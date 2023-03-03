Newsdeck

ORGANISED CRIME

Messi’s family threatened by narcos in his Argentinian hometown

Lionel Messi. (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
03 Mar 2023
0

The family of Argentinian World Cup champion Lionel Messi received an alleged narco threat in his hometown of Rosario, the country’s most violent city.

Several shots were fired early Thursday at a supermarket in Rosario owned by the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, according to local reports. The shooters left a message that referred to Messi himself and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin: “Messi, we’re waiting for you, Javkin is a narco, he isn’t going to protect you.”

Messi and his family haven’t commented and the motive remained unclear. Later Thursday, Javkin criticised the multiple police forces patrolling Rosario for lack of enforcement. Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez, said at an event that he was in touch with local authorities to find out what happened.

“We’re doing a lot but evidently something more will have to be done because the violence and organised crime in Rosario is a really serious problem,” he said.

Messi is largely regarded as a hero in Argentina, especially after the dramatic World Cup victory in December. More than 4 million Argentinians celebrated the World Cup victory in a parade in Buenos Aires. Earlier this week, Messi received Fifa’s most prestigious individual award for his performance at the 2022 World Cup. He and his family live in France, where he plays for the club Paris Saint-Germain, but they regularly visit Rosario, where they have relatives and businesses.

Argentina’s third most populous city, Rosario, is northwest of Buenos Aires by about three hours driving. A major export hub, the city has long struggled with drug-related violence with both sides of the political aisle blaming the other for lack of progress.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public Protector chief of investigations unable to explain how changes were made to CR17 campaign report he authored
Maverick News

Public Protector chief of investigations unable to explain how changes were made to CR17 campaign report he authored
‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
Maverick News

‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to announce rejigged Cabinet ‘in matter of days’
Maverick News

President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to announce rejigged Cabinet ‘in matter of days’
High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle
Maverick News

High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle
City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street - and offering them a Safe Space instead
Maverick News

City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street – and offering them a Safe Space instead

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
Newsdeck

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
Scientists discover hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
Newsdeck

Scientists discover hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
Newsdeck

Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
US Senate moves towards ending 'forever war' authorisations
Newsdeck

US Senate moves towards ending 'forever war' authorisations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
eskom_

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.