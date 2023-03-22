Newsdeck

LABOUR WOES

Kenyan judge temporarily blocks mass layoff of Facebook moderators

Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on 2 February 2023. (Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
22 Mar 2023
0

A Kenyan judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the mass redundancy of about 260 Facebook content moderators working for an outsourcing company contracted by the social media site's parent company Meta, court documents show.

Judge Matthews Nduma issued an interim injunction against Meta and the Kenya-based outsourcing firm Sama, preventing them from terminating the content moderators’ contracts at the end of March, pending a judgment on the legality of their redundancy.

Last week, 43 moderators at Facebook’s Nairobi moderation hub filed a lawsuit against the social media company and Sama for unlawful redundancy.

The 43 applicants say they lost their jobs with Sama for organising a union. They also say they were blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another outsourcing firm, Luxembourg-based Majorel, after Facebook switched contractors.

“This judgment was issued without Sama being able to participate or correct any of the facts,” Sama said in an emailed statement.

“We had no intention of laying anyone off prior to the (end of March) in any case, and will certainly abide by any directives issued by the court.”

Meta and Majorel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the temporary injunction.

Nduma also temporarily barred Meta from subcontracting the roles of the workers who moderate Facebook content for eastern and southern Africa.

Last month, Meta filed an appeal in Kenya challenging a ruling which said it could be sued in a separate lawsuit brought by a moderator over alleged poor working conditions, even though it has no official presence in the east African country.

The court cases could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The US company works with thousands of moderators around the world, tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Hereward Holland; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler and Emelia Sithole-Matarise.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 12 March - 17 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 12 March – 17 March 2023
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
Israeli minister says ‘there is no such thing as a Palestinian people'
Newsdeck

Israeli minister says ‘there is no such thing as a Palestinian people'
Barricades go up in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Newsdeck

Barricades go up in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Russian National Guard general accused of taking 19 million roubles in bribes
Newsdeck

Russian National Guard general accused of taking 19 million roubles in bribes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.