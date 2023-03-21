Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz in Diyarbakir, Türkiye

In images: Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz in Diyarbakir, Türkiye
A Supporters of Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gets thrown into the air by his friends as they shout slogans during a rally as part of Nowruz (Newroz), or Kurdish New Year, celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 21 March 2023. Newroz or Nowruz, which means 'new day' in the Persian language, marks the arrival of spring and the first day in the Iranian calendar. It is widely celebrated in the Persian and neighboring regions and recognized on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

Afghans celebrate the Persian New Year Nowruz in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2023. The New Persian Year, which has been celebrated for at least 3,000 years, is one of the most important celebrations in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq, and is traditionally celebrated on the Spring equinox, the day when the duration of night and day are roughly equivalent, usually falling on the 20 or 21 March. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Women wearing traditional costumes take part in the Nooruz celebrations at Ala-Too square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 21 March 2023. Nooruz, also called Nowruz, marks the first day of spring and is usually celebrated on 21 March every year, on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Balinese young men carry the ogoh-ogoh, the giant menacing-looking dolls during the ogoh-ogoh parade on the eve of Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence that marks the arrival of the new Saka lunar year on March 20, 2023 in Tegalalang Village, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. Balinese Hindus perform a series of rituals in early March to celebrate the lunar new year, which culminates in the observance of Nyepi. The Ogoh-ogoh became a staple of the parade in the early 1980s. Prior to that, the participants roamed the streets carrying bamboo torches and making loud noises with percussion instruments to scare away the demons. In present-day Bali, the majority of ogoh-ogoh are built by members of seka teruna teruni, the youth wing of Banjar. Nyepi comes from the word sepi or sipeng which means lonely, quiet, silent, zero, empty, no crowd, no noise, and no activity. Since 1983, Nyepi has been a national holiday. The celebration of the Nyepi festivities for Balinese Hindus in Indonesia is an opportunity for self-reflection which is called mulat sarira. All residents and visitors are required to abide by the rules called Catur Brata Penyepian, consisting of: no open fires or flames, no pleasurable activities, no work or labor, and no journeys. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

Balinese youths carry ogoh-ogoh, the giant menacing-looking dolls during Kasanga Festival on the eve of Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence that marks the arrival of the new Saka lunar year on March 18, 2023 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

Members of the Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill on March 20, 2023 in London, England. Members of the Druid Order marked the first day of spring, or vernal equinox, the point at which night and day are of equal length. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Members of the Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill on March 20, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Leeches suck blood from a woman’s face during a leech therapy session on a roadside in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 21 March 2023. The therapy is used to heal pain and other skin ailments and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Leeches are primarily used as a legitimate treatment that can help heal skin grafts and restore blood circulation. During the therapy, the leeches are placed on the patient’s skin, where they suck blood and release saliva, which contains anticoagulants and other therapeutic compounds. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A leech sucks blood from a person’s forehead during a leech therapy session on a roadside in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press service shows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3-L) listening to Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk (R) inside the church in Bucha, Ukraine, 21 March 2022. Kishida is on a one-day visit to Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Protesters block the main road with garbage bins as they take part in a protest against the economic situation in the country, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 March 2023. The Lira on parallel markets was traded at 110,000 per US dollar on 22 March, which is about more than eight times the official rate of 15,000 against the US currency. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A roadside betel vendor waits for customers at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on 21 March that their executive board approved a three billion US dollars Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka at a time when the country was experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A protestor of the Azimio la Umoja coalition wearing a Wolf mask during a nationwide mass protest in Kibera Slum of Nairobi, Kenya on March 20, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for his supporters to protest today to pressure Kenyan President William Ruto over the cost of living. Odinga has also questioned the results of last year’s presidential election. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)

A protestor of the Azimio la Umoja coalition stands on a water jerrycan celebrating victory during a nationwide mass protest in Kibera Slum of Nairobi, Kenya on March 20, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)

Visitors attend the preview day of Art Basel Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 21, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Visitors admire the “Dalì, Magritte, Man Ray And The Surrealism” exhibition preview at MUDEC on March 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Cambridge University Boat Club approaches Hammersmith Bridge during Tideway Week ahead of The Gemini Boat Race 2023 on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Desi Sills #13 of the Kansas State Wildcats and Cason Wallace #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats go to the floor during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship

TOP READS IN SECTION

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
The emotional impact of emigration, through the eyes of an artist
World

The emotional impact of emigration, through the eyes of an artist
Carnival parade brings Afr’energy to the streets of Cape Town
Maverick News

Carnival parade brings Afr’energy to the streets of Cape Town
Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these hi-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
World

Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these hi-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.