Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Momentum Metropolitan results promise true momentum for investors

Momentum Metropolitan results promise true momentum for investors
Momentum Metropolitan Logo. (Image: Supplied) | Unsplash
By Neesa Moodley
08 Mar 2023
0

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings’ dividend payment and share buyback programme could be attractive to income-seeking investors.

Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 50 cents a share. During the six months to the end of December 2022, the financial services giant repurchased R750-million of its own shares trading at a discount to embedded value (EV). 

Embedded value is an estimate of the value of an insurance company’s existing policies, taking into account the future premiums to be paid, expected claims to be paid out, and expenses to be incurred. 

The share buy-back created an EV uplift of R583-million, and the board has agreed to a further R500-million repurchase while the shares trade at a discount of more than 25% to EV.

‘Reinvent and Grow’ strategy paying off

Momentum Metropolitan reported a 46% vault in normalised headline earnings to R2.2-billion for the six months to end December 2022, 46% higher than the prior period. Operating profit more than doubled to R1.9-billion on the back of fewer deaths and positive investments.

Group chief executive, Hillie Meyer, says the earnings results reflect the successful execution of the company’s Reinvent and Grow strategy. 

“We are grateful to see the easing of Covid-related death claims and the positive mortality-experience variances in our main life insurance businesses. This indicates that the pandemic has reached its endemic phase. 

“The quality of the earnings number is encouraging: it was a good all-round performance and without any significant positive one-off factors. While our earnings outlook has improved, our new business volumes did not meet expectations for some of the product lines, mainly as a result of the prevailing economic headwinds and lack of growth in the industry.”

Risto Ketola, group finance director, noted the 18.4% return on equity for the six-month period. 

“The high return on capital, combined with strong cash generation, has enabled us, again, to declare a strong dividend and to continue buying back our own shares,” he says.

Businesses that contributed most to the bottom line include Momentum Life, which improved normalised headline earnings to R689-million from R30-million in the prior period. 

Momentum Corporate grew normalised headline earnings to R556-million compared to R370-million – this includes growth of 64% in operating profit to R494-million. 

Excluding the impact of the one-off items in the prior period, Guardrisk’s normalised earnings increased by 18%. Momentum Metropolitan Health’s normalised headline earnings improved by 55% to R146-million.

Looking ahead, Meyer says management expects earnings to be robust for the rest of the financial year. 

“We are cautiously optimistic that we will achieve the Reinvent and Grow financial target range for the 2024 financial year, namely normalised headline earnings of R4.6-billion to R5-billion and ROE of 18% to 20%.

“While our earnings outlook has improved over the past 18 months, recent pressure on sales volumes indicate that South Africans’ disposable income remains under pressure due to rising interest rates, high inflation and the lack of economic growth in South Africa. This is likely to put ongoing affordability pressure on new business volumes,” he says. BM/DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Maverick News

SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
Maverick News

Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Maverick News

State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
The Finance Ghost: Woolworths goes back to basics
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Woolworths goes back to basics
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price
Business Maverick

Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options