In images: An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment, in Indonesia
An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. A couple received a caning punishment up to 25 lashes for breaking Sharia law for having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.
Julius Malema lead the EFF march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla
Julius Malema greet EFF members at church square before their march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla
People taking photographs of Julius Malema while leading the EFF march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla
Supporters of leftist political party The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest in Church Square, Pretoria, South Africa, 20 March 2023. Opposition party EFF called on its supporters around the country to protest in an attempt to shut the country down with its aim being to force South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. This comes in the wake of months of crippling power cuts, corruption and poor service delivery by the ruling party The African National Congress (ANC). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Supporters of leftist political party The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest in Church Square, Pretoria, South Africa, 20 March 2023. Opposition party EFF called on its supporters around the country to protest in an attempt to shut the country down with its aim being to force South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. This comes in the wake of months of crippling power cuts, corruption and poor service delivery by the ruling party The African National Congress (ANC). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition shout slogans during a nationwide protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 March 2023. The nationwide mass protest was called by opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga against the current government headed by President William Ruto over the high cost of living and last years election rigging claims. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A supporter of the opposition Azimio coalition kicks back a tear gas canister to the police as protesters clash with police in Nairobi during a nationwide protest, Kenya, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition shout slogans during a nationwide protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
An Acehnese woman prepares to receive caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. A couple received a caning punishment up to 25 lashes for breaking Sharia law for having sex outside of marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Yemenis are silhouetted while gathering at a square in Sana’a, Yemen, 19 March 2023. International and regional diplomatic efforts are underway to end Yemen’s eight-year proxy conflict after Saudi Arabia and Iran announced a deal to resume diplomatic ties. Both warring parties, the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, are engaging in prisoner swap negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at exchanging more than 2,200 prisoners from both sides. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict in which the warring parties have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A Chinook helicopter carry M777 howitzer during a field artillery battalion gun raid exercise as a part of joint Freedom Shield (FS) exercise with South Korean soldiers at Rodriguez Range on March 19, 2023 in Pocheon, South Korea. The United States and South Korea kicked off a combined military exercise amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea’s missile tests and hardening rhetoric against the allies. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, in yet another provocation in apparent protest over an ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division takes a photo during a field artillery battalion gun raid exercise as a part of joint Freedom Shield (FS) exercise with South Korean soldiers at Rodriguez Range on March 19, 2023 in Pocheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A man examines Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a street souvenir shop in downtown Moscow, Russia, 20 March 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, which will last from 20 to 22 March, according to Russian and Chinese state agencies. An informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is expected to take place on 20 March. Following its results, it is planned to sign two documents – on improving joint partnership in a new era and on developing key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Henry Martín of Club America celebrates a goal during the Liga MX 2023 Clausura Tournament soccer match between Guadalajara and Club America at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 18 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
(lr) Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 19, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK
A multiple exposure of Sun Yingsha of China in action against compatriot Qian Tianyi during their Women’s singles finals at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore, 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A participant performs during the Fire Parade as part of the ‘Nit de la Crema’ (Fire Night) of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2023. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic paper-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (usually on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EFE/ Biel Alino
