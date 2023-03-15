QUICK FIX
What’s cooking today: Chicken and lime tray bake
Got to love a chicken tray bake. This is one of my personal favourites, packed with zesty limes and garlic.
Chicken tray bakes became a family favourite when we were living in the south of England. Times were tight and chicken pieces were cheap. The oven tray was put to regular use and, more often than not, what went into it was chicken thighs.
It’s the perfect solution when you’re tired after getting home from work. All you need do is preheat the oven, add chicken and simple supermarket vegetables to an oiled tray, pour more oil and seasonings over, and bung it in the oven for about an hour. Done.
The chicken thighs are marinated before cooking, so you could put that together in the morning for them to marinate while you’re out. Or just fling it together when you get home.
This really is easy to throw together. Just grab a bag of cauliflower and broccoli florets and some butternut chunks from the veggie section of the supermarket. This is the kind of recipe they’re for.
I used avocado oil, as it goes well with the lime, but use another oil if you prefer.
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
For the marinade:
Juice of 3 limes and zest of 1
6 garlic cloves, chopped
Salt and black pepper
8 chicken thighs
For the bake:
The marinated chicken thighs
Avocado oil, as needed
Broccoli florets
Cauliflower florets
Butternut chunks (or choose other veg instead of these three)
3 additional limes, halved
Salt and black pepper
Method
In a bowl or tub, mix the lime juice and zest, garlic, salt and black pepper and dunk the chicken thighs in it, turning them over. Cover and refrigerate for three hours or the rest of the day.
Remove from the fridge an hour before starting to cook.
Preheat the oven to 240℃ or thereabouts (yes, a chicken bake needs a really hot oven).
Oil the base of a deep oven pan and add the marinated thighs. Place vegetables between them, wedging them in (it usually looks like there isn’t enough space for them but just shove them in).
Wedge the lime halves in too.
Season it all with salt and black pepper and drizzle more oil over everything.
Bake for about an hour, shaking the pan every 20 minutes. Squeeze some of the hot limes over your food before tucking in. DM/TGIFood
