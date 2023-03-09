Maverick Life

In images: The ‘greatest dog show in the world’ in Birmingham, England

A Miniature Poodle is prepped for competition in the Breeders Competitions during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A Miniature Poodle is seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Hungarian Puli is seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi is seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Miniature Poodle looks on from it’s enclosure during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Manchester Terrier is seen in an outfit during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

An Irish Setter is seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Labradors rest after competing in the show ring on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A Weimaraner waits for judging on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

An American Cocker Spaniel is seen during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Spaniel is seen in with a pink neckwarmer during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Canadian Eskimo Dog is groomed by its owner during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Labrador Retriever looks on during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Korthals Griffon licks its owner during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

A Pomeranian stands on its hind legs during Day One of Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 09, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Echo, an English Cocker Spaniel, waits to go in the parade ring on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A Bracco Italiano gun dog checks out the competition on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Daniel, an American Cocker Spaniel, has the hair on his coat straightened before going in the parade ring on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dogs and their owners arrive in wintry weather for the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dogs and their owners arrive on a chilly and snowy day 1 of CRUFTS Dog Show at NEC Arena on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Dogs and their owners arrive on a chilly and snowy day 1 of CRUFTS Dog Show at NEC Arena on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for Best in Show. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

A dog wearing a wholly hat arrives in wintry weather for the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for the coveted Best in Show title. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

John Valente of Italy in action during the 2023 World Baseball Classic match between Cuba and Italy at Taichung intercontinental baseball stadium in Taichung, Taiwan, 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A couple kisses while blocking the Ayalon main highway during a rally against the government justice system reform plan in Tel Aviv, Israel 09 March 2023. The protest leaders announced a national day of resistance with demonstrations and roadblocks all over the country against the controversial judicial reform plans to weaken the authority of the supreme court, proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A protester waves an Israeli flag as others block the Ayalon main highway during a rally against the government justice system reform plan in Tel Aviv, Israel 09 March 2023. The protest leaders announced a national day of resistance with demonstrations and roadblocks all over the country against the controversial judicial reform plans to weaken the authority of the supreme court, proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A picture taken with a drone shows protesters during a rally against the government justice system reform plan in Tel Aviv, Israel 09 March 2023. The protest leaders announced a national day of resistance with demonstrations and roadblocks all over the country against the controversial judicial reform plans to weaken the authority of the supreme court, proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Environmental activists take part in a protest rally to call for the government to abandon policies for the promotion of nuclear power generation in Seoul, South Korea, 09 March 2023. The rally took place days before the 12th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on 11 March 2011, causing a nuclear disaster at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Crosses to pay homage to the victims of the Steccato di Cutro shipwreck, in Crotone, Italy, 09 March 2023. The Italian government will hold on the day a cabinet meeting in Cutro, where at least 72 migrants died in a tragic shipwreck that took place on the coast of Steccato on 26 February. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

A Local man clears debris after two rockets hit private buildings in the Zolochiv district near the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 09 March 2023. At least five people were killed during the attack according to regional official Maksym Kozytskyi. Ukrainian authorities said on 09 March that Russia fired 81 missiles across the country targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings. The country’s Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 cruise missiles were shot down. According to Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) lost power as a result of the missile attacks, and was running on diesel generators. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

A girl rescues a dog from the debris after two rockets hit private buildings in the Zolochiv district near the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

Police officers examine burned vehicles at the site hit by falling debris from a rocket, in a residential area of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 09 March 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian authorities said on 09 March that Russia fired 81 missiles across the country targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings. The country’s Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 cruise missiles were shot down. According to Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) lost power as a result of the missile attacks, and was running on diesel generators. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A Borneo orangutan hangs from a tree at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) Samboja Lestari Rescue and Rehabilitation center near the construction site of of Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara, in Samboja, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, 09 March 2023. BOSF’s Semboja Lestari is the home for 127 Borneo orangutans and 71 sun bears. The area includes nearly 1,800 hectares of restored forest that is set to be part of the urban forest of the new capital city Nusantara. The country has started to build the new capital city on the 56,180 hectares area in East Kalimantan province amid concerns over the effects of the city’s development on the environment and indigenous people. According to Head of Nusantara Capital City Authority Bambang Susantono, Nusantara is expected to replace Jakarta in the first semester of 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM DM/ ML