A Balinese Hindu devotee in a state of trance participates in a cleansing ceremony called ‘Melasti’ at a beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 19 March 2023. Hindus hold the ceremony to cleanse their souls before celebrating Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, which marks the Balinese Hindu New Year on 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Balinese Hindus people carry sacred mask, sacred effigies and ritual paraphernalia during Melasti Ritual prior to Nyepi Day on March 19, 2023 at Siyut Beach, in Gianyar Bali, Indonesia. After three years of performing purification ceremony ahead of Nyepi Day on a small scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic Balinese Hindus dressed in predominantly white attire carried sacred effigies of gods and goddesses and ritual paraphernalia from their village temples to the beach to perform a purification ceremony called the Melasti ritual. Balinese Hindus believe the Melasti ritual is a must perform ahead of Nyepi Day, The Day of Silence, to cleanse the soul and nature, recharge the supernatural power of the temples sacred objects and cleanse the temple paraphernalia. The Nyepi Day is a national holiday in Indonesia and is a day for self-reflection and abstaining from distractions such as entertainment. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
Balinese Hindus people carry sacred mask, sacred effigies and ritual paraphernalia during Melasti Ritual prior to Nyepi Day on March 19, 2023 at Siyut Beach, in Gianyar Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)
A Kurdish man jumps over bonfire as supporters of Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mark the Nowruz (Newroz), or Kurdish New Year, in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 March 2023. Newroz or Nowruz, which means ‘new day’ in the Persian language, marks the arrival of spring and the first day in the Iranian calendar. It is widely celebrated in the Persian and neighbouring regions and recognised on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Ytapoa Aguiar of the Pataxo indigenous tribe takes part in a traditional ritual at Aldeia Velha reserve, near Arraial D’Ajuda, Bahia state, Brazil, 08 March 2023 (issued 18 March 2023). Since 2000 the Pataxos have kept open the link with tourists who want to learn about their customs. Today, tourism is their main source of livelihood. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO
Scotland’s Health Minister and Scottish National Party MSP Humza Yousaf, pulls a face as he visits Glasgow Gurdawara, Guru Granth Sahib on March 19, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Scotland’s current First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has resigned as leader of the SNP her husband SNP (CEO) Peter Murrell also resigned yesterday party members will elect a new leader, who will become First Minister, on 27 March 2023. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Farmers harvest rice at a rice field in Bogor, Indonesia, 19 March 2023. President Joko Widodo plans to open up the option of importing 500 thousand tons of rice, even though the main harvest already started in February and March. This was done because domestic rice stocks were depleting and to maintain food security due to increasing global food prices. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, or FAO, publishes the world food index. It is estimated that global food prices in 2023 will continue to increase, at least for the first half of the year. The energy crisis and supply chain bottlenecks are the most influential causes of this inflation EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Thousands of dead fish have washed up in a series of mass kills caused by floods and hot weather at the main weir at the Menindee lakes, in outback NSW, Australia, 19 March 2023. Enormous clusters of dead fish have been found at Menindee’s main weir on the Darling-Baaka River, the latest in a string of mass kills.’People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere’. EPA-EFE
A couple pose for wedding portraits beneath cherry blossoms in bloom at the Tidal Basin, on the day of the spring equinox in Washington, DC, USA, 20 March 2023. The spring equinox, when both of Earth’s hemispheres receive equal sunlight, marks the beginning of spring. Peak bloom of the cherry blossoms, as defined when seventy percent of the blossoms are open, is expected to occur this week – earlier than usual due to warmer weather. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Cotton candy vendors wait for customers as people visit Edward Elliot’s Beach as dark clouds cover the sky, in Chennai, India, 20 March 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 20 March 2023 forecasted cloudy sky conditions and light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely in some areas around Chennai and its neighboring districts for the next few days. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A dog smells narcissus flowers in Zagreb, Croatia, 20 March 2023. Today is the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
A Kyrgyz hunter launches his falcon during the traditional Salburun hunting festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 20 March 2023. The festival takes place in Bishkek on the eve of the Nowruz holiday. Nooruz, also called Novruz, marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually falls on 21 March. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
epa10533725 Kyrgyz horsemen participate in the Oodarysh wrestling (wrestling on horseback) during the Kyrgyz traditional hunting festival Salburun in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 20 March 2023. The festival takes place in Bishkek on the eve of the Nowruz holiday. Nooruz, also called Novruz, marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually falls on 21 March. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Colorful decoration in the shape of eggs, a symbol of ‘Nowruz’, the Persian New Year, are in displayed around the Azadi (Freedom) square on the eve of Nowruz celebrations in Tehran, Iran, 20 March 2023. Nowruz, which has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A male and two female European roe deers walk on a field in Topolno village, north-central Poland, 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE ML/DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...
…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.
Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.
Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.* Free and delivered to your inbox first thing. *WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet