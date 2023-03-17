Maverick Life

In images: Protests erupt in the streets of Paris

People demonstrate near the National Assembly after the French National Assembly vote on the government's proposed pension reform law, as Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, France, 16 March 2023. People demonstrated outside the French Parliament after France's prime minister used the controversial Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution on the vote of the pension reform law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 after the Senate voted in favour. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

French police forces face protesters as clashes erupt on Place de la Concorde square, facing the French Parliament (National Assembly) in Paris, France, 16 March 2023, after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial pension reform law to be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French police forces face protesters as clashes erupt on Place de la Concorde square, facing the French Parliament (National Assembly) in Paris, France, 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

People demonstrate near the National Assembly after the French National Assembly vote on the government’s proposed pension reform law, as Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, France, 16 March 2023. People demonstrated outside the French Parliament after France’s prime minister used the controversial Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution on the vote of the pension reform law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 after the Senate voted in favour. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Police officers during a demonstration near the National Assembly after the French National Assembly vote on the government’s proposed pension reform law, in Paris, France, 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), identified by the agency as a Hwasongpho-17, launched in a drill by the North Korean military at Pyongyang International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 March 2023 (issued 17 March 2023). According to KCNA, the launching drill of an Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was conducted to give ‘a stronger warning’ against US and South Korea joint military exercises. EPA-EFE/KCNA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), identified by the agency as a Hwasongpho-17, launched in a drill by the North Korean military at Pyongyang International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 March 2023 (issued 17 March 2023). EPA-EFE/KCNA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), identified by the agency as a Hwasongpho-17, launched in a drill by the North Korean military at Pyongyang International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 March 2023 (issued 17 March 2023). EPA-EFE/KCNA

A person is subway-surfing on the 5 train on March 16, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The reported number of people riding outside of subway trains jumped from 199 in 2020 to 928 in 2022, an increase of 366% MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) data shows. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

An Indian labourer rides his tricycle cart through a waterlogged road during rainfall, in Chennai, India, 17 March 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 17 March 2023 forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely over Tamil Nadu and Southern Peninsular India for the next few days due to the influence of a trough discontinuity that runs from Tamil Nadu and North Konkan region in lower tropospheric levels. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Australian surfer Blake Johnston surfs as he attempts to achieve a new world record for the longest surf session, at The Alley in Cronulla, in Sydney, Australia, 17 March 2023. Blake is promoting awareness for Mental Health and raising money for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation. EPA-EFE/JANE DEMPSTER

A young fan poses for a photo with a cardboard cutout of Australian surfer Blake Johnston who is attempting to achieve a new world record for the longest surf session, at The Alley in Cronulla, in Sydney, Australia, 17 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JANE DEMPSTER

Members of the NBC squad perform their skills during the visit of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the joint support service (Streitkraeftebasis) of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, on March 16, 2023 in Mahlwinkel, Germany. His visit follows the recent release of a report by Eva Hoegl, defence commissioner of the Bundestag, that claims Germany’s military is in dire need of modernisation and calls for a strong increase in the annual defence budget. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

The light installation ‘Odd Dynamics’ is projected onto the facade of the Mimara Museum during the fifth Zagreb Festival of Lights, in Zagreb, Croatia, 16 March 2023. The event presented by the Zagreb Tourist Board and the City of Zagreb features 33 attractions in some 28 locations in the capital city. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

The light installation ‘The Transformation’ is projected on to the facade of the Croatian National Theatre during the fifth Zagreb Festival of Lights, in Zagreb, Croatia, 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Leonardo Drew poses with his installation ‘Number 360 (2023)’ at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, Britain, 17 March 2023. The site-specific artwork is made from splintered and blackened plywood, rises to over five metres and was commissioned specially for the 18th century Chapel, which was deconsecrated and converted into an exhibition space in 2009. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Russian dancers of the Boris Eifman Ballet Theater during the performance of ‘Anna Karenina’ on the stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 16 March 2022. The Eifman Ballet company’s production of ‘Anna Karenina’ was presented in Bishkek for the first time. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Bonokeling indigenous communities, walk as they carry offering of food during a walk procession as part of the ‘Unggah-unggahan’ ceremony to welcome the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on March 16, 2023 in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia. Thousands of indigenous followers traveled to the Bonokeling cemetery complex, which they walked to without wearing footwear for up to 40km (25 miles) to express modesty. They carried cattle, rice, and snacks to be cooked and eaten together, in a tradition that marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images) DM/ ML

