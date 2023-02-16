Defend Truth

STATE OF THE PROVINCE ADDRESS

Alan Winde highlights three key themes – energy, mobility, and policing – in between the heckling

Alan Winde highlights three key themes – energy, mobility, and policing – in between the heckling
Western Cape premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address on Thursday. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Suné Payne
16 Feb 2023
0

‘This is the Western Cape, not a circus’ – interjected Freedom Front Plus member Peter Marais amid heckling as Western Cape premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province address on Thursday.

Heckling – and heated responses to it – marked Alan Winde’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the provincial legislature’s chambers, where he said he had instructed the provincial treasury to allocate R1-billion over the next three years to respond to the energy crisis. 

The heckling came from both the DA and ANC caucuses. 

At the start of the sitting, Cameron Dugmore, leader of the official opposition ANC, asked members of the legislature not to repeat the scenes from last week’s State of the Nation Address, where the EFF disrupted proceedings and were removed.

Read in Daily Maverick: “The first 45 minutes — High drama as EFF members booted out after trying to storm the City Hall stage

But it appeared Dugmore’s plea had fallen of deaf ears as both sides raised points of order and comments, which prompted Freedom Front Plus member Peter Marais to interject. “I want to appeal for sanity,” he said, urging that there should not be a repeat of what happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address. 

Leader of the official opposition ANC Cameron Dugmore at the State of the Province Address. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

“This is the Western Cape, not a circus,” exclaimed Marais, who threatened that if he could not hear the Sopa, he would not take part in the Sopa debate, which will take place on Friday. 

After things calmed down, Winde talked extensively about his plans for the province. 

Energy crisis

The premier announced he had requested the provincial treasury to allocate R1-billion to respond to the energy crisis in the upcoming three-year budget cycle. This would be to respond to the short-term impact of rolling blackouts on government services, and secure diesel to keep essential public services running during load shedding. The allocation would also help to buffer schools from power cuts as “our children’s education must come first”. 

Winde also announced the start of his weekly digital briefings – which took place at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – where energy will be the main focus. “We will tackle the energy crisis like we tackled the Covid crisis,” he said. 

He also referred to an injection of R89-million to help local municipalities procure generators to help tackle water and sewage supply problems as a result of higher stages of power cuts. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Western Cape pumps R89m into generators as backup for municipal water supplies

SAPS

Winde said that “given the severe underresourcing of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province, the Western Cape government has stepped in”.

He praised the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers, who work alongside the SAPS, pointing to Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, who was listening in. 

At this point the heckling resumed, with Dugmore saying: “You welcome him, but you attack the police.”

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the State of the Province Address. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Premier Alan Winde is ready to deliver his Sopa in the Western Cape legislature. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach )

Winde retorted: “It is not General Patekile… It is the minister and management that gets it wrong.” 

Winde touched on the case before Judge Daniel Thulare, which outlined the links between police and gangs. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Cops and Mobsters — the many murky claims of Western Cape police officers cosying up to gangsters

Winde said the police ombud’s report on the matter had been finalised, and announced that a panel of “eminent persons” would make specific recommendations for how the province should respond to “this cancer which has infected so much of our policing”. 

The province would also fund lifestyle audits of the top brass involved in fighting crime in the Western Cape. 

Premier Alan Winde arrives for his State of the Province Address. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Mobility

Winde said a new mobility MEC would be announced early next week. The department, which Winde announced at his 2022 Sopa, does not have a political head after the departure of Daylin Mitchell in December to become the legislature speaker. The department would find ways to improve and enhance mobility, to connect communities to employment and opportunities, added Winde. 

“People need to get to and from work, school and amenities safely and reliably,” he said. “With public transport, specifically the passenger rail network, in ruins, the Mobility Department has an immense challenge ahead of it to find solutions to getting public transport back on track.” 

This year would also see the launch of phase 4 of the Go George project in the Southern Cape. 

“We must and will strive to do better as a government, to bring more economic opportunities to our residents and make our province a place of prosperity,” the premier concluded. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
South Africa

Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
UN expresses alarm over Zimbabwe’s new bill to curtail the operations of NGOs
Maverick News

UN expresses alarm over Zimbabwe’s new bill to curtail the operations of NGOs

TOP READS IN SECTION

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Maverick News

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
Maverick News

Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students
Maverick News

Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.