Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Dubai-based Aspen Healthcare signs MOU to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s 2030 health vision

Dubai-based Aspen Healthcare signs MOU to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s 2030 health vision
A corporate logo during a media tour at the Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. plant in Gqeberha, South Africa, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
07 Mar 2023
0

The agreement will see Aspen, Saudi Chemical Company Holding and AJA Pharma further expand their existing partnership to strategically collaborate on an extended portfolio of products, the manufacturing of products in Saudi Arabia and the export of products to existing Aspen markets.

Aspen Healthcare, a subsidiary of South African-based global pharmaceutical Aspen Pharmacare, is the latest global manufacturer to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Chemical Company Holding (SCCH), a well-known company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its subsidiary AJA Pharma, a recognised manufacturer of pharmaceutical products. 

The agreement will see Aspen, SCCH and AJA Pharma further expand their existing partnership to strategically collaborate on an extended portfolio of products, the manufacturing of products in Saudi Arabia, and the export of products to existing Aspen markets.  

Daniel Vella Friggieri, Aspen’s regional chief executive for the Middle East, north Africa and Turkey, says the agreement endorses Aspen’s continuous commitment to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Vision 2030 goals include achieving 88% inclusive health coverage, even in rural areas and getting the entire population on to the country’s unified medical records system by 2025. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In January, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of investment signed two separate MOUs with Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk. Arab News reports that the first MOU will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology to facilitate the manufacture of Tradjenta, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes. The Novo Nordisk MOU will explore solutions to raise awareness of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity.

Saudi Arabia has shown an alarming increase in these two disorders over the last 50 years, and 50% of the population is overweight, while 20% are classified as obese. The crude prevalence of overweight/obesity among those aged five to 19 is one of the highest in the world at 36%, twice the global average in 2016. Last week, Aspen’s chief executive officer, Stephen Saad, confirmed that the company had signed four multinational clients that would be receiving drugs to treat diabetes and cancer. 

Thamer Al-Muhid, the chief executive officer of the Saudi Chemical Group, says that in today’s world, technology and globalisation play a more important role than ever. 

“Having a strategic partnership between Aspen and AJA Pharma will ensure that both the aspects of technologies and global market access are fulfilled towards achieving the KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] 2030 vision. We are pleased to partner with a trusted partner like Aspen and look forward to a prosperous strategic partnership,” he says. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted