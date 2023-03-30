Maverick Life

In images: The human spectacle that is Cirque du Soleil

Artists of Cirque du Soleil's 'Bazzar' show perform at Salitre Magico Park in Bogota, Colombia, 29 March 2023. The show runs in Bogota from 29 March to 7 May. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
30 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Artists of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Bazzar’ show perform at Salitre Magico Park in Bogota, Colombia, on 29 March 2023. The show runs in Bogota from 29 March to 7 May. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Artists of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Bazzar’ show perform at Salitre Magico Park in Bogota, Colombia, on 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Artists of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Bazzar’ show perform at Salitre Magico Park in Bogota, Colombia, on 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Artists of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Bazzar’ show perform at Salitre Magico Park in Bogota, Colombia, 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

INKO is interacting with “StarGazer” at David Han’s studio on March 29, 2023, in Beijing, China. The sculpture is about art, fashion and the future and was made in China during the COVID-19 epidemic by David Han, a Chinese American artist. The sculpture is 100% handmade from stainless steel and is polished with sandpaper to give the final look. His works of art reflect the relationship between life and the universe, An important part of the piece is french belly dancer, INKO, who represents mankind and AI. Han and INKO aim to show the audience the future, the relationship between mankind & machine, life & the universe. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Andreas Wellinger of Germany in action during the qualification before the FIS Ski Flying World Cup individual competition in Planica, Slovenia, 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

Romanian paratroopers jump off a military aeroplane during the NATO-led military exercise ‘Sea Shield 2023’ held in the Danube Delta near Mahmudia harbour, 300 kilometres east of Bucharest, Romania, 30 March 2023. More than 30 military ships of the Romanian Naval Forces, two military ships of the Bulgarian Naval Forces, 14 aircraft from France, Romania, the US and Turkey, 15 fast intervention boats and patrol vessels, 57 military vehicles and other combat capabilities, as well as some 3.400 militaries from 12 allied and partner states (Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Britain and Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, Republic of Moldova, the US and Turkey), participate in 12 days (20 March – 02 April) complex military exercise designed to protect Romania’s south-east flank, on the sea, on the river, in the Danube Delta and in the coastal area. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

A gallery worker poses with the work All the Flowers are For Me by Pakistani American artist Anila Quayyum Agha during a photocall at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 30 March 2023. The work explores faith and cultural exchanges and will be on display at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery at Kew Gardens from 01 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A Nepalese woman attends a chariot procession of the Adhinath (Sun God), at Adinath Lokeshwar Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2023. Thousands of Hindus and Buddhist devotees participated in the chariot procession in honour of Adinath, for the salvation and peace of their family members who have passed away in the past year as well as to get rid of diseases and grief. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese pilgrims play traditional musical instruments while praying to the Adhinath (Sun God) during a chariot procession at Adinath Lokeshwar Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2023.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese pilgrims play traditional musical instruments while praying to the Adhinath (Sun God) during a chariot procession at Adinath Lokeshwar Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu priests carry an idol of Adhinath (Sun God), during a chariot procession at Adinath Lokeshwar Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Ken Tagious, a genderqueer “clown nun”, looks on during a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. SB 150, which was proposed by State Senator Max Wise (R-KY), is criticized by many as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and was vetoed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during the General Assembly. Lawmakers may override this veto, passing the bill into law. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Ken Tagious, a genderqueer “clown nun”, shouts after a press conference held by supporters of SB 150 on March 29, 2023 at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

A dog groomer participates in a contest at the ‘Interpets’ international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, on 30 March 2023. Interpets is the leading fair for pet-related products and services in Japan. The 2023 edition runs from 30 March to 02 April and shows an increase of 36 percent in attendance compared to 2022. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Aleksandar Gavrilovic, owner of the first certified insect farm in Croatia called ‘Insektarij’, shows an insect and flour at his farm in Zagreb, Croatia, on 29 March 2023. As the market of live insects in Croatia was dependent on imports, and the offer was reduced to insects that cannot meet the standards for animal nutrition, Aleksandar Gavrilovic founded an insect which produces quality food. Many types of insects are grown on the farm, as well as various products which are increasing, and the plan is to offer them to the entire EU market. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

The International Space Station (ISS) passes in front of the Moon as captured near Buzitka, southern Slovakia, 29 March 2023 (issued 30 March 2023). EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

Cyclists ride past wind turbines at Royd Moor Wind Farm in Sheffield, Britain, 30 March 2023. The UK government has announced its plans for the future of energy in Britain in a paper called ‘Powering Up Britain’, with Energy Secretary Grant Shapps saying he wants to ‘power Britain from Britain’. The government was forced to publish the strategy after the High Court ruled that the government’s net-zero strategy was not sufficient to meet greenhouse emission targets by 2050. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

A worker walks through the finish area of the new track of The National Athletics Centre stadium during a news agency venue visit ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 on March 29, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

People attend a Ukranian Orthodox Church (UOC) service at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, Ukraine, 29 March 2023 Dozens of worshippers attended the service which could be the last held there as the UOC faces eviction following allegations by the Ukranian government that it has links to Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A retired member of Lebanese security carries a national flag as army soldiers stand guard during a protest outside Lebanon’s central bank in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 March 2023. Hundreds of retired members of the Lebanese security gather outside Lebanon’s central bank to demand inflation adjustments to their pensions. According to the Lebanese, the Central Administration of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index recorded an annual increase of about 190 percent in February 2023 compared to the same month last year and an increase of about 26 percent from January 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

The sea rose in the earthquake zone on March 29, 2023, in Hatay, Türkiye. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has topped 45,000, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work. (Photo by Hakan Akgun / dia images via Getty Images)

Migrants climb over a US and Mexico border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The fire in an immigration facility in northern Mexico took the lives of 39 of the migrants trapped inside after both private security and federal agents failed to allow them to exit, Mexico’s top security official said Wednesday evening. Photographer: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM/ ML

