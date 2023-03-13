Maverick Life

In images: Installation of a larger-than-life high jumper floating in mid-air in Hong Kong

A helicopter flies near the art piece 'GIANTS: Rising Up' at Harbour City in Hong Kong China, 13 March 2023. The 12-meter-high and 12-meter-wide installation by French artist JR depicts a larger-than-life high jumper floating in mid-air adjacent to Victoria Harbour. It will be displayed until 23 April. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

 

Daniel Mazzei participates in the Birdman Rally during the Moomba festival’s Birdman Rally in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2023. The Birdman Rally is a competition for home-made gliders, hang gliders and human-powered aircraft. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Geoff Constable participates in the Birdman Rally during the Moomba festival’s Birdman Rally in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

A person participates in the Birdman Rally in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

CoCo Gauff of the US in action against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

A falla sculpture is seen amongst the smoke from the rockets fired during the so-called ‘Mascletas’ in Valencia, Spain, 13 March 2023. These sets of firecrackers or rockets that are linked by a fuse and explode consecutively are traditional items in the Fallas Festival, which has its central events running from 16 to 19 March. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO

A woman performs with a monkey during the Prakit Sitpragaan monkey troupe show at Pata Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 March 2023. The Prakit Sitpragaan, the only monkey troupe currently left in Thailand, has been performing around the country for over four decades, with monkeys entertaining audiences with acts including acrobat jumping through hoops, toy guitar playing and lip-sync singing. Although the monkey show is recognized as an asset of historical Thai culture, it has recently declined in popularity due to complaints by animal rights groups. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A monkey performs the traditional greeting during the Prakit Sitpragaan monkey troupe show at Pata Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 March 2023. Although the monkey show is recognized as an asset of historical Thai culture, it has recently declined in popularity due to complaints by animal rights groups. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Runners and riders clear a fence in the IEP Financial Handicap Chase at Plumpton Racecourse on March 13, 2023 in Plumpton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Marisa Mena, aka Mimicat, wins Portugal’s Song Festival with the song ‘Ai coracao’, in Lisbon, Portugal, early 12 March 2023. Mimicat will represent Portugal in the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest which will take place in Liverpool, Britain, in May 2023. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PINA

A model presents a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Rio Onui for the label ‘D.Nart.Ampta’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2023. The presentation of the 2023 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 13 to 18 March. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A model presents a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Rio Onui for the label ‘D.Nart.Ampta’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2023.EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Women graffiti on some posters during a march on the occasion of the last commemoration of International Women’s Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 March 2023. Feminist groups marched this 11 March from the Monument to the Revolution to the Antimonumenta in the central avenue Paseo de la Reforma in the Mexican capital, against all forms of oppression against women, anti-patriarchal, anti-capitalist, misogynistic violence, gender identity and femicide. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Indian police detain Indian National Congress (INC) activists hilding cutout posters of Gautam Adani chairman and founder of Adani Group during an anti-government protest demanding an investigation into the Adani Group fraud, near Governor House in Kolkata, India, 13 March 2023. Activists protested against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) claiming it allegedly failed to take action against the embattled Adani Group following a report released by the US forensic financial research company Hindenburg Research in January 2023, alleging stock market manipulation carried out by the Adani Group. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Smoke billows after a level-three fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Mumbai, India, 13 March 2023. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Police use the water cannon against Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists who have been blocking the Utrechtsebaan in The Hague, The Netherlands, 13 March 2023. That happened on the last part of the A12 that ends in The Hague. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

King Charles III performs a hongi as he attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 March 2023. Pakistan launched a five-day door-to-door campaign on 13 March to vaccinate more than 6 million children under the age of five against polio, following evidence of cross-border transmission of the virus from neighboring Afghanistan. Last month, the National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of poliovirus genetically linked to the virus found in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan in November 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city. This marked the first evidence of cross-border transmission of the virus in more than a year. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

A worker in the underground portion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, jointly owned by Rio Tinto Group’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. unit and state-owned Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, in Khanbogd, the South Gobi desert, Mongolia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Rio has begun digging copper from the underground project of its prized mine in Mongolia an expansion that will turn the operation into one of the world’s largest after years of delays, cost blow-outs and billion-dollar disputes with the country’s government. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A general view of the radio antennas of the Llano de Chajnantor Astronomical Park in the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, 13 January 2023 (issued 13 March 2023). The ALMA radio telescope, the largest in the world and located at an altitude of some 5,000 meters in the Atacama Desert, celebrates its 10th anniversary, a time in which it has revealed numerous secrets of the universe, such as the first photograph of a black hole. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SAEZ DM/ ML

