Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: 9,000 tons of rubbish left on the streets of Paris turn city of love into city of trash

In images: 9,000 tons of rubbish left on the streets of Paris turn city of love into city of trash
People pass next to garbage cans overflowing with trash in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. Parisian streets are full of more than 9,000 tons of waste yet to be collected after two weeks of garbage collectors' strike, who have joined the massive strikes in France against the government's pension reform plans after French prime minister on 16 March had announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial law to be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

People drink coffee on a terrace next to garbage cans overflowing with trash in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. Parisian streets are full of more than 9,000 tons of waste yet to be collected after two weeks of garbage collectors’ strike, who have joined the massive strikes in France against the government’s pension reform plans after French prime minister on 16 March had announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial law be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Dozens of students block the gates of the Helene Boucher high school as they protest against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 22 March 2023. Slogan on the banner reading ‘Against the State and Capital was a student response’. Protests continued in France after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law be definitively adopted without a vote in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The bill would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

A protester reacts during clashes with French riot police at Republique square after a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A demonstrator supporting Donald Trump rides a bicycle outside of New York Criminal Court in advance of a potential Indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York, USA, 21 March 2023. Major US News organisations continue to report on the likelihood that former President Donald J. Trump may be the first US President to be formally indicted on charges related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

An installation by Greenpeace activists shows an SUV that is seemingly rammed into the pavement in front of the Brandenburg Gate on March 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Greenpeace is protesting against the German government demand for an exception to new EU-wide legislation that would ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2030. German Transport Minister Volker Wissing is seeking an exception for vehicles that can run on so-called e-fuels. Critics decry the move, claiming e-fuels are inefficient and not climate-friendly. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

An installation by Greenpeace activists shows an SUV that is seemingly rammed into the pavement in front of the Brandenburg Gate on March 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode as French riot police face protesters at Republique square during a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Right-wing supporters of the justice system reform plan stage a rally opposing the rulings and policies of Supreme Court judges, in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 22 March 2023. Nationwide protests against the government’s judicial reform plans are being held for 12 weeks in a row. Israel’s parliament passed a draft law limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court in a first reading on 14 March. The placards read “The Supreme Court prevents the demolition of terrorists’ homes”, “The Supreme Court has blood on its hands”, “Decisions of the Supreme Judicial Court cost us in people’s lives” and “Supreme Court prisoners from south Tel Aviv”. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Members of feminist organisations and human rights defenders demonstrate during a vigil in San Jose, Costa Rica, 21 March 2023. Feminist organisations and human rights defenders held a vigil in front of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtHR) to request a sentence that puts an end to the restrictions on abortion in El Salvador, and in the region in general. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Balinese man kicks burn coconut husks during the firefight ritual called Mesabatan Api on March 21, 2023 at traditional sub village of Nagi, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. The Mesabatan api ritual is held annually on the eve of Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, the Balinese Caka New Year, and only takes place in Pakraman Nagi village in Gianyar regency, around 30 kilometres from Denpasar. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People take photos with their mobile phones as a woman in traditional clothes is reflected in a mirror, during a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A woman places her head in a cavity of a standing stone as Druids, Pagans and revellers gather at Stonehenge to mark the spring equinox on March 21, 2023 in Amesbury, England. Around 300 people gathered at the ancient stone monument to observe the vernal equinox and celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Rufus Cox/Getty Images)

Druids, Pagans and revellers gather at Stonehenge to mark the spring equinox on March 21, 2023 in Amesbury, England. (Photo by Rufus Cox/Getty Images)

An Ecuadorian migrant carries her daughter through the jungle while they wait to be transferred by canoe from Quebrada Leon to the community of Bajo Chiquito, in Darien, Panama, 10 March 2023 (issued 21 March 2023). Migrant families with children continue to cross the Darien jungle in increasing numbers. Despite the difficulties on their journey, due to long walks, hunger, thirst, heat, insect bites, overcoming rivers and hills, children, called ‘fighters’ by their mothers, survived the Darien jungle on their way to the United States. According to Panamanian authorities’ data compiled by UNICEF, between January and February 2023, 9,656 children have crossed the Darien, which is seven times the number recorded in the same period last year. ‘The flow has increased significantly, with last year ending at 248,000 migrants in total, of these 40,000 were children and adolescents. This year what we are seeing is a much greater increase than last year’ said Margarita Sanchez, UNICEF’s emergency child protection officer. UNICEF provides health care to both children and mothers in San Vicente, one of the receptions centres of the Panamanian authorities, where they are given shelter and help before being sent north by bus. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Migrants line up in the Bajo Chiquito community to be transferred to the San Vicente Migration Reception Station (ERM), in Meteti, Panama, 11 March 2023 (issued 21 March 2023). EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

South Korean K1A1 tank participates in a Warrior Shield Live Fire exercise as part of the South Korea-USA joint Freedom Shield military exercises at Rodriguez live fire range on Pocheon in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 22 March 2023. The South Korean and US military forces excercise is running from 13 to 23 March. and according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North launched multiple cruise missiles into the east sea amid US-South Korean joint military drills. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

A US striker soldier from 2nd Infantry Division participates in a Warrior Shiedd Live Fire exercise as part of the South Korea-USA joint Freedom Shield military exercises at Rodriguez live fire range on Pocheon in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

People practice ‘Altinha’, on the beach of Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 March 2023 (Issued 21 March 2023). Altinha, which means ‘tall’ in Portuguese, is a sport that appeared on the beaches of Rio and is now practiced in the suburbs of the city. The game mainly consists of keeping the ball high in the air and prevent it from touching the ground, from where it derives its name. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

A villager works at a peach orchard in Yongfeng County of Ji’an City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, 21 March 2023 (issued 22 March 2023). Chunfen, or spring equinox, is an important date for Chinese farmers. Not only is it one of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar that reflect changes in the seasons, but it also signals the start of one of the year’s busiest farming periods. This year, Chunfen falls on 21 March, and farms across the country are already a hive of activity. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Liu Haojun 

The Cotopaxi volcano is seen from the Valley of the Chillos in Quito, Ecuador, 21 March 2023. The Institute Geofísico (IG) of the National Polytechnical School of Ecuador advised on 21 March of a consistent descent in the activity of the volcano Cotopaxi, which has since November been experiencing an eruptive cycle with frequent exhalations of steam, gases and ash. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium performs in the Women’s Short Program at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama, Japan, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON ML/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship

TOP READS IN SECTION

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
The emotional impact of emigration, through the eyes of an artist
World

The emotional impact of emigration, through the eyes of an artist
2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Environment and Wildlife
Maverick Life

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Environment and Wildlife
Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these hi-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
World

Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these hi-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.