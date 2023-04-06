Maverick Life

The way that we respect our ancestors varies depending on our culture and beliefs. The Torajans of Indonesia have a unique ritual called ‘Ma’nene’, in which they clean and dress dead bodies that have been buried for tens or possibly hundreds of years, in the belief that this will bring prosperity to their village. According to Torajan history, the ritual started with a man called Pong Rumasek, a hunter who discovered a dead body in the middle of the woods near Balla mountain. Pong took care of the corpse by wrapping it in clothes, before resuming his hunt. Following his act of respect, Pong found it easy to spot his prey when he went out hunting, and to find fruits in the forest. Strange events continued when Pong returned home, as abandoned agricultural crops suddenly harvested faster and more abundantly than before. Now, after the August harvest, every resident in Baruppu holds a funeral to honour their ancestors, while other regions perform the Ma'nene ritual every 3-5 years. © Yoese Mariam, Indonesia, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023
By Sony World Photography Awards
06 Apr 2023
The Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Documentary and Portfolio categories.

Kamilia Kuhail (35) looks after her 2-month-old son, Ahmed, in Sheikh Shaban cemetery in Gaza City, where she lives with her family. The Kuhail family’s house was built on the graves of two unknown people whose remains are now buried under the foundations. ‘If the dead could talk, they would tell us to get out of here’, says Kamilia. While the authorities grapple with a growing demand for new housing in the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead, as homeless squatters settle in the area’s cemeteries, The pressure on space in the cemeteries reflects a mounting demographic crisis in Gaza, where the population is set to more than double within the next 30 years. Land is running out and competition for scarce Gaza real estate is understandably fierce, with an ever-increasing demand for both housing and farming land to help feed the growing population. Now, even the dead are affected, as their resting places are pressured by squatters and the relentless realities of a growing population with nowhere else to go. © Mohammed Salem, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Khadija Kuhail (30), holds her son, Mohanad (1), in the doorway of their family home at Sheikh Shaban cemetery. Visitors have to climb three steps to get into the sparsely furnished house, where they encounter a strong smell. Kamilia Kuhail calls it ‘the smell of death’.While the authorities grapple with a growing demand for new housing in the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead, as homeless squatters settle in the area’s cemeteries, The pressure on space in the cemeteries reflects a mounting demographic crisis in Gaza, where the population is set to more than double within the next 30 years. Land is running out and competition for scarce Gaza real estate is understandably fierce, with an ever-increasing demand for both housing and farming land to help feed the growing population. Now, even the dead are affected, as their resting places are pressured by squatters and the relentless realities of a growing population with nowhere else to go. © Mohammed Salem, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

A man carries a large fish on his head from the old port to the nearby Hamar Weyne fish market in Mogadishu, Somalia. This market is the busiest in the city due to its proximity to the port. The Hamar Weyne fish market, in the heart of Mogadishu, is a vital hub for the fish trade. Located just a few metres from the old port, it is the busiest and most important fish market in the city, with hundreds of fishermen relying on it to sell their catch. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing civil war and a lack of investment in the sector, the market remains a key source of employment and economic activity. © Tariq Zaidi, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

A man carries a large fish through the auction area of the Hamar Weyne fish market. The Hamar Weyne fish market, in the heart of Mogadishu, is a vital hub for the fish trade. Located just a few metres from the old port, it is the busiest and most important fish market in the city, with hundreds of fishermen relying on it to sell their catch. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing civil war and a lack of investment in the sector, the market remains a key source of employment and economic activity. © Tariq Zaidi, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Pablito'. A child representative of the Q’ero nation accompanies the Paucartambo nation. These images were captured during a visit to the Andean religious pilgrimage that brings together the Andean nations of the Peruvian region of Cusco. On the slopes of the snow-capped Sinaq’ara mountain, at 4,700 metres (15,400 feet) above sea level, in the district of Ocongate, the people gather to worship the religious image of the Lord of Qoyllur Rit’i and perform rituals to connect with nature and its energy. © Frederick Olivera Gonzales, Peru, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Inti Alabado'. Members of the Andean nation of Anta pray to the sun and to the cross. These images were captured during a visit to the Andean religious pilgrimage that brings together the Andean nations of the Peruvian region of Cusco. On the slopes of the snow-capped Sinaq’ara mountain, at 4,700 metres (15,400 feet) above sea level, in the district of Ocongate, the people gather to worship the religious image of the Lord of Qoyllur Rit’i and perform rituals to connect with nature and its energy. © Frederick Olivera Gonzales, Peru, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Begging for