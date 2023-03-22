In images: 9,000 tons of rubbish left on the streets of Paris turn city of love into city of trash
People pass next to garbage cans overflowing with trash in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. Parisian streets are full of more than 9,000 tons of waste yet to be collected after two weeks of garbage collectors' strike, who have joined the massive strikes in France against the government's pension reform plans after French prime minister on 16 March had announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial law to be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People drink coffee on a terrace next to garbage cans overflowing with trash in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. Parisian streets are full of more than 9,000 tons of waste yet to be collected after two weeks of garbage collectors’ strike, who have joined the massive strikes in France against the government’s pension reform plans after French prime minister on 16 March had announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial law be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Dozens of students block the gates of the Helene Boucher high school as they protest against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 22 March 2023. Slogan on the banner reading ‘Against the State and Capital was a student response’. Protests continued in France after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law be definitively adopted without a vote in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The bill would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A protester reacts during clashes with French riot police at Republique square after a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A demonstrator supporting Donald Trump rides a bicycle outside of New York Criminal Court in advance of a potential Indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York, USA, 21 March 2023. Major US News organisations continue to report on the likelihood that former President Donald J. Trump may be the first US President to be formally indicted on charges related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
An installation by Greenpeace activists shows an SUV that is seemingly rammed into the pavement in front of the Brandenburg Gate on March 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Greenpeace is protesting against the German government demand for an exception to new EU-wide legislation that would ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2030. German Transport Minister Volker Wissing is seeking an exception for vehicles that can run on so-called e-fuels. Critics decry the move, claiming e-fuels are inefficient and not climate-friendly. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
An installation by Greenpeace activists shows an SUV that is seemingly rammed into the pavement in front of the Brandenburg Gate on March 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Fireworks explode as French riot police face protesters at Republique square during a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Right-wing supporters of the justice system reform plan stage a rally opposing the rulings and policies of Supreme Court judges, in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 22 March 2023. Nationwide protests against the government’s judicial reform plans are being held for 12 weeks in a row. Israel’s parliament passed a draft law limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court in a first reading on 14 March. The placards read “The Supreme Court prevents the demolition of terrorists’ homes”, “The Supreme Court has blood on its hands”, “Decisions of the Supreme Judicial Court cost us in people’s lives” and “Supreme Court prisoners from south Tel Aviv”. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Members of feminist organisations and human rights defenders demonstrate during a vigil in San Jose, Costa Rica, 21 March 2023. Feminist organisations and human rights defenders held a vigil in front of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtHR) to request a sentence that puts an end to the restrictions on abortion in El Salvador, and in the region in general. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
Balinese man kicks burn coconut husks during the firefight ritual called Mesabatan Api on March 21, 2023 at traditional sub village of Nagi, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. The Mesabatan api ritual is held annually on the eve of Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, the Balinese Caka New Year, and only takes place in Pakraman Nagi village in Gianyar regency, around 30 kilometres from Denpasar. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People take photos with their mobile phones as a woman in traditional clothes is reflected in a mirror, during a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A woman places her head in a cavity of a standing stone as Druids, Pagans and revellers gather at Stonehenge to mark the spring equinox on March 21, 2023 in Amesbury, England. Around 300 people gathered at the ancient stone monument to observe the vernal equinox and celebrate the beginning of spring. (Photo by Rufus Cox/Getty Images)
Druids, Pagans and revellers gather at Stonehenge to mark the spring equinox on March 21, 2023 in Amesbury, England. (Photo by Rufus Cox/Getty Images)
An Ecuadorian migrant carries her daughter through the jungle while they wait to be transferred by canoe from Quebrada Leon to the community of Bajo Chiquito, in Darien, Panama, 10 March 2023 (issued 21 March 2023). Migrant families with children continue to cross the Darien jungle in increasing numbers. Despite the difficulties on their journey, due to long walks, hunger, thirst, heat, insect bites, overcoming rivers and hills, children, called ‘fighters’ by their mothers, survived the Darien jungle on their way to the United States. According to Panamanian authorities’ data compiled by UNICEF, between January and February 2023, 9,656 children have crossed the Darien, which is seven times the number recorded in the same period last year. ‘The flow has increased significantly, with last year ending at 248,000 migrants in total, of these 40,000 were children and adolescents. This year what we are seeing is a much greater increase than last year’ said Margarita Sanchez, UNICEF’s emergency child protection officer. UNICEF provides health care to both children and mothers in San Vicente, one of the receptions centres of the Panamanian authorities, where they are given shelter and help before being sent north by bus. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Migrants line up in the Bajo Chiquito community to be transferred to the San Vicente Migration Reception Station (ERM), in Meteti, Panama, 11 March 2023 (issued 21 March 2023). EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
South Korean K1A1 tank participates in a Warrior Shield Live Fire exercise as part of the South Korea-USA joint Freedom Shield military exercises at Rodriguez live fire range on Pocheon in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 22 March 2023. The South Korean and US military forces excercise is running from 13 to 23 March. and according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North launched multiple cruise missiles into the east sea amid US-South Korean joint military drills. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
A US striker soldier from 2nd Infantry Division participates in a Warrior Shiedd Live Fire exercise as part of the South Korea-USA joint Freedom Shield military exercises at Rodriguez live fire range on Pocheon in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
People practice ‘Altinha’, on the beach of Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 March 2023 (Issued 21 March 2023). Altinha, which means ‘tall’ in Portuguese, is a sport that appeared on the beaches of Rio and is now practiced in the suburbs of the city. The game mainly consists of keeping the ball high in the air and prevent it from touching the ground, from where it derives its name. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO
A villager works at a peach orchard in Yongfeng County of Ji’an City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, 21 March 2023 (issued 22 March 2023). Chunfen, or spring equinox, is an important date for Chinese farmers. Not only is it one of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar that reflect changes in the seasons, but it also signals the start of one of the year’s busiest farming periods. This year, Chunfen falls on 21 March, and farms across the country are already a hive of activity. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Liu Haojun
The Cotopaxi volcano is seen from the Valley of the Chillos in Quito, Ecuador, 21 March 2023. The Institute Geofísico (IG) of the National Polytechnical School of Ecuador advised on 21 March of a consistent descent in the activity of the volcano Cotopaxi, which has since November been experiencing an eruptive cycle with frequent exhalations of steam, gases and ash. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
Loena Hendrickx of Belgium performs in the Women’s Short Program at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Saitama, Japan, 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON ML/DM
