What’s cooking this AirFryday: Stuffed aubergines, air fryer style
Aubergines can be cooked in an air fryer; in fact, this recipe requires them to be cooked twice.
The key to this method of cooking aubergines in an air fryer is to prick them many times, quite deep, to facilitate them cooking right to the centre. They’re cooked whole, first, then cooled a little so that they can be handled. Then, you slice them in half, scoop out the flesh and mix it with two cheeses and plenty of garlic.
The stuffing is made of both mozzarella and feta, so don’t have too heavy a hand with the salting as the feta brings a good deal of that.
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
4 aubergines
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Olive oil, as needed
2 rounds of feta, chopped or crumbled
250 g mozzarella, cut into small pieces
Fresh oregano leaves, about 2 Tbsp
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Method
Preheat the airfryer at 180℃ for 5 minutes.
Use a toothpick to prick the aubergines all over, going quite deep.
Pour a generous glug of olive oil into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. About 1 Tbsp per aubergine would be enough.
Roll the aubergines around in this and then put them in the air fryer basket. Keep the same bowl to hand as you’ll be using it again.
Cook for 10 to 12 minutes at 180℃, then prick them to test whether they are soft in the middle. If not, give them a couple of minutes more.
Let them cool until you can handle them, then slice them in half and scoop out the flesh, as much as you can.
Keep 6 of the most intact half shells to reuse.
Chop up the flesh and put it in the bowl. Chop the garlic finely and add this too. Chop up the mozzarella and feta and add it all, along with the oregano, some black pepper and a little salt. Stir in 2 Tbsp of olive oil.
Stuff the mixture into the six half shells. The mixture can be piled fairly high.
Cook for 10 more minutes.
Turn the temperature up to 200℃ and cook for 3 or 4 more minutes. If they haven’t yet browned on top, give them a minute or two more.
Garnish with oregano and/or wild garlic flowers. DM/TGIFood
