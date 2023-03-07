Fish sauce may seem like an odd ingredient for red meat, but it brings a strange bit of Asian mystery to any marinade or baste that this stinky condiment is added to. The bonus is that a bottle of fish sauce will seemingly last forever. A cool website called doesitgobad.com advises that fish sauce, once opened, can be kept at room temperature for up to six months (I’m sure it will last much longer) and in the fridge for a year. Again, that’s a conservative estimate.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 x 300g rump steaks

2 big brown mushrooms

2 Tbsp Banhoek Chilli Oil or similar

Salt

For the mushrooms:

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, chopped very finely

2 Tbsp chopped fresh ginger

2 red chillies, chopped

1 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp freshly chopped coriander

A little cooking oil

For the relish:

1 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Banhoek Chilli Oil

2 Tbsp very finely chopped coriander

2 garlic cloves, chopped

A little desert salt

Method

Bring the steaks to room temperature, make sure they’re dry, and salt on both sides.

Prepare a fire to be sure you have lots of hot coals when it’s time to cook the steaks.

In a bowl, mix 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar, garlic, ginger and chillies. Stir in the fish sauce and chopped coriander leaves.

Remove the stems from the mushrooms and discard; they tend to have an unpleasant woody texture. Spoon the prepared mixture into the mushroom cavities to fill to the brim. With the quantities given, there is enough for both mushrooms.

Brush some cooking oil onto a piece of foil big enough to wrap a mushroom in. Place one mushroom in the centre, fold the foil up and inwards and scrunch it at the top, to make a foil parcel. Repeat with the other mushroom.

For the relish (which goes directly onto the steak once it’s cooked, or can be served in a small bowl alongside), mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Cook the foil-wrapped mushrooms right in the coals, underside first, for 5 minutes, then turn to cook the upper side for 3 or 4 minutes more. Lift them onto the grid to keep warm and/or continue cooking a little, depending on whether they’re on a cooler or hotter part of the grid.

Brush chilli oil onto the steaks and braai them until medium rare or to your preference, turning once. Be careful not to overcook them. I find that it’s always better to take them off the fire before I think they’re done. Leave them on longer and they’re more likely to overcook.

Plate the steaks, spoon the relish over, and top with a mushroom. DM/TGIFood