Food'. Women and children beg for food outside a bakery in central Kabul. Before the Taliban took power in August 2021, just a few women sat here begging, but as the months pass and desperation increases, more and more people are now relying on the compassion of others. The chaotic withdrawal of the US and allied forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 spelled the end of a hugely expensive and ultimately futile 20-year-long attempt at nation building following the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Having sustained a low-level insurgency across the country for two decades, the Taliban forces who were once in charge of Kabul were quickly deprived of the two main sources of government income: foreign aid and billions of dollars of government reserves deposited abroad that were promptly frozen. Since then, the already fragile economy, which was reliant on foreign aid to cover three quarters of its budget, has largely collapsed. Now, half of the country’s 40 million people don’t have enough to eat and more than one million children are severely malnourished and at risk of starvation. © Mads Nissen, Denmark, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Pacha and his daughter Bebe Aisa'. In the middle of the busy streets of Kabul, Pacha and his daughter Bebe Aisa are trying to earn enough money for today’s food by cleaning and polishing shoes. It costs 5 afghani to get a pair of shoes fixed, but fewer and fewer people can afford it these days. For 10 afghani, the father and daughter can buy a single loaf of bread to take home. The chaotic withdrawal of the US and allied forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 spelled the end of a hugely expensive and ultimately futile 20-year-long attempt at nation building following the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Having sustained a low-level insurgency across the country for two decades, the Taliban forces who were once in charge of Kabul were quickly deprived of the two main sources of government income: foreign aid and billions of dollars of government reserves deposited abroad that were promptly frozen. Since then, the already fragile economy, which was reliant on foreign aid to cover three quarters of its budget, has largely collapsed. Now, half of the country’s 40 million people don’t have enough to eat and more than one million children are severely malnourished and at risk of starvation. © Mads Nissen, Denmark, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

A woman carrying a net to be installed by her fellow barrio members. For many people it is hoped that these nets will provide financial savings. After Cairo, Lima is the second city in the world to be built in a desert. In recent years, migration from rural Peru to Lima has increased significantly, but the people who manage to settle in Lima are typically very poor and their biggest problem is lack of water. One solution that gives them hope is fog nets. Consisting of two poles that support a nylon net with small holes in it, these nets can collect about 200 litres (53 gallons) of water per day. The founder of the project is Abel Cruz, who started work on it more than 20 years ago, when he left his home region of Cusco and came to Lima to live in a settlement where water was a luxury. According to Abel, there are now about 140 fog nets installed in Lima; this project aims to show how this artisanal method could help combat water shortages. © Alessandro Cinque, Italy, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

A view of the barrio after the fog nets have been installed. Villa Maria del Triunfo has a population of approximately 430,000 inhabitants. According to the latest official data from the Peruvian government, about 21.5 percent of its population lives in poverty or extreme poverty. After Cairo, Lima is the second city in the world to be built in a desert. In recent years, migration from rural Peru to Lima has increased significantly, but the people who manage to settle in Lima are typically very poor and their biggest problem is lack of water. One solution that gives them hope is fog nets. Consisting of two poles that support a nylon net with small holes in it, these nets can collect about 200 litres (53 gallons) of water per day. The founder of the project is Abel Cruz, who started work on it more than 20 years ago, when he left his home region of Cusco and came to Lima to live in a settlement where water was a luxury. According to Abel, there are now about 140 fog nets installed in Lima; this project aims to show how this artisanal method could help combat water shortages. © Alessandro Cinque, Italy, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Slaughterhouse assembly line.' In this fast developing digital society, the flow line is also the most common production method in modern factories.I photographed people working in the slaughterhouse and the view of the flow line. I wanted to know how these people, who represent the efficiency of production, chose to work on the flow line while being affected by the epidemic. © Mingrui Liu, China Mainland, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Buildings and vehicles destroyed by a Russian attack on a shopping mall. It is reported that eight people were killed. Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2022. In the first 11 months that passed since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 6,826 civilians died and 10,769 were injured. It was also estimated that almost eight million Ukrainian citizens had left their country and sought refuge in European countries, while six-and-a-half million people were forcibly displaced within the country as the reality of war was brought to the European continent. © Emin Sansar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Buildings and vehicles destroyed by a Russian attack on a shopping mall. It is reported that eight people were killed.
Nineteen days after Russia attacked Ukraine, civilian evacuations continued from conflict areas, including the city of Bucha. Many civilians were evacuated to the relatively more secure capital city of Kyiv. Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022. In the first 11 months that passed since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 6,826 civilians died and 10,769 were injured. It was also estimated that almost eight million Ukrainian citizens had left their country and sought refuge in European countries, while six-and-a-half million people were forcibly displaced within the country as the reality of war was brought to the European continent. © Emin Sansar, Turkey, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Madeline Akida speaks while a soldier looks on during a dialogue event between local women and a Congolese army commando unit stationed at a garrison nearby. Peace activists hosted a dialogue between the military garrison and local communities to share grievances openly and resolve tensions to prevent community violence. Beni, North Kivu Province, DRC. Nearly 20 years on from a conflict that killed five million people and upended tenfold more lives, the Democratic Republic of Congo is once again sliding into chaos. As renewed conflict with the M23 rebels, massacres and regional militarisation caught the world’s attention this year, the vital contribution of women to peace remains invisible. Despite escalating violence, some women are working to create dialogue between armed actors and communities. They track human rights violations, warn of impending violence and plead with rebel leaders to stop attacks. In doing so, they take immense risks. Pairing rare visuals of the frontlines with portraits and in-depth stories from women, this long-term project follows activists as they mobilise. While media crews come in briefly to shoot scenes of war and displacement, I have spent many months in hard to access areas covering conflict and documenting the slow work of peace from a unique perspective. © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Peace activist Liberata Buratwa. ‘I have been working for peace since I was very young’, she says. In 2008, at the height of a spate of massacres, Liberata led a delegation of women to meet Laurent Nkunda, the leader of the CNDP rebel group. ‘We told him, “my son, rebellion will lead you nowhere, the bush is for the animals, not for the people”’. Rutshuru, North Kivu Province, DRC. Nearly 20 years on from a conflict that killed five million people and upended tenfold more lives, the Democratic Republic of Congo is once again sliding into chaos. As renewed conflict with the M23 rebels, massacres and regional militarisation caught the world’s attention this year, the vital contribution of women to peace remains invisible. Despite escalating violence, some women are working to create dialogue between armed actors and communities. They track human rights violations, warn of impending violence and plead with rebel leaders to stop attacks. In doing so, they take immense risks. Pairing rare visuals of the frontlines with portraits and in-depth stories from women, this long-term project follows activists as they mobilise. While media crews come in briefly to shoot scenes of war and displacement, I have spent many months in hard to access areas covering conflict and documenting the slow work of peace from a unique perspective. © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'N'. ‘N’, a migrant from Congo, poses for a portrait in front of one of the UN Buffer Zone walls separating the Republic of Cyprus and the TRNC. The city of Nicosia is the last divided city in Europe, split roughly in the middle by the UN-patrolled Buffer Zone. N left Congo in search of better opportunities and the possibility to study in Europe. Nicosia, Cyprus, August 2020. Cyprus is still reeling from the effects of the 1974 Greek-led coup and the subsequent Turkish invasion that divided the island into two communities. Yet both Greek- and Turkish-Cypriots now deal with an influx of refugees that threatens to change the island’s demographic. With a population of around 850,000, Cyprus holds the largest share of asylum-seekers per capita - 3.5 percent - in all of Europe. In the last five months of 2022, more than 10,000 asylum seekers submitted asylum claims in the Republic of Cyprus; in 2021 there were more asylum claims than births in Cyprus. These arrivals, coupled with an already broken system threaten to upend the fragile peace that has been held since 1974. As one side tries to derail the other by sending them across the border, migrants suffer while waiting in limbo, becoming the victims of racism, and extortion by landlords and employers, with no prospect of a better life. © Radu Diaconu, Canada, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'UNFICYP'. Two UN soldiers during a morning patrol around the Chetinkaya moat in the Buffer Zone dividing the TRNC and the Republic of Cyprus. This area is a major hotspot for illegal crossings on the island – a lot of migrants come down the wall, run to the fence and try to climb over. Nicosia, Cyprus, April 2022. Cyprus is still reeling from the effects of the 1974 Greek-led coup and the subsequent Turkish invasion that divided the island into two communities. Yet both Greek- and Turkish-Cypriots now deal with an influx of refugees that threatens to change the island’s demographic. With a population of around 850,000, Cyprus holds the largest share of asylum-seekers per capita - 3.5 