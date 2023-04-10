Maverick Life

Laylat al-Qadr prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Iran, and more from around the world

Iranian women pray as they place the Koran on their heads during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Saleh Shrine in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2023. Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Destiny in Arabic, is believed to be the night when the first verse of the Koran, Islam's holy book, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The exact date is not known but it is believed to be on an odd night of the last 10 nights of the holy month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Iranian women pray as they place the Koran on their heads during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Saleh Shrine in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2023. Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Destiny in Arabic, is believed to be the night when the first verse of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The exact date is not known but it is believed to be on an odd night of the last 10 nights of the holy month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Believers walk in procession with Apupu (bitter orange) lamps to illuminate the ‘yvaga rape’ (‘path to heaven’ in the Guarani language) on Good Friday, in Tanarandy, Paraguay, 07 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Fernando Franceschelli

A woman attends the Divine Captive procession as it travels through the streets during Good Friday celebrations, in Madrid, Spain, 07 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Gonzalez

Volunteers, some with the Rainbow Defense Coalition, use umbrellas to block anti-trans protesters’ views of Crazy Aunt Helen’s Restaurant, which was hosting a Drag Story Hour event, in Washington, DC, USA, 08 April 2023. Anti-LGBTQ protestors have recently targeted Drag Story Hours, during which a drag performer reads stories to children and adults. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Drag Queen performer Tara Hoot prepares to attend a Drag Story Hour event at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Restaurant in Washington, DC, USA, on 08 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

People dressed as Jesus and Mary participate in the Christathon pub crawl on April 9, 2023, in London, England. The Crucifixion-themed pub crawl started at The Trinity pub in Borough and was scheduled to finish at Whitehall’s Silver Cross. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

A man dressed as Jesus participates in the Christathon pub crawl on April 9, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Dressed in folk costumes, young men pour water on a young woman in Holloko, a mountain village enlisted on Unesco’s World Heritage List, some 80 km northeast of Budapest, Hungary, 10 April 2023. According to an old Hungarian tradition, on Easter Monday young men pour water on young women, who in exchange present their sprinklers with hand-decorated coloured eggs. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

Dressed in folk costumes, young women perform a traditional dance in Holloko, a mountain village enlisted on Unesco’s World Heritage List, some 80 km northeast of Budapest, Hungary, 10 April 2023.  EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

Dancers perform during the Shirasagi-no Mai, or White Heron Dance, at the Sensoji Temple on April 09, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. The parade, which originated in the 8th-12th century in Kyoto, was revived in 1968 to celebrate Tokyo’s 100th Anniversary and to wish for peace. The dance is now held twice a year, in April and November, at the Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, one of Tokyo’s most popular tourist destinations for foreign visitors. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Nazarenes participate in the procession of the Holy Encounter during the celebration of the traditional Spanish Holy Week at the promenade in Ferrol city, Galicia region, north-western Spain, 07 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIKO DELGADO

Thai and foreign Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga exercises during a Wine Yoga class at the King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 April 2023. Wine yoga combines the joy of drinking wine with traditional yoga poses with participants balancing a glass of wine on their bodies as well as sipping and toasting the alcoholic beverage. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A woman plays in the sand on the beach, in Pingtan, Fujian province, China, 10 April 2023. China is conducting three days of military drills around the Taiwan Strait following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen’s meeting in the United States with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. The People’s Liberation Army is holding a military exercise in the Fujian Province, Pingtan County, the closest point to Taiwan. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A Star Wars fan dressed as Darth Maul travels to the ExCeL convention centre to attend Star Wars Celebration event in London, Britain, 07 April 2023. Star Wars Celebration is an international annual event that sees major announcements, cast guests, panels and merchandise trading that runs between 7 and 10 April. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

A member of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) prays to God during the Easter Saturday church service at CMA South Africa’s main church in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 08 April 2023. Approximately 600 CMA members from all over South Africa converged on the church for their annual national rally. CMA South Africa, which started in 1980, has over 1,000 members and chapters in most cities in the country and is a multi-denominational, multi-racial ministry that uses ‘friendship evangelism’ within the biker community to try to reach out to bikers who may need help. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A bear checks a mock easter egg containing a snack at Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, 10 April 2023. Every year for Easter Monday the Zagreb Zoo gives snacks for animals. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A mock puppet resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) is set on fire during the traditional ‘Burning of the Judas’ event on Easter Sunday at the town of Alfaro, La Rioja region, northern Spain, 09 April 2023. The event consists of the burning of some dolls distributed by the municipality that mainly represent politicians or celebrities, to leave behind the bad things they have done during the year and to ‘resurrect’ in the next 365 days. EPA-EFE/RAQUEL MANZANARES

A Ukrainian serviceman of 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fires 2s1 “Gvozdyka” self-propelled howitzers at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 07 April 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A wild bird is being released by members of “ANIMA” after rehabilitation, on Hymettus mountain in Athens, Greece, 08 April 2023. Each year, the non-profit association ANIMA rehabilitates over 5,000 wild animals, responds to thousands of citizens for issues concerning wildlife, collaborates with authorities, NGOs and stakeholders to address threats to wildlife, and mobilizes hundreds of volunteers. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS

People gather around the carcass of a sperm whale at Yeh Leh beach in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia, 09 April 2023. The 17-meter-long whale is the third one to be found beached in Bali in little over a week. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

People look at the traditional Easter fire in Dijkerhoek, The Netherlands, 09 April 2023. Several Easter fires could not continue or had to be changed due to nitrogen emissions. EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK

Construction workers work inside India’s and Asia’s longest bi-directional Zojila Tunnel, at Baltal nearly 92 from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 April 2023. A total of 6 km of work on the 14.2-km Zojila Tunnel at the height of 11,575 feet above sea level is underway. According to project managers working on its construction, the tunnel would be completed months ahead of the set deadline of 2026. Zojila Tunnel along with another Z-Morh Tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, which would be inaugurated by India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on 10 April 2023 would make the strategic Srinagar-Leh National Highway, connecting Kashmir region to cold desert Ladakh region, an all-weather road. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Visitors look at the ‘Harmony in Color’ new parade during a press preview at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan, 10 April 2023. The new parade is marking the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland and will be shown daily to the public from 15 April 2023. Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983 as the first Disney park outside of the US. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia competes during the second game against Ding Liren of China at the FIDE Chess World Championship 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 10 April 2023. Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Ding Liren of China are competing for the world title. EPA-EFE/RADMIR FAHRUTDINOV DM/ML

