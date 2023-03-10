Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In Images: Bold prints and looks at Lakme fashion week in Mumbai

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Antar-Agni during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anvita Sharma during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2023. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 09 to 12 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian security personnel detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2023. TYC activists protested outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist shouts after being detained outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2023. TYC activists protested outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Tribal folk artists pose for photographs during the ‘Tribal Art Festival’, organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture of the Government of Karnataka, in Bangalore, India, 10 March 2023. The Indian tribes, indigenous people of local communities, are known as nature worshippers who originally lived in the forest. The Tribal Folk art and dance form is very distinct in their origin, self taught, depiction, traditions and techniques which are inspired their life and surroundings. India has more than 2,500 tribes and ethnic groups across the states. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Locals gather outside of a house at Pantai Lango fishing village in Balikpapan bay, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, 10 March 2023. According to Coastal Communities Working Group executive director Mappaselle, the tradisional fishermen who have relied on the Balikpapan Bay for their daily needs has been affected by the growth of industries in the area. The development of the new capital city Nusantara has narrowed their catchment space and might force the fishermen to find new fishing area outside the bay which will place them in danger due to differences in the type of fishing boat and water condition. Indonesia has started to build the new capital city on the 56,180 hectares area in East Kalimantan province amid concerns over the effects of the city’s development on the environment and indigenous people. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Female hostess rehearse putting tea ahead of the Third Plenary Session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to take his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Spanish co-director Elvira Lindo poses during the presentation of the movie ‘Alguien que cuide de mí’ (‘Somebody To Take Care of Me) within the 26th Malaga Film Festival, in Malaga, southern Spain, 10 March 2023. The Malaga Film Festival runs from 10 to 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata

Spanish actor and cast member Victor Clavijo poses during the presentation of the movie ‘Alguien que cuide de mí’ (‘Somebody To Take Care of Me) within the 26th Malaga Film Festival, in Malaga, southern Spain, 10 March 2023. The Malaga Film Festival runs from 10 to 19 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata

A woman poses for a photo in front of blossom peach trees in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. Springtime in the Chinese capital from March to May is filled with colorful and fragrant blossoms. The diversity of the flowers in Beijing is attractive for visitors to take photos of them and spend good time in warm weather. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

Snow-covered bicycles in Szczecin, northwest Poland, 10 March 2023. Intense snowfall has disrupted traffic along West Pomeranian roads. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI 

Mourners attend the funeral ceremony for Dmytro Kotsiubailo in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 March 2023. Commander Dmytro Kotsiubailo of the 67th brigade, call sign Da Vinci and awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”, was killed in action on the frontline in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Mourners attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro Kotsiubailo at Maidan Nezhalezhnosti Square in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 March 2023. Commander Dmytro Kotsiubailo of the 67th brigade, call sign Da Vinci and awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”, was killed in action on the frontline in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Priests hold a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro Kotsiubailo at Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 March 2023. Commander Dmytro Kotsiubailo of the 67th brigade, call sign Da Vinci and awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”, was killed in action on the frontline in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK. DM/ML

