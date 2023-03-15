Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Depression, anxiety and childhood trauma: South African study explores links, prevalence and who’s most at risk

Depression, anxiety and childhood trauma: South African study explores links, prevalence and who’s most at risk
South Africans who were exposed to adverse experiences in early childhood had a higher risk of probable depression or probable anxiety in adulthood than people who did not face adversity in childhood. Image: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash
By Ashleigh Craig
15 Mar 2023
0

Adverse childhood experiences are associated with an increased risk of mental health problems in adulthood.

Mental health problems among adults are an ever-increasing public health concern. These include depression, anxiety, and conditions associated with bad childhood experiences such as abuse.

Several factors are known to influence the development of mental illness. These include anxietyearly adversitysocio-economic status, and some demographic characteristics such as where a person lives.

In a recent study, we assessed the prevalence of mental health problems among South African adults. We also explored socioeconomic and demographic associations with depression, anxiety and adverse childhood experiences.

We found that South Africans who were exposed to adverse experiences in early childhood had a higher risk of probable depression or probable anxiety in adulthood than people who did not face adversity in childhood. (We say “probable” because our study recorded the presence of symptoms. The respondents weren’t diagnosed by a trained mental health professional.)

We also found that the symptoms of mental illness were more commonly reported by people with certain demographic characteristics. Probable depression and probable anxiety were more frequently reported among adults who were: retired and older than 65 years; widowed, divorced or separated; living in metropolitan areas; and with only primary school education. The characteristics that were significant in our study tend to be associated with relative poverty.

This confirms what has previously been suggested. That poverty and rural-urban differences are associated with mental health risk.

In 2009, nearly 20% of South African adults suffered from impaired mental health. According to a 2013 study, the prevalence of depression was highest in the Eastern Cape (31.4%) – one of the country’s poorest provinces. Research done among informal settlement residents in 2021 found that nearly one in every five women reported moderate to severe levels of anxiety. And more than half of South African adults have been exposed to adverse experiences in childhood and adolescence.

The prevalence of mental illness risk varies across the provinces. The socioeconomic and demographic determinants of mental illness also vary across the provinces. These findings underscore a need for targeted and accessible interventions and counselling programmes.

Mental health problems

We interviewed 3,402 adults across the nine provinces of South Africa between September and October 2021. Most of the participants were under the age of 44. We used clinically validated screening surveys to detect symptoms of depression, anxiety and adverse childhood experiences. Respondents were asked questions about how often – in the previous two-week period – they had been bothered by problems listed in the screening survey.

Probable depression had five levels: minimal, mild, moderate, moderately severe and severe.

More than a quarter (25.7%) of respondents reported moderate to severe symptoms of probable depression. The Northern Cape province reported the highest prevalence (38.8%). The Free State province reported the lowest prevalence (14.7%).

The prevalence of probable depression was highest among:

  • respondents 65 years or older (39% of this age group showed signs of probable depression)
  • respondents who were widowed, divorced or separated (32.6%)
  • those with only primary school education (32.1%)
  • those who were retired (30.6%)
  • respondents residing in metropolitan areas (27.0%)
  • women (26.7%)
  • those with lower household assets (26.4%).

To estimate probable anxiety, we asked the respondents questions about how often they had experienced general anxiety symptoms.

Our survey suggests that 17.8% of South African respondents had probable anxiety. Once again, the Northern Cape province reported the highest prevalence (29.3%). KwaZulu-Natal province had the lowest prevalence (8.6%).

Probable anxiety was highest among:

  • respondents aged 65 or older (22.6% of these respondents had probable anxiety)
  • the unemployed (21.9%)
  • respondents who had only completed primary school (20.4%)
  • the widowed, divorced or separated (20.4%)
  • those living in metropolitan areas (19.7%).

Adverse childhood experiences are potentially traumatic events that occur before the age of 18 years. They can be emotional, physical or sexual abuse, or household dysfunction.

More than one in five respondents reported high exposure to adverse childhood events (23.6%). The Western and Eastern Cape provinces reported the highest mean scores.

High exposure to adverse childhood experiences was also more prevalent among respondents who:

  • had only a basic level of education (35.1%)
  • were unemployed (30.8%)
  • had fewer resources (28.9%)
  • were aged 45-54 (28.2%)
  • were married or co-habiting (25.1%)
  • lived in rural settings (24.9%).

Our findings are in line with existing research. For example the Eastern Cape – one of the poorest provinces in South Africa, with 67.3% of adults living below the poverty line – reported the highest prevalence of adverse childhood experiences.

The importance of our findings

This study provides important evidence of factors linked to depression and anxiety. Our findings could help identify how these associations work, and how to intervene.

Overall, the study found that probable depression, probable anxiety and adverse childhood experience prevalence varied across the nine provinces.

The provincial breakdown of data can inform provincial service provision.

Reports of probable depression, probable anxiety and adverse childhood experiences were drivers. The reports differed markedly based on people’s socioeconomic and demographic characteristics like marital status, age, education attained, employment status and living circumstances. Our evidence suggests that these factors increase the frequency and extent of depression and anxiety independently of one another.

Probable depression and anxiety were associated with adverse childhood experiences and with each other. More than half – 58.1% – of respondents with probable depression also reported probable anxiety.

Our findings, therefore, suggest that reported adverse childhood experiences put people at greater risk of mental health problems in adulthood. That’s another reason to intervene in early childhood. DM/ML 

This story was first published in The Conversation. 

Ashleigh Craig is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
UCT protests: ‘Clearly something has to change; there is a bigger story to this’
Maverick News

UCT protests: ‘Clearly something has to change; there is a bigger story to this’
ICM Files: Stanley Shane — The captured Transnet director
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Stanley Shane — The captured Transnet director
Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring
South Africa

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
In Images: The 95th Academy Awards - Looks from the champagne carpet
Maverick Life

In Images: The 95th Academy Awards – Looks from the champagne carpet
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is a dazzling, must-watch sci-fi spectacle
Maverick Life

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is a dazzling, must-watch sci-fi spectacle
‘The Whale’ is a horror film that taps into our fear of fatness
Maverick Life

‘The Whale’ is a horror film that taps into our fear of fatness
Joy is good for your body and your mind – three ways to feel it more often
Maverick Life

Joy is good for your body and your mind – three ways to feel it more often

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.