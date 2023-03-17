Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Poland to send Ukraine four MiG-29 jets

A Polish Air Force MIG-29 fighter jet during the annual air show in the second and final day of the Radom International Airshow at Radom's Sadkow Airport in Radom, Poland, on 27 August 2017. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Jacek Turczyk POLAND OUT)
By Reuters
17 Mar 2023
0

Poland will send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, the president said on Thursday, making it the first of Kyiv's allies to provide such aircraft.

One of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, Warsaw, has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.

“Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order,” Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

“The rest are being prepared, serviced.”

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that deliveries could be made in four to six weeks.

Duda said that Poland had roughly 10-20 MiG-29 jets.

Nato allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Slovakia has also been considering whether to send MiG-29s to Ukraine but has yet to reach a decision.

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, said on Thursday that the debate about sending fighter jets was ongoing.

“This is something we’re discussing in the group of allied countries. It’s a big wish from Ukraine,” she said.

Poland has sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Asked last week how many MiG-29s Warsaw might supply, the head of the president’s office, Pawel Szrot, said it would “certainly not” be as many as 14.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Toby Chopra, Bernadette Baum and Nick Macfie.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Newsdeck

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
Newsdeck

Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform
Newsdeck

In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.