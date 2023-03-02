In images: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches spacecraft to International Space Station
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Members of the NASA’s Crew-6 walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A in Titusville, Florida, USA, 01 March 2023. (L-R) NASA’s Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. According to the NASA, the Crew-6 launch will carry two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren Hoburg, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a science expedition mission. This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Kabuki actor Shido Nakamura II performs during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Kabuki actors Matsuya Onoe II (R) and Baishi Nakamura IV perform during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Kabuki actors Matsuya Onoe II (R) and Baishi Nakamura IV perform during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Kabuki actors pose during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Hindu priests perform rituals on a bank of the holy river Ganga during the ‘Ganga Aarti’ event, with the message ‘Save The Ganga,’ in Kolkata, India, 02 March 2023. The program was organized by the Bengal government as part of a Ganga River clean-up project. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A bird sits on an electricity wire as the sun rises over Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Staff cleans up behind bullet holes in a window of a supermarket in Rosario, Argentina, 02 March 2023. Police is searching for two men who shot 14 bullets at the supermarket that is part of a supermarket chain owned by the parents of Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Rocuzzo. A message to the Argentinian soccer legend reading “Messi we are waiting for you, (Rosairo mayor Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he will not protect you” was left at the place. EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco
Earthquake victims line up for food donations in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes in Samandag district of Hatay, Turkey 02 March 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 and 20 February. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A visitor looks at the Los Angeles cityscape with the San Bernardino Mountains covered in snow in the background under a menacing sky at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, California, 01 March 2023. Extreme weather conditions have brought blizzard-like weather in Southern California, Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County. The record-breaking snow and rainfalls have brought an unprecedented amount of precipitations. The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office had not issued a blizzard warning since 1989. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A woman takes a picture of the vandalized Little Mermaid statue, with the Russian flag painted on the stone where it sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor’s embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD
The Russian flag is painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor’s embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD
People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Russian women wait for the train at the station Narodnogo Opolcheniya of the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow subway, in Moscow, Russia, 02 March 2023. The Big Circle Line, whose length is over 70 kilometers long with 31 stations and three train depots, is one of the biggest underground construction project in the world. Launch of the BCL will improve the transport situation in 34 districts of Moscow with a population of 3.3 million people and considerably reduce the burden on other subway lines, according to its operator Moscow Metro. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A visitor makes his way inside the Fira Barcelona exhibition center on the last day of the 18th Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Spain, 02 March 2023. The major themes of this year’s mobile industry and technology event have been 5G, 6G, immersive technology, FinTech, OpenNet and Cloud Technology. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Felipe Pardo (Down) of Medellin vies for the ball with Andres Micolta of El Nacional during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) and El Nacional at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, 01 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.
Anne Kjersti Kalvaa (2-R) of Norway celebrates with teammates after winning the Team Women’s Relay 4x5km cross-country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
Chloe Trespeuch (L) of France and Pia Zerkhold of Austria in action during the final race of the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection by Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 March 2023. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT DM/ ML
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
We can't do this alone. We need your help.
It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.
When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.
Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet