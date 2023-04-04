Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Penitents take part in processions during the Holy Week in Spain

A penitent of the brotherhood "Los Dolores" holds a holy book before taking part in the procession on Holy Monday on April 03, 2023 in Granada, Spain. In the last week of Lent, prior to Easter, cities and towns across Spain feature Catholic groups performing processional tributes to the Passion of Jesus Christ. (Photo by Carlos Gil Andreu/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Penitents take part in the procession of Christ the King and Our Lady of Sorrow on the occasion of the Holy Week in Ferrol, northern Spain, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Kiko Delgado

Penitents take part in the procession of Christ the King and Our Lady of Sorrow on the occasion of the Holy Week in Ferrol, northern Spain, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Kiko Delgado

Penitents take part in the procession of Holy Christ of the Blood this Holy Monday on the occasion of Holy Week in Toledo, central Spain, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ISMAEL HERRERO

A faithful costumed as one of Talciguines (possessed people) takes part during the celebration of the Holy Monday on the occasion of Salvadoran Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A faithful (L) acting as one of the Talciguines (possessed people) takes a refreshment while taking part during the celebration of the Holy Monday on the occasion of Salvadoran Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Penitents take part in the procession of Christ of Our Lord of the Kings of the Vera Cruz brotherhood on the occasion of the Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SALAS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews knead the dough at a Matzah bakery in Jerusalem, 03 April 2023. Matzah, or unleavened bread, is used during the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, commemorating the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times. Passover will start on 05 April and end on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox Jews knead the dough at a Matzah bakery in Jerusalem, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Vendors on sampans in a canal at a floating market in Damnoen Saduak, Thailand, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Thailand is scheduled to release the consumer price index (CPI) on April 5. Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A fruit vendor on a sampan in a canal at a floating market in Damnoen Saduak, Thailand, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A farmer carries harvested sugarcane cropS to a nearby sugar mill in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Global supplies of sugar are becoming tighter, mainly because India, one of the world’s top shippers, is cutting exports after rains hurt the sugar cane crop and as the country diverts more of the sweetener to make biofuel. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A bald eagle carries off a fish out of the Susquehanna River at Conowingo Dam in Darlington, Maryland, USA, 03 April 2023. Bald eagles increase their presence during the spring at Conowingo Dam to eat shad. The emblem of the United States, the bald eagle’s comeback has been a success story for conservationists. Researchers at the University of Georgia have stated that the avian influenza strain known as H5N1 has killed bald eagles at an ‘alarming rate.’ EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch (L), Victor Glover (up), Reid Wiseman (down), and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (R) posing Bldg. 8, Room 183 – Photo Studio at the Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas, USA, on 29 March 2023 (issued 03 April 2023). NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced on 03 April 2023 the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. EPA-EFE/Josh Valcarcel / NASA HANDOUT

Former US president Donald J. Trump (C) arrives at Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2023. After being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week, Trump is travelling to New York and will reportedly turn himself in at New York Criminal Court on 04 April 2023 to hear the charges against him. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Protestors unfurl a banner outside criminal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, will plead not guilty when he appears in a Manhattan state court Tuesday to face criminal charges, his defense lawyer said. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump, center, argues with a protestor outside criminal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, will plead not guilty when he appears in a Manhattan state court Tuesday to face criminal charges, his defense lawyer said. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Investigators at the site of a train accident in Voorschoten, Netherlands, 04 April 2023. At least one person died and several others were seriously injured after a passenger train and a freight train collided with construction equipment on the tracks. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

An aerial view shows trucks carrying beach houses as preparations for a summer season started on the beach of IJmuiden, The Netherlands, 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

An aerial picture taken with a drone show Polish farmers blocking a street during their protest in Szczecin, northwest Poland, 03 April 2023. Polish farmers have been protesting against what they call a flood of Ukrainian grain, which, they say, has depressed domestic grain prices. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki POLAND OUT

A picture taken with an ultra wide angle lens showing the pack of riders in action during the second stage of the Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Vuelta Cycling Tour, of 193.8 kilometres from Viana to Leitza, in Navarra, northern Spain, 04 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges

The funeral of Milad Heidari and Meghdad Mahghani Jafarabadi, two Iranian Revolutionary Guards on April 4, 2023, in Imam Hossein Square in Tehran. They died in alleged Israeli attacks near Damascus, Syria last week. (Photo by Borna News/Matin Ghasemi/Iran Images ATPImages/Getty Images)

The China National Traditional Orchestra perform at the Sound and Light Theater at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, on 03 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The China National Traditional Orchestra perform at the Sound and Light Theater at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, on 03 April 2023, as the Great Sphinx of Giza is seen in the background. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI DM/ ML

