In images: Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz in Diyarbakir, Türkiye
A Supporters of Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gets thrown into the air by his friends as they shout slogans during a rally as part of Nowruz (Newroz), or Kurdish New Year, celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 21 March 2023. Newroz or Nowruz, which means 'new day' in the Persian language, marks the arrival of spring and the first day in the Iranian calendar. It is widely celebrated in the Persian and neighboring regions and recognized on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.
Afghans celebrate the Persian New Year Nowruz in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2023. The New Persian Year, which has been celebrated for at least 3,000 years, is one of the most important celebrations in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq, and is traditionally celebrated on the Spring equinox, the day when the duration of night and day are roughly equivalent, usually falling on the 20 or 21 March. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Women wearing traditional costumes take part in the Nooruz celebrations at Ala-Too square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 21 March 2023. Nooruz, also called Nowruz, marks the first day of spring and is usually celebrated on 21 March every year, on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Balinese young men carry the ogoh-ogoh, the giant menacing-looking dolls during the ogoh-ogoh parade on the eve of Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence that marks the arrival of the new Saka lunar year on March 20, 2023 in Tegalalang Village, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. Balinese Hindus perform a series of rituals in early March to celebrate the lunar new year, which culminates in the observance of Nyepi. The Ogoh-ogoh became a staple of the parade in the early 1980s. Prior to that, the participants roamed the streets carrying bamboo torches and making loud noises with percussion instruments to scare away the demons. In present-day Bali, the majority of ogoh-ogoh are built by members of seka teruna teruni, the youth wing of Banjar. Nyepi comes from the word sepi or sipeng which means lonely, quiet, silent, zero, empty, no crowd, no noise, and no activity. Since 1983, Nyepi has been a national holiday. The celebration of the Nyepi festivities for Balinese Hindus in Indonesia is an opportunity for self-reflection which is called mulat sarira. All residents and visitors are required to abide by the rules called Catur Brata Penyepian, consisting of: no open fires or flames, no pleasurable activities, no work or labor, and no journeys. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
Balinese youths carry ogoh-ogoh, the giant menacing-looking dolls during Kasanga Festival on the eve of Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence that marks the arrival of the new Saka lunar year on March 18, 2023 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
Members of the Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill on March 20, 2023 in London, England. Members of the Druid Order marked the first day of spring, or vernal equinox, the point at which night and day are of equal length. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Members of the Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill on March 20, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Leeches suck blood from a woman’s face during a leech therapy session on a roadside in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 21 March 2023. The therapy is used to heal pain and other skin ailments and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Leeches are primarily used as a legitimate treatment that can help heal skin grafts and restore blood circulation. During the therapy, the leeches are placed on the patient’s skin, where they suck blood and release saliva, which contains anticoagulants and other therapeutic compounds. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A leech sucks blood from a person’s forehead during a leech therapy session on a roadside in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 21 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press service shows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3-L) listening to Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk (R) inside the church in Bucha, Ukraine, 21 March 2022. Kishida is on a one-day visit to Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Protesters block the main road with garbage bins as they take part in a protest against the economic situation in the country, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 March 2023. The Lira on parallel markets was traded at 110,000 per US dollar on 22 March, which is about more than eight times the official rate of 15,000 against the US currency. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A roadside betel vendor waits for customers at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on 21 March that their executive board approved a three billion US dollars Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka at a time when the country was experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A protestor of the Azimio la Umoja coalition wearing a Wolf mask during a nationwide mass protest in Kibera Slum of Nairobi, Kenya on March 20, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for his supporters to protest today to pressure Kenyan President William Ruto over the cost of living. Odinga has also questioned the results of last year’s presidential election. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)
A protestor of the Azimio la Umoja coalition stands on a water jerrycan celebrating victory during a nationwide mass protest in Kibera Slum of Nairobi, Kenya on March 20, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)
Visitors attend the preview day of Art Basel Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 21, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Visitors admire the “Dalì, Magritte, Man Ray And The Surrealism” exhibition preview at MUDEC on March 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)
Cambridge University Boat Club approaches Hammersmith Bridge during Tideway Week ahead of The Gemini Boat Race 2023 on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Desi Sills #13 of the Kansas State Wildcats and Cason Wallace #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats go to the floor during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DM/ ML
