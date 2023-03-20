Maverick Life

In images: An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment, in Indonesia

An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. A couple received a caning punishment up to 25 lashes for breaking Sharia law for having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

Julius Malema lead the EFF march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla

Julius Malema greet EFF members at church square before their march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla

People taking photographs of Julius Malema while leading the EFF march to the the presidential compound in pretoria on 20 March 2023,next to him is Carl Niehausei.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla

 

Supporters of leftist political party The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest in Church Square, Pretoria, South Africa, 20 March 2023. Opposition party EFF called on its supporters around the country to protest in an attempt to shut the country down with its aim being to force South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. This comes in the wake of months of crippling power cuts, corruption and poor service delivery by the ruling party The African National Congress (ANC). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Supporters of leftist political party The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest in Church Square, Pretoria, South Africa, 20 March 2023. Opposition party EFF called on its supporters around the country to protest in an attempt to shut the country down with its aim being to force South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. This comes in the wake of months of crippling power cuts, corruption and poor service delivery by the ruling party The African National Congress (ANC). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition shout slogans during a nationwide protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 March 2023. The nationwide mass protest was called by opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga against the current government headed by President William Ruto over the high cost of living and last years election rigging claims. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A supporter of the opposition Azimio coalition kicks back a tear gas canister to the police as protesters clash with police in Nairobi during a nationwide protest, Kenya, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition shout slogans during a nationwide protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

An Acehnese woman prepares to receive caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. A couple received a caning punishment up to 25 lashes for breaking Sharia law for having sex outside of marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in front of the public for violating the Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 March 2023. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Yemenis are silhouetted while gathering at a square in Sana’a, Yemen, 19 March 2023. International and regional diplomatic efforts are underway to end Yemen’s eight-year proxy conflict after Saudi Arabia and Iran announced a deal to resume diplomatic ties. Both warring parties, the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, are engaging in prisoner swap negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at exchanging more than 2,200 prisoners from both sides. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict in which the warring parties have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Chinook helicopter carry M777 howitzer during a field artillery battalion gun raid exercise as a part of joint Freedom Shield (FS) exercise with South Korean soldiers at Rodriguez Range on March 19, 2023 in Pocheon, South Korea. The United States and South Korea kicked off a combined military exercise amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea’s missile tests and hardening rhetoric against the allies. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, in yet another provocation in apparent protest over an ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division takes a photo during a field artillery battalion gun raid exercise as a part of joint Freedom Shield (FS) exercise with South Korean soldiers at Rodriguez Range on March 19, 2023 in Pocheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

A man examines Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a street souvenir shop in downtown Moscow, Russia, 20 March 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, which will last from 20 to 22 March, according to Russian and Chinese state agencies. An informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is expected to take place on 20 March. Following its results, it is planned to sign two documents – on improving joint partnership in a new era and on developing key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Henry Martín of Club America celebrates a goal during the Liga MX 2023 Clausura Tournament soccer match between Guadalajara and Club America at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 18 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

(lr) Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 19, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

A multiple exposure of Sun Yingsha of China in action against compatriot Qian Tianyi during their Women’s singles finals at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore, 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A participant performs during the Fire Parade as part of the ‘Nit de la Crema’ (Fire Night) of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2023. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic paper-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (usually on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EFE/ Biel Alino

A Balinese Hindu devotee in a state of trance participates in a cleansing ceremony called ‘Melasti’ at a beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 19 March 2023. Hindus hold the ceremony to cleanse their souls before celebrating Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, which marks the Balinese Hindu New Year on 22 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese Hindus people carry sacred mask, sacred effigies and ritual paraphernalia during Melasti Ritual prior to Nyepi Day on March 19, 2023 at Siyut Beach, in Gianyar Bali, Indonesia. After three years of performing purification ceremony ahead of Nyepi Day on a small scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic Balinese Hindus dressed in predominantly white attire carried sacred effigies of gods and goddesses and ritual paraphernalia from their village temples to the beach to perform a purification ceremony called the Melasti ritual. Balinese Hindus believe the Melasti ritual is a must perform ahead of Nyepi Day, The Day of Silence, to cleanse the soul and nature, recharge the supernatural power of the temples sacred objects and cleanse the temple paraphernalia. The Nyepi Day is a national holiday in Indonesia and is a day for self-reflection and abstaining from distractions such as entertainment. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

