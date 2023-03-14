In images: The many faces of the Theyyam ritualistic dance festival in Somwarpet, India
A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Muthappan waits to perform during the Theyyam ritualistic dance festival on March 13, 2023 in Somwarpet, India. Theyyam is a colourful socioreligious dance form that is the amalgamation of ritual, vocal and instrumental music, dance, painting, and literature and its genesis can be traced to the coastal regions of the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.
A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Agni Kandakarnan performs during the Theyyam ritualistic dance festival on March 14, 2023 in Somwarpet, India. Theyyam is a colourful socioreligious dance form that is the amalgamation of ritual, vocal and instrumental music, dance, painting, and literature and its genesis can be traced to the coastal regions of the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
A man waits to change into costume to the likeness of the Hindu deity Sasthappan during the Theyyam ritualistic dance festival (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Indonesian workers try to remove a barbed fence during a protest against the government’s Omnibus Law, in front the parliament gate in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 March 2023. Hundreds of Indonesian workers staged a protest urging the parliament to pass domestic workers protection bill and drop off the Omnibus Law on the creation of jobs. EPA-EFE/BAGUS OHO
Protesters tie themselves with plastic pipes and iron chains outside the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, 14 March 2023. Recent mass anti government protests were sparked by Israeli judicial reform proposal by government of Prime Minister Netanyahu, that weaken the authority of the Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People release sea turtle hatchlings into the sea at Lam Teungoh beach area, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 14 March 2023. Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries staff together with local Acehnese communities conducted an action to release sea turtle hatchlings which is part of a green economy campaign for coastal areas in Aceh. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
A person releases a sea turtle hatchling into the sea at Lam Teungoh beach area. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Devil rays fish seen at the beach after pulled by Palestinian fishermen overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in the west of Gaza City, the Gaza Strip, 14 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Bangladeshi boatman crosses the Buriganga River on the International Day of Action for Rivers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 March 2023. International Day of Action for Rivers is observed annually on 14 March to promote awareness of the importance of the river systems on the planet earth. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Buriganga is one of the most polluted rivers in the world. This is caused by the over 60,000 cubic meters of toxic waste dumped by the city into its waters every day. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Followers of the Sabaean Mandean religious sect attend a cleansing ritual in the Tigris River on the occasion of Eid Al-Khalqeh (creation of the world) in Baghdad, Iraq, 14 March 2023. Mandean people began the celebration of the five-day Benja religious festival. Iraq’s Sabaean-Mandean religious community is one of the smallest and most peaceful in Iraq and their temple is located at the banks of the river Tigris in Baghdad’s old city. The origins of the Sabean Mandeans are disputed. They revere John the Baptist, and some say the man who baptised Jesus Christ was the founder of the faith. Other scholars believe the sect originated as a heretical branch of Judaism that emigrated from Palestine centuries ago. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Followers of the Sabaean Mandean religious sect attend a cleansing ritual in the Tigris River on the occasion of Eid Al-Khalqeh. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
A follower of the Sabaean Mandean religious sect attends a cleansing ritual in the Tigris River. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Smoke in the colours of Ukraine’s flag is seen rising during the so-called ‘Mascleta’ in Valencia, Spain, 14 March 2023. These sets of firecrackers or rockets that are linked by a fuse and explode consecutively are traditional in Fallas, which central events run from 16 to 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino
The open pit mine at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, jointly owned by Rio Tinto Group’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. unit and state-owned Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, in Khanbogd, the South Gobi desert, Mongolia, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Rio has begun digging copper from the underground portion of its giant mine in Mongolia, an expansion that will turn the operation into one of the worlds largest, after years of delays, cost blow-outs and billion-dollar disputes with the country’s government. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery take part in the Major General’s inspection and musical drive at Woolwich Barracks in London, Britain 14 March 2023. The Major General’s Inspection determines whether the troops are fit to perform ceremonial duties over the next 12 months. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Staff distribute food at the Vietnam bear rescue centre in Tam Dao national park. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A detailed view of a model presenting a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 14 March 2023. The presentation of the 2023 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 13 to 18 March. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A model presents a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Yokohama. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik (R) receives a guided tour with a Virtual Reality (VR) headset during a visit to the European Robotics Forum 2023 (ERF2023) in Odense, Denmark, 14 March 2023. Some 900 scientists and industry leaders from 30 countries meet in Odense at Europe’s largest robotics conference from 14 to 16 March 2023. EPA-EFE/TIM KILDEBORG JENSEN
An artist works in a falla sculpture during the Fallas fiesta in Valencia, Spain, 14 March 2023. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar
A man opens the boot of his car near a sculpture of a robot installed in the center of Moscow in Moscow, Russia, 14 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Yemeni vendors display balloons for sale on a street in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 March 2023. Saudi Arabia and Iran have signed a China-brokered deal, agreeing to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open their respective embassies, two weeks before the 8th anniversary of Yemen’s proxy war on 25 March. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict as the two warring parties, the Yemeni government and the Houthis, have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A ten-day-old male eastern black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis michaeli) calf named Magashi next to his mother Maisha inside their enclosure at the Safari Park in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, 14 March 2023.The rhino species is listed as critically endangered. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A ten-day-old male eastern black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis michaeli) calf named Magash inside its enclosure. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK. DM/ML
