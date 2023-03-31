SPONSORED CONTENT
Seeking an Executive Director to Lead SECTION27’s Vision and Programs
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for making a difference? SECTION27 is seeking an Executive Director to provide strategic leadership and direction for our organization.
Job Specification:
- Providing broad vision and leadership for the organisation, working closely with the Board and members of the Executive Committee.
- Planning, oversight, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the organisation’s programmes.
- Establishing new and strengthening existing relationships with donors.
- uilding partnerships with relevant stakeholders (including organisations, media, corporates, government, and donors) to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.
- Cultivating the capacity of the board to partner on fundraising.
- Overseeing and monitoring staff performance and retaining a diverse and highly qualified staff complement.
- Facilitating cross-team collaboration and strengthening internal communication mechanisms and practices.
- Increasing SECTION27’s credibility, reputation and visibility through networking events, participation in sectoral forums, media and thought leadership.
- Leading strategic planning processes.
Key Criteria:
- Have an understanding of and a commitment to the organisation’s strategic objectives, vision, mission, values, and the ability to be a credible and effective exponent of these values.
- Strong commitment and demonstrated adherence to the values of social justice and activism.
- Prior executive or senior leadership experience in fundraising and donor engagements.
- Proven success building strong and effective teams and creating cultures defined by transparency, accountability, trust and respect.
- An ability to inspire and lead the executive committee and staff to meet the high- performance levels required to achieve the objectives and overall operational and strategic plans of the organisation.
- Possess an ability to initiate and manage transformation and change effectively.
- Prior experience working with a nonprofit board and a demonstrable understanding of board development, governance and decision-making.
- Experience in both local and international fundraising
- Knowledge of financials and an understanding of the donor reporting requirements
- Exceptional communications skills including the ability to effectively engage, mentor and motivate individuals and teams.
Qualifications:
Candidates should be suitably qualified for the position, with a Master’s degree relevant to the job and previous experience in a related field. Candidates should preferably have at least 10 years senior management experience, experience working with a Board of Directors, and a proven record of effective leadership and performance in a similar role.
Knowledge and Skills:
- A track record demonstrating knowledge and experience of legal and constitutional advocacy, law and social justice.
- Proven skills in public relations, communication, networking, fundraising and resource management.
- Proven executive-level management/ administrative skills
- Strategic thinking & people management skills.
Personal Attributes:
- Proactive, energetic, and innovative working style, with the ability to be flexible.
- Demonstrable unquestionable integrity, standing, idealism, passion, self-motivation and with a positive attitude.
- Willingness to travel locally and internationally
HOW TO APPLY:
This position is based at our offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Interested candidates should submit a detailed CV, accompanied by a motivation letter, highlighting your suitability to the role, as well as contact details of three work-related referees to MaraisButton & Associates. Closing date is 7 April 2023.
Email: [email protected]
Contact will only be made with shortlisted candidates. DM