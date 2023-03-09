Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Russian oil gets more pricey as pool of Asian buyers expands

Russian oil gets more pricey as pool of Asian buyers expands
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 Mar 2023
0

The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.

Offer levels for Russia’s Urals and ESPO crude, as well as fuel oil, surged over the past weeks, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Increased interest from Chinese state-owned and large private refiners such as Sinopec, PetroChina and Hengli Petrochemical, in addition to a jump in Indian demand, led cargoes to be snapped up at higher prices, they said.

The larger refiners have muscled into a patch typically dominated by China’s smaller independent processors, known as teapots, which have been consistent consumers of discounted Russian crude. ESPO oil from the nation’s Far East has been a particular favourite due to its short shipping distance.

Offers for ESPO that’s typically loaded at Kozmino port was close to $6.50 to $7 a barrel below ICE Brent on a delivered basis to China, while flagship Urals shipped from western ports was around $10 under the same benchmark, said traders. That’s an increase of as much as $2 from last month, marking one of the steepest jumps since sanctions were imposed on 5 December, they added. 

China and India have become key outlets for Russian crude after most others shunned its energy due to the war in Ukraine. The pool of buyers willing to import cheap oil from the OPEC+ producer has grown as more players set aside concerns over Western sanctions that had kept them on the sidelines.

More importers are comfortable with methods to reduce their risk exposure by asking sellers to handle shipping and insurance, on top of using non-western banks and making payments in yuan, rupees, dirhams or rubles. This approach has given buyers more confidence to maintain and even increase flows without too much worry about their compliance to the $60-a-barrel price cap that exempts shipments from European sanctions, traders said.

It’s unclear if imports by India and China currently meet the terms of the cap as most cargoes are sold on a delivered basis with opacity around shipping and insurance costs. However, the US says India is complying.

Offers for Russian M-100 fuel oil, a grade that can be used in place of crude to make gasoline and diesel, went as high as $160 to $180 a ton over the Platts’ pricing benchmark, up from last month when its premium hovered around $130 a ton, according to traders.

The four-week average shipments to Russia’s Asian customers, plus those on vessels showing no final destination edged higher in the period to March 3, rising to 3.1 million barrels a day. That’s their highest since Bloomberg began tracking the flows at the start of 2022.

Russia is expected to maintain crude production longer than many expected, according to S&P Global Vice Chairman Dan Yergin. There’s going to be a slow decline in its output but not the “dramatic fall off a cliff that some people projected a year ago,” he told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Maverick News

SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price
Business Maverick

Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
After the Bell: The fall of the rand is emblematic of SA’s economic malaise
South Africa

After the Bell: The fall of the rand is emblematic of SA’s economic malaise
After the Bell: The Manchester United theory of the Cabinet reshuffle
South Africa

After the Bell: The Manchester United theory of the Cabinet reshuffle

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options