percent - in all of Europe. In the last five months of 2022, more than 10,000 asylum seekers submitted asylum claims in the Republic of Cyprus; in 2021 there were more asylum claims than births in Cyprus. These arrivals, coupled with an already broken system threaten to upend the fragile peace that has been held since 1974. As one side tries to derail the other by sending them across the border, migrants suffer while waiting in limbo, becoming the victims of racism, and extortion by landlords and employers, with no prospect of a better life. © Radu Diaconu, Canada, Shortlist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Portrait of a Veteran, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 2022'. World War 2 veteran Acek Urmanbetov (98) is recovering from Covid. He is reluctant to evoke the war, but remembers the leg he lost in Belarus, the people he shot and the dead rotting in the trenches. He follows international politics and is devastated by Ukraine’s current war. In 2022, much of the world reopened, and I could finally continue some of my long-term projects that had been interrupted by the Covid crisis. These images are a collection of contrasting moments found on the way: a Cuban actress shines in the Havana night; a woman about to turn 100 recalls the Soviet famine that took her father; a young girl crowned with dandelions embodies the spirit of youth. 2022 was a cruel year in many ways, but the possibility of encountering people again and listening to their stories was genuine solace. © Marylise Vigneau, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Heroes, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, October 2022'. A moment in the Cambodian countryside. In 2022, much of the world reopened, and I could finally continue some of my long-term projects that had been interrupted by the Covid crisis. These images are a collection of contrasting moments found on the way: a Cuban actress shines in the Havana night; a woman about to turn 100 recalls the Soviet famine that took her father; a young girl crowned with dandelions embodies the spirit of youth. 2022 was a cruel year in many ways, but the possibility of encountering people again and listening to their stories was genuine solace. © Marylise Vigneau, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Flowers'. The period of the pandemic and confinement at home is a time of searching for opportunities, and finding space for life again. A set of photos showing my way of looking at the surrounding reality. Surroundings of residence. Home, loved ones. Same way of seeing. Slow, analog photography. Landscape portraits. A landscape of people. © Jack Gasiorowski, Poland, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Eve'. Silhouette of Eve coming out of the forest. Searching for breath and space after a long autumn and winter isolation. A set of photos showing my way of looking at the surrounding reality. Surroundings of residence. Home, loved ones. Same way of seeing. Slow, analog photography. Landscape portraits. A landscape of people. © Jack Gasiorowski, Poland, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Ire'. We study to gain information, so that we might recognise the true significance of the future. This conveys the attempt of a little girl to feel what the future could be like. Taken at Barry Island, Wales, 2022. Most of these Images were taken in 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Only the first image submitted was taken in Lagos, Nigeria 2021. In this body of work, Love, identity and purpose are all Intertwined. human instinctively look for answers to problems. We want a greater understanding of our feelings, motivations and fundamental identities. The question is can we all find answers to our mysteries? These Images were all taken with Canon Eos R Camera. © Taiye Omokore, Nigeria, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Joel'. The Universe only responds to those with a burning desire, definiteness of purpose and a constant persistence, for there is no such thing as something for nothing. Taken in April 2022 at Garth Hill, Wales. Most of these Images were taken in 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Only the first image submitted was taken in Lagos, Nigeria 2021. In this body of work, Love, identity and purpose are all Intertwined. human instinctively look for answers to problems. We want a greater understanding of our feelings, motivations and fundamental identities. The question is can we all find answers to our mysteries? These Images were all taken with Canon Eos R Camera. © Taiye Omokore, Nigeria, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Silent Light 9'. Little Mohammed looks out of the window from a food shop in the Islambag neighbourhood of Dhaka, Bangladesh. His neighbourhood is one of the many open-air garbage and recycling dumps that exist in the country. