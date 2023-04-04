Newsdeck

ARTEMIS II

Former fighter pilot to be first Canadian to fly to the moon

The International Space Station (ISS) passes in front of the moon as captured near Buzitka, southern Slovakia, 29 March 2023 (issued 30 March 2023). (Photo: EPA-EFE / Peter Komka)
By Reuters
04 Apr 2023
0

Nasa on Monday said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will join a lunar flyby mission expected to take off for the moon in 2024 as part of an expedition that will make the former fighter pilot the first Canadian to explore beyond earth's orbit.

Hansen, 47, will be joined by three US astronauts for a historic crewed mission to the moon that will be the first since the end of the Apollo programme 50 years ago.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Quebec, said he was extraordinarily excited for Hansen.

“I’ve known him for a number of years and he is an exceptional individual and will do all Canadians proud,” Trudeau said. “It’s a great day for Canada.”

The mission, Artemis II, will also include the first woman, Christina Koch, and the first African American, Victor Glover, ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission.

Hansen was born in the city of London in Canada’s most populous province of Ontario and his aviation journey started at the age of 12 when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

He served as a fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force between 2004 and 2009, before being picked for an astronaut recruitment program by the Canadian Space Agency.

“All of our leadership … all of those have added up to this moment where a Canadian is going to the moon with our international partnership and it is glorious,” Hansen said after his selection.

Canada has had a few astronauts who have flown into space, including retired astronaut Chris Hadfield – the first Canadian to perform a spacewalk – but none has travelled beyond Earth’s orbit.

The crew members were announced by Nasa and the Canadian Space Agency at an event near Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Artemis II mission will mark the debut crewed flight – but not the first lunar landing – of an Apollo successor programme aimed at returning astronauts to the moon’s surface this decade.

The kickoff Artemis I mission was successfully completed in December 2022, capping the inaugural launch of Nasa’s powerful next-generation mega-rocket and its newly built Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight that lasted 25 days.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Critics react to Godongwana's move to shield Eskom from declaring irregular spending
Maverick News

Critics react to Godongwana's move to shield Eskom from declaring irregular spending
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’

TOP READS IN SECTION

US, South Korea start joint sea drills as North Korea makes nuclear threat
Newsdeck

US, South Korea start joint sea drills as North Korea makes nuclear threat
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga suspends anti-government protests
Newsdeck

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga suspends anti-government protests
Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up war blogger Tatarsky, arrests woman
Newsdeck

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up war blogger Tatarsky, arrests woman
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.