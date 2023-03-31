Job Specification:

Providing broad vision and leadership for the organisation, working closely with the Board and members of the Executive Committee.

Planning, oversight, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the organisation’s programmes.

Establishing new and strengthening existing relationships with donors.

uilding partnerships with relevant stakeholders (including organisations, media, corporates, government, and donors) to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.

Cultivating the capacity of the board to partner on fundraising.

Overseeing and monitoring staff performance and retaining a diverse and highly qualified staff complement.

Facilitating cross-team collaboration and strengthening internal communication mechanisms and practices.

Increasing SECTION27’s credibility, reputation and visibility through networking events, participation in sectoral forums, media and thought leadership.

Leading strategic planning processes.

Key Criteria:

Have an understanding of and a commitment to the organisation’s strategic objectives, vision, mission, values, and the ability to be a credible and effective exponent of these values.

Strong commitment and demonstrated adherence to the values of social justice and activism.

Prior executive or senior leadership experience in fundraising and donor engagements.

Proven success building strong and effective teams and creating cultures defined by transparency, accountability, trust and respect.

An ability to inspire and lead the executive committee and staff to meet the high- performance levels required to achieve the objectives and overall operational and strategic plans of the organisation.

Possess an ability to initiate and manage transformation and change effectively.

Prior experience working with a nonprofit board and a demonstrable understanding of board development, governance and decision-making.

Experience in both local and international fundraising

Knowledge of financials and an understanding of the donor reporting requirements

Exceptional communications skills including the ability to effectively engage, mentor and motivate individuals and teams.

Qualifications:

Candidates should be suitably qualified for the position, with a Master’s degree relevant to the job and previous experience in a related field. Candidates should preferably have at least 10 years senior management experience, experience working with a Board of Directors, and a proven record of effective leadership and performance in a similar role.

Knowledge and Skills:

A track record demonstrating knowledge and experience of legal and constitutional advocacy, law and social justice.

Proven skills in public relations, communication, networking, fundraising and resource management.

Proven executive-level management/ administrative skills

Strategic thinking & people management skills.

Personal Attributes:

Proactive, energetic, and innovative working style, with the ability to be flexible.

Demonstrable unquestionable integrity, standing, idealism, passion, self-motivation and with a positive attitude.

Willingness to travel locally and internationally

HOW TO APPLY:

This position is based at our offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Interested candidates should submit a detailed CV, accompanied by a motivation letter, highlighting your suitability to the role, as well as contact details of three work-related referees to MaraisButton & Associates. Closing date is 7 April 2023.

Email: [email protected]

Contact will only be made with shortlisted candidates. DM