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 November 2021. This portfolio approaches the portrait not only as a way of getting closer to another person, but also as a dialogue between our own perception and that which is alien to us through others. Historically, the photographer and the camera have occupied a position of power and privilege over those portrayed. However, in my work in different countries I often question this approach. I try to position the model and portrait artist on a more equal footing that creates a starting point for a more sincere dialogue. Using a photojournalism and documentary photography approach also helps add depth to the work and enhances the connection at a time when we are constantly bombarded with images. © Israel Fuguemann, Mexico, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Silent Light 10'. Maria (35) and her two children Denis (4) and Veronika (10) are living in a reception centre in Chișinău, Moldova. They were displaced from Jérzon, Ukraine, after the attacks on their city began. Maria feels anguish because many of her relatives remained in Jérzon and she does not know when she will be able to return to Ukraine. Even when she can return, the city where she lived is being destroyed, so she doesn’t know if her house will still be standing. Chișinău, Moldova, 19 April 2022. This portfolio approaches the portrait not only as a way of getting closer to another person, but also as a dialogue between our own perception and that which is alien to us through others. Historically, the photographer and the camera have occupied a position of power and privilege over those portrayed. However, in my work in different countries I often question this approach. I try to position the model and portrait artist on a more equal footing that creates a starting point for a more sincere dialogue. Using a photojournalism and documentary photography approach also helps add depth to the work and enhances the connection at a time when we are constantly bombarded with images. © Israel Fuguemann, Mexico, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Nixie'. Nixie is a non-binary person who lives with Eddy, who is also non-binary. At the time of this portrait, which was taken in 2021 at their home in Ghent, Belgium, Eddy was pregnant. They are now raising the child with a gender-neutral parenting style. These are pictures from a small series I started myself. Each one is a collaboration, or a depiction of a community. My recent work has seen me work with the LGBTQ+, Afro-Caribbean and Muslim communities. I allow my curiosity to lead me in my work and talking to the people/community I’m depicting is a very important part of the process. © Ines Vansteenkiste-Muylle, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Headwear in Our Pool'. This is part of a 2022 collaboration between myself, Marc Martha and Eveline Briand, which aims to represent people who wear hijabs or other headpieces in the water, either because of their religion or to protect their hair. We were shocked by the number of public pools that did not accept this. However, Aqua Heaven – a private sauna – accepted us because they often have people with hijabs in their pools. These are pictures from a small series I started myself. Each one is a collaboration, or a depiction of a community. My recent work has seen me work with the LGBTQ+, Afro-Caribbean and Muslim communities. I allow my curiosity to lead me in my work and talking to the people/community I’m depicting is a very important part of the process. © Ines Vansteenkiste-Muylle, Belgium, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Robi. Omalo, Georgia' I met Robi and his friends in the village of Omalo, preparing horses for riding. It was a fascinating and detailed process, as colourful, patterned fabrics adorned the horse's back. After Robi got on his horse and got ready to ride, I saw this composition against the beautiful background of the Caucasus mountains and realised that this image merges into something whole and indivisible. © Tadas Kazakevicius, Lithuania, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'Yuri, Tbilisi, Georgia, 2022.' I first saw Yuri, he seemed to be floating above the crowd in the busy streets of Dzveli Tbilisi. He was on his way to mass and his height and dark clothes made him stand out – it seemed like you could not take your eyes off him. I remembered Yuri some time later, when I was on my way to Omalo and suddenly saw some lonely crosses hovering with the same dignity in the mist of the Caucasus mountain pass. © Tadas Kazakevicius, Lithuania, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Couple at the corniche looking out to sea. I like very much how she is holding the slender tree. This portfolio was shot in the first half of 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where I was based at the time. Given more time, I think these pictures would have fallen into more defined projects or narratives, perhaps relating to the large migrant worker and expat population (of which I was part), or Saudi car culture. As it is, I believe this collection shows my style and technique as a photographer – there is no deliberate connection between the images other than I was searching for special photographs that could eventually develop into projects. © James Deavin, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Two migrant workers at the beach during Eid celebrations. Eid is a holiday for all in Saudi and the beaches are full of people from all walks of life, although most say it is still too cold to swim. This portfolio was shot in the first half of 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where I was based at the time. Given more time, I think these pictures would have fallen into more defined projects or narratives, perhaps relating to the large migrant worker and expat population (of which I was part), or Saudi car culture. As it is, I believe this collection shows my style and technique as a photographer – there is no deliberate connection between the images other than I was searching for special photographs that could eventually develop into projects. © James Deavin, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

