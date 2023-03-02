Maverick Life

In images: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches spacecraft to International Space Station

In images: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches spacecraft to International Space Station
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 02 March 2023. According to the NASA, the SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the NASA’s Crew-6 walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A in Titusville, Florida, USA, 01 March 2023. (L-R) NASA’s Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. According to the NASA, the Crew-6 launch will carry two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren Hoburg, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a science expedition mission. This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Kabuki actor Shido Nakamura II performs during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kabuki actors Matsuya Onoe II (R) and Baishi Nakamura IV perform during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kabuki actors Matsuya Onoe II (R) and Baishi Nakamura IV perform during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kabuki actors pose during a press presentation of Final Fantasy X Kabuki stage play at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2023. The play, which is the first kabuki stage adaptation of a video game, will run from 04 March to 12 April. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hindu priests perform rituals on a bank of the holy river Ganga during the ‘Ganga Aarti’ event, with the message ‘Save The Ganga,’ in Kolkata, India, 02 March 2023. The program was organized by the Bengal government as part of a Ganga River clean-up project. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A bird sits on an electricity wire as the sun rises over Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Staff cleans up behind bullet holes in a window of a supermarket in Rosario, Argentina, 02 March 2023. Police is searching for two men who shot 14 bullets at the supermarket that is part of a supermarket chain owned by the parents of Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Rocuzzo. A message to the Argentinian soccer legend reading “Messi we are waiting for you, (Rosairo mayor Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he will not protect you” was left at the place. EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco

Earthquake victims line up for food donations in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes in Samandag district of Hatay, Turkey 02 March 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 and 20 February. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A visitor looks at the Los Angeles cityscape with the San Bernardino Mountains covered in snow in the background under a menacing sky at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, California, 01 March 2023. Extreme weather conditions have brought blizzard-like weather in Southern California, Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County. The record-breaking snow and rainfalls have brought an unprecedented amount of precipitations. The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office had not issued a blizzard warning since 1989. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A woman takes a picture of the vandalized Little Mermaid statue, with the Russian flag painted on the stone where it sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor’s embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD

The Russian flag is painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor’s embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD

People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People visit the exhibition ‘Battle for Ukraine’ at the Latvian War Museum in Riga, Latvia, 02 March 2023. The exhibition on the Russian-Ukrainian war was created in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of the Second World War of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked on 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Russian women wait for the train at the station Narodnogo Opolcheniya of the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow subway, in Moscow, Russia, 02 March 2023. The Big Circle Line, whose length is over 70 kilometers long with 31 stations and three train depots, is one of the biggest underground construction project in the world. Launch of the BCL will improve the transport situation in 34 districts of Moscow with a population of 3.3 million people and considerably reduce the burden on other subway lines, according to its operator Moscow Metro. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A visitor makes his way inside the Fira Barcelona exhibition center on the last day of the 18th Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Spain, 02 March 2023. The major themes of this year’s mobile industry and technology event have been 5G, 6G, immersive technology, FinTech, OpenNet and Cloud Technology. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Felipe Pardo (Down) of Medellin vies for the ball with Andres Micolta of El Nacional during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) and El Nacional at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, 01 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Anne Kjersti Kalvaa (2-R) of Norway celebrates with teammates after winning the Team Women’s Relay 4x5km cross-country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Chloe Trespeuch (L) of France and Pia Zerkhold of Austria in action during the final race of the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection by Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 March 2023. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT DM/ ML

