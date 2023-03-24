Our Burning Planet

FLOOD HAVOC

‘It was scary,’ say residents as the Eastern Cape is lashed by yet more rain

‘It was scary,’ say residents as the Eastern Cape is lashed by yet more rain
The link road between Kei Mouth and Morgan Bay in the Eastern Cape has been closed following heavy rains on Thursday 23 March 2023. Photo: Supplied
By Tembile Sgqolana
24 Mar 2023
0

Three people are still missing after heavy rains caused flooding in Lusikisiki on Thursday.

Three people have been reported missing in Rhole village in Lusikisiki after heavy rains hit parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, damaging bridges and roads.

Mnquma, Mbashe, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill and Mbizana municipal areas in OR Tambo District Municipality were all affected.

Municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwana said the disaster and risk management teams from Ingquza Hill had been sent to Rhole village to gather more information that might help in the search for the missing people.

“This follows reports that three members of the community are missing after the heavy rains. The heavy downpours have left many areas of the district devastated, as infrastructure, houses, recreational facilities and businesses have been flooded,” she said.

Macingwana said flooding in Port St Johns had caused a power outage that had affected telecommunications networks as well the Mzimvumbu and Port St Johns water treatment works. 

“This has led to the water and sanitation treatment plants in the area to be down since yesterday. The OR Tambo infrastructure, water and sanitation directorate is still investigating the extent of the damages,” Macingwana said.

She said a section of the R61 road near Isinuka had been washed away.  

“The situation is closely monitored by our teams,” she said.

Macingwana said the district municipality had dispatched risk management teams to the affected areas after receiving reports of  several roads being washed away and houses and shops being submerged in water.

“A handful of people who have their houses submerged in water have been accommodated at the Port St Johns Youth Centre and were provided with blankets and mattresses,” Macingwana said.

Port St Johns resident Sonwabo Khangela said the situation was “bad”.

“These floods were worse than the ones we used to have, and it was scary. When the rain started on Thursday you wouldn’t think it would cause such damage,” he said.

Khangela said bridges in Port St Johns had been damaged.

“The bridge to Isilimela Hospital in Nkwili is damaged,” he said.

The Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose, said the department and Sanral, both custodians of the R61 near Port St Johns, had sent engineers to assess the damage and to determine what needed to be done.

“However, as things stand now, only one lane is operational on the spot where the mudslide happened,” he said.

Bhinqose urged road users and motorists to be extra careful and follow instructions from law enforcement officers who were on the scene.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) spokesperson Legadima Leso said continuing rainfall across parts of the country was endangering the lives of communities.

“Based on the reports and the weather forecast for the next couple of days as issued by the South African Weather Service, COGTA Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng called on all sectors to mobilise assistance and resources so as to be able to respond adequately,” he said.

“The minister has directed the National Disaster Management Centre to remain in contact with the provincial and district disaster management centres. Disaster management teams from across all spheres of government will continue to be on standby to provide assistance where required as well as to ensure coordinated response as swiftly as possible to limit the negative impact of the floods on our communities,” he said. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
South Africa

Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ - Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Maverick News

Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ – Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS

TOP READS IN SECTION

New discovery – fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa
Our Burning Planet

New discovery – fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa
2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Environment and Wildlife
Maverick Life

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Environment and Wildlife
Pollution, drought, corruption – the perilous state of South Africa’s water
South Africa

Pollution, drought, corruption – the perilous state of South Africa’s water
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Bright blue stream sparks new call for Durban water pollution clampdown
South Africa

Bright blue stream sparks new call for Durban water pollution clampdown

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.