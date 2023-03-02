Defend Truth

‘Vote ANC out’ – one solution to power cuts proposed in the Western Cape legislature

A general view of the main street of the impoverished neighbourhood of Masiphumelele with vehicle lights the only illumination during a scheduled power outage known as load shedding in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
By Suné Payne
02 Mar 2023
While South Africans experienced Stage 5 power cuts on Thursday, political parties in the Western Cape legislature debated the impact of the energy crisis on the province.

The country was experiencing the “disaster of the ANC”, said Western Cape MEC Anton Bredell during a debate on the national energy crisis and its impact in the Western Cape. The debate was held on Thursday in the Western Cape legislature, as well as on a virtual platform.

Bredell, the provincial MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, discussed water and sewage problems associated with rolling blackouts.

In December 2022, Daily Maverick reported on Beaufort West and Matzikama experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged power cuts at higher levels.

“One can never understand if the ANC understands the link between electricity [and water supply],” said Bredell.

“This is why we’ve made R88-million available,” he said, in reference to the funds the Western Cape government has given to 24 municipalities in the province to buy generators to help curb water supply problems associated with prolonged power cuts.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Western Cape pumps R88-million into generators as backup for municipal water supplies

Solutions

Bredell said there was a solution to the national crisis – the 2024 general elections:

“I call on all people in the Western Cape… save yourselves and vote the ANC out.”

During the debate, several members of the legislature referred to the crisis at Eskom.

Cayla Murray, the Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on finance, said due to the ongoing fallout over former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s explosive eNCA interview, it confirmed what everyone in the country already knew: “… that the ANC is a criminal organisation, and the failure of Eskom is directly linked to ANC members, at the highest level, who are using Eskom as a piggy bank.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

There was heckling from both sides throughout the debate, with Speaker Daylin Mitchell having to call members to order several times.

DA member of the legislature, Derrick America, said: “Load shedding and the ANC are inextricably linked, and we should see our energy crisis for what it is… Rolling blackouts and the ANC’s flailing attempts to downplay the issue represent what can only be described as the death throes of a failed organisation.”

Al Jama-Ah representative, Galil Brinkhuis, said while the party welcomed plans by the premier to provide R1-billion to ameliorate the effects of the energy crisis, Al Jama-Ah called for transparency in the spending of municipal funds.

Read in Daily Maverick: Alan Winde highlights three key themes – energy, mobility and policing – in between the heckling

Veteran politician Peter Marais (Freedom Front Plus) said everyone could agree that “the current energy crisis was not an act of God, but an act of greed”, as he urged everyone to work together. 

In response to some of the comments, Cameron Dugmore of the ANC said the ANC accepts responsibility for the crisis and “we will fix it”. 

Oversight

The legislature also passed a motion to establish an ad-hoc committee to conduct oversight over the provincial government as it responded to the energy crisis in the Western Cape. 

This committee would have oversight over any part of the provincial executive, department, organ of state or entity involved in activities related to energy security. The committee would consist of 15 members and would report to the legislature regularly.

Earlier in the day, Premier Alan Winde held his first digital briefing on energy-related matters.

As promised in his State of the Province Address, Winde said these weekly briefings would update the public on the province’s response to the crisis.

South Africa is currently on Stage 5 power cuts. DM

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