Balinese Hindus people carry sacred mask, sacred effigies and ritual paraphernalia during Melasti Ritual prior to Nyepi Day on March 19, 2023 at Siyut Beach, in Gianyar Bali, Indonesia.  (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

A Kurdish man jumps over bonfire as supporters of Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mark the Nowruz (Newroz), or Kurdish New Year, in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 March 2023. Newroz or Nowruz, which means ‘new day’ in the Persian language, marks the arrival of spring and the first day in the Iranian calendar. It is widely celebrated in the Persian and neighbouring regions and recognised on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Ytapoa Aguiar of the Pataxo indigenous tribe takes part in a traditional ritual at Aldeia Velha reserve, near Arraial D’Ajuda, Bahia state, Brazil, 08 March 2023 (issued 18 March 2023). Since 2000 the Pataxos have kept open the link with tourists who want to learn about their customs. Today, tourism is their main source of livelihood. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

Scotland’s Health Minister and Scottish National Party MSP Humza Yousaf, pulls a face as he visits Glasgow Gurdawara, Guru Granth Sahib on March 19, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Scotland’s current First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has resigned as leader of the SNP her husband SNP (CEO) Peter Murrell also resigned yesterday party members will elect a new leader, who will become First Minister, on 27 March 2023. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Farmers harvest rice at a rice field in Bogor, Indonesia, 19 March 2023. President Joko Widodo plans to open up the option of importing 500 thousand tons of rice, even though the main harvest already started in February and March. This was done because domestic rice stocks were depleting and to maintain food security due to increasing global food prices. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, or FAO, publishes the world food index. It is estimated that global food prices in 2023 will continue to increase, at least for the first half of the year. The energy crisis and supply chain bottlenecks are the most influential causes of this inflation EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Thousands of dead fish have washed up in a series of mass kills caused by floods and hot weather at the main weir at the Menindee lakes, in outback NSW, Australia, 19 March 2023. Enormous clusters of dead fish have been found at Menindee’s main weir on the Darling-Baaka River, the latest in a string of mass kills.’People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere’. EPA-EFE

A couple pose for wedding portraits beneath cherry blossoms in bloom at the Tidal Basin, on the day of the spring equinox in Washington, DC, USA, 20 March 2023. The spring equinox, when both of Earth’s hemispheres receive equal sunlight, marks the beginning of spring. Peak bloom of the cherry blossoms, as defined when seventy percent of the blossoms are open, is expected to occur this week – earlier than usual due to warmer weather. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Cotton candy vendors wait for customers as people visit Edward Elliot’s Beach as dark clouds cover the sky, in Chennai, India, 20 March 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 20 March 2023 forecasted cloudy sky conditions and light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely in some areas around Chennai and its neighboring districts for the next few days. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A dog smells narcissus flowers in Zagreb, Croatia, 20 March 2023. Today is the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A Kyrgyz hunter launches his falcon during the traditional Salburun hunting festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 20 March 2023. The festival takes place in Bishkek on the eve of the Nowruz holiday. Nooruz, also called Novruz, marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually falls on 21 March. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

epa10533725 Kyrgyz horsemen participate in the Oodarysh wrestling (wrestling on horseback) during the Kyrgyz traditional hunting festival Salburun in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 20 March 2023. The festival takes place in Bishkek on the eve of the Nowruz holiday. Nooruz, also called Novruz, marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually falls on 21 March. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Colorful decoration in the shape of eggs, a symbol of ‘Nowruz’, the Persian New Year, are in displayed around the Azadi (Freedom) square on the eve of Nowruz celebrations in Tehran, Iran, 20 March 2023. Nowruz, which has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A male and two female European roe deers walk on a field in Topolno village, north-central Poland, 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE ML/DM

