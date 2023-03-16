Maverick Life

In images: The march of the Red Rebels

Members of the 'Red Rebels' take part in a Extinction Rebellion protest as they march through the streets of the central business district (CBD) in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 15 March 2023. Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental activists marched through the CBD of Brisbane to protest against the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

Members of the ‘Red Rebels’ take part in an Extinction Rebellion protest as they march through the streets of the central business district (CBD) in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 15 March 2023. Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental activists marched through the CBD of Brisbane to protest against the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Members of the ‘Red Rebels’ take part in a Extinction Rebellion protest as they march in front of a giant animatronic puppet depicting a burning Koala called ‘Blinky’ pushed through the streets of the central business district (CBD) in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 15 March 2023. Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental activists marched through the CBD of Brisbane to protest against the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental activists marched through the CBD of Brisbane to protest against the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Extinction Rebellion protesters push a giant animatronic puppet depicting a burning Koala called ‘Blinky’ through the streets of the central business district (CBD) in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 15 March 2023. Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental activists marched through the CBD of Brisbane to protest against the fossil fuel industry. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Members of the New York City Police Department’s Pipes and Drum band arrives to ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in New York, New York, USA, 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Roc Bernadi (C-right) who plays Aladdin and David Comrie (C-left) as’ the Genius’ perform on the stage during the presentation to the press of the musical ‘Aladdin’ in Madrid, Spain, 16 March 2023. The musical created by Disney and produced by Stage Entertainment is to be staged a the Coliseum Theater in Madrid from 24 March to 03 September. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A Yemeni pushes a wheelbarrow with his child and empty jerrycans before filling them with water from a donated tank amid a water shortage on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 15 March 2023. In his briefing on the latest developments in Yemen to the UN Security Council, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called on both warring parties in Yemen to seize the opportunity presented by the recent regional momentum to take decisive steps towards peace and end the country’s proxy conflict after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic ties. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict as the two warring parties, the Yemeni government and the Houthis, have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni girl heads to fill up jerrycans with water from a donated tank amid a water shortage on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 15 March 2023. In his briefing on the latest developments in Yemen to the UN Security Council, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called on both warring parties in Yemen to seize the opportunity presented by the recent regional momentum to take decisive steps towards peace and end the country’s proxy conflict after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic ties. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict as the two warring parties, the Yemeni government and the Houthis, have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Aceh Islamic Nature School teachers and students plant trees ahead of Earth Day in Banda Aceh, Indonesia 16 March 2023. Earth Day is celebrated annually on 22 April, with this year’s theme being ‘Invest in Our Planet’. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Beachgoers watch a flock of pigeons fly during the sunrise, at Edward Elliot’s beach, in Chennai, India, 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Bangladeshi vendors sit on the boat as they anchor their boat at the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 16 March 2023. Watermelon is at harvesting season and is filling the city markets as it arrives from southern Bangladesh. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Leader of the BBB political party Caroline van der Plas reacts to the results for the Provincial Council elections in Bathmen, the Netherlands, 15 March 2023. Elections for 12 provincial legislatures started in the Netherlands on 15 March. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

A ‘ninot’ of former US President Donald Trump (L) is seen in one of the falla sculptures in Valencia, Spain, 16 March 2023. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic paper-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event, usually on 19 March, in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service on 15 March 2023 of a Russian military Soviet-era close air support (CAS) aircraft Su-25 Grach ‘Rook’ at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air forces carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘Special Military Operation’, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Public Affairs via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows a Russian Su-27 aircraft approaching a US unmanned MQ-9 aircraft operating over the Black Sea on 14 March 2023 (issued 16 March 2024). Russian Su-27s dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. EPA-EFE/US Air Force video

French police officers pass by a disguised protester carrying a scythe reading ‘violence is the state’ as thousands of people participate in a new demonstration against the government’s reform of the pension system in Paris, France, 15 March 2023. Protests continue across the country due to the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. On 09 March, a majority of senators validated the increasing of the legal retirement age to 64 years, the final adoption of the reform could take place on 16 March at the parliament. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Syrian sculptor Assem Al-Basha stands near his statue of Syrian poet Abu-l-Ala al-Maari on the 12th anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian revolution, in Montreuil, near Paris, France, 15 March 2023. The sculpture represents the head of the Syrian 11th-century poet (973-1057) Abu-l-Ala al-Maari whose books were about questioning the notions of freedom, religion, free will and love. The original statue in front of his shrine in Ma’arrat al-Nu’man, Syria, was beheaded by fighters from the Al-Nusra Front on 02 December 2013. In exile in Spain, Syrian sculptor Assem Al-Basha sculpted a huge head of Al-Maari (3.25 meters long and 1.25 meters wide and made of bronze) which was unveiled in Montreuil, France, where it will remain until it is possible to transfer to Syria one day. Assem dedicated his statue ‘to the detainees and the disappeared in all detention centres and secret jails centres in Syria, and everywhere.’ EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

A police car set on fire during clashes with Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in Naples, Italy, 15 March 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez (R) in action against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, in Madrid, Spain, 15 March 2023. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Yulia Apanasovich (red) of Belarus faces Alexandra Ana Maria Gheorghe of Romania in their Round of 32 bout of elite women 50-52kg fly weight category at the IBA World Women’s Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, 16 March 2023. The tournament runs until 19 March and the International Boxing Association (IBA) decided to let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete under their own flag, being the only Olympic sport to do so. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian artists perform during the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women’s Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, 15 March 2023. The tournament starts 15 March and the IBA decided to let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete under their own flag, being the only Olympic sport to do so. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A model is prepared backstage before presenting a creation by Israeli brand House of Wild Flowers during the Portugal Fashion show in Porto, Portugal, 15 March 2023. Autumn/Winter 2023 collections are presented at the Portugal Fashion until 18 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

A model is prepared backstage before presenting a creation by Israeli brand House of Wild Flowers during the Portugal Fashion show in Porto, Portugal, 15 March 2023. Autumn/Winter 2023 collections are presented at the Portugal Fashion until 18 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

People visit the ‘Surreal’ waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai after attending the ‘Road to COP28’ event, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 March 2023. The COP28 leading team is hosting the ‘Road to COP28,’ the first COP28 event, to highlight the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC, which will convene in the UAE from 30 November to 12 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A garbage can in a flooded strawberry field in Pajaro, California, US, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Flooding from a levee breach on the Pajaro River Friday put nearly 2,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM/ML

