi, Georgia, 11 April 2023. The Old City area of Tbilisi contains a bulk of the town’s tourist attractions, mostly known for its souvenir shops and historical buildings. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Blue and white ribbons decorate the streets in forestalling celebrations of Napoli’s Serie A title, in Naples, Italy, 11 April 2023. Serie A club Napoli is 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio with seven matches yet to be played. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Yemenis visit the grave of a slain relative at a cemetery for people killed in the war in Yemen, in Sana’a, Yemen, 10 April 2023. A Saudi delegation is holding ceasefire negotiations with Houthi leaders in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a to advance peace talks to put an end to the eight-year conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Members of the colour party during their march on April 10, 2023, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Derry is host to annual parades by dissident republican groups that mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising, the armed insurrection against British rule in Ireland that catalysed the creation of an independent state of Ireland. Today’s parades also fall on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the deal that dissident Republicans do not accept, signed on April 10, 1998, which ended most of the violence during the decades-long conflict known as The Troubles. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A multiple exposure photo of Ilias Georgios of Cyprus competing on the Horizontal Bar during the Men’s team qualifying rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Radomyr Stelmakh of Ukraine competes on the Horizontal during the Men’s team qualifying rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Luka Van den Keybus of Belgium competes on the Horizontal Bar during the Men’s team qualifying rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

‘Warriors’ with ancient-style weapons, shields and armour take part in the ‘Rekawka’ Festival at the foot of the Krakus Mound in Krakow, Poland, 11 April 2023. The event which is traditionally held on the Tuesday after Easter presents a reenactment of an early medieval battle and introduces visitors to old rituals related to the arrival of spring, as well as get to know the heroes of the most interesting legends and folk tales related to Krakow and its surrounding region. This year’s festival is held under the title ‘Arrival of the Slavs to the country on the Vistula’. EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski 

Al Ahly’s Hussein El Shahat celebrates with the trophy after winning the Egyptian Cup final soccer match between Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC, in Cairo, Egypt, 10 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Tourists walk among dead trees in the devastated Harz forest on April 10, 2023, near Wernigerode, Germany. Two-thirds of the trees in the forest are now confirmed to have died, mostly due to an infestation of the bark beetle made worse by climate change, as persistent years of dry weather have weakened many trees. The regional forestry service is planting saplings but reforestation efforts will take years. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A pair of Rose-ringed parakeets in a forest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 April 2023. Nepal is one of the destinations for the summer for winter migratory birds coming from the southern parts of South East Asia as well as from Africa and Australia, due to its favourable breeding environment. According to bird experts, more than 900 bird species have been spotted in Nepal. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Rose-ringed Parakeet in a tree in a forest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A dog appears to be interested in a flower blooming in a field of Narcissus plants in the Jubilee Park of Brussels, Belgium, 11 April 2023. The ‘Narcissus pseudonarcissus’, or Wild daffodil, is a perennial flowering plant and regarded as one of the ‘classic’ springtime flowers which usually bloom around Easter in white and bright yellow. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET DM/ ML

