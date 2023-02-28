Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Crowds mesmerized by the Northern lights

In images: Crowds mesmerized by the Northern lights
Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky over Hornbaek beach, on the coast of North Zealand, Denmark, late 27 February 2023 (issued 28 February 2023). EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Feb 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky over Hornbaek beach, on the coast of North Zealand, Denmark, late 27 February 2023 (issued 28 February 2023). EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

People gather on Hornbaek beach as Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky over the coast of North Zealand, Denmark, late 27 February 2023 (issued 28 February 2023). EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

People gather on Hornbaek beach as Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky over the coast of North Zealand, Denmark, late 27 February 2023 (issued 28 February 2023). EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky over Hornbaek beach, on the coast of North Zealand, Denmark, late 27 February 2023 (issued 28 February 2023). EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Visitors attend a media preview of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience 360-degree digital immersive art experience at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore, 28 February 2023. The 360-degree digital immersive art experience, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will debut in Southeast Asia for the first time in Singapore’s RWS on 01 March 2023 where 300 of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings will be showcased using floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors attend a media preview of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience 360-degree digital immersive art experience at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore, 28 February 2023. The 360-degree digital immersive art experience, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will debut in Southeast Asia for the first time in Singapore’s RWS on 01 March 2023 where 300 of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings will be showcased using floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors take photos at a media preview of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience 360-degree digital immersive art experience at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore, 28 February 2023. The 360-degree digital immersive art experience, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will debut in Southeast Asia for the first time in Singapore’s RWS on 01 March 2023 where 300 of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings will be showcased using floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors attend a media preview of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience 360-degree digital immersive art experience at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore, 28 February 2023. The 360-degree digital immersive art experience, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will debut in Southeast Asia for the first time in Singapore’s RWS on 01 March 2023 where 300 of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings will be showcased using floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Go1 robot, by Unitree Company, is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 28 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Visitor testing virtual reality goggles at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 28 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Oppo Find N2 Flip is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 28 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kenyan small and medium enterprise traders hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against Chinese nationals owning businesses that engage in import, manufacture and distribution, in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2023. The protesting traders complain of what they called unfair business advantage for Chinese nationals in the country saying Chinese businesses are kicking the locals out of business. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan small and medium enterprise traders hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against Chinese nationals owning businesses that engage in import, manufacture and distribution, in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2023. The protesting traders complain of what they called unfair business advantage for Chinese nationals in the country saying Chinese businesses are kicking the locals out of business. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan small and medium enterprise traders are dispersed by police officers during a protest against Chinese nationals owning businesses that engage in import, manufacture and distribution, in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2023. The protesting traders complain of what they called unfair business advantage for Chinese nationals in the country saying Chinese businesses are kicking the locals out of business. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with schoolchildren in a classroom during a prevention session on the papillomavirus (HPV infection) as he visits the College Jean Lartaut Middle School in Jarnac, France, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/STEPHANE MAHE

Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders delivers remarks to student debt relief activists as oral arguments are presented in two cases challenging President Biden’s student debt relief program at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA 28 February 2023. Justices will hear arguments in Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown. The hearing challenges the program to reduce student loans that is estimated to cost 400 billion US dollars over 30 years and which the administration says 16 million people were approved for loan relief. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Student debt relief activists rally during oral arguments in two cases challenging President Biden’s student debt relief program at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA 28 February 2023. Justices will hear arguments in Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown. The hearing challenges the program to reduce student loans that is estimated to cost 400 billion US dollars over 30 years and which the administration says 16 million people were approved for loan relief. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

People wait at the El Dorado airport, after the closure of operations of the airline Viva Air, in Bogota, Colombia, 28 February 2023. Uncertainty and indignation reign in the main Colombian airports due to the cancellation of operations of the low-cost airline Viva Air, which pushed thousands of passengers to protest in the air terminals to demand solutions. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

People wait at the El Dorado airport, after the closure of operations of the airline Viva Air, in Bogota, Colombia, 28 February 2023. Uncertainty and indignation reign in the main Colombian airports due to the cancellation of operations of the low-cost airline Viva Air, which pushed thousands of passengers to protest in the air terminals to demand solutions. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

People wait at the El Dorado airport, after the closure of operations of the airline Viva Air, in Bogota, Colombia, 28 February 2023. Uncertainty and indignation reign in the main Colombian airports due to the cancellation of operations of the low-cost airline Viva Air, which pushed thousands of passengers to protest in the air terminals to demand solutions. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Maxime Cressy of USA during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Yoshua Arias

Maxime Cressy of USA in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Yoshua Arias

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Maxime Cressy of USA during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Yoshua Arias

Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Yoshua Arias

Birk Ruud of Norway in action during the Men’s Freeski Slopestyle competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Elias Syrja of Finland in action during the Men’s Freeski Slopestyle competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 28 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

TikTok application logo displayed on a mobile phone in Randers, Denmark, 28 February 2023. The Danish Parliament announced on 28 February that it had asked MPs and all of its staff to delete the TikTok application from their work phones because of the ‘risk of espionage’. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Godongwana sworn in as MP in latest move by Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet
Maverick News

Godongwana sworn in as MP in latest move by Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet
In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!
DM168

In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Orange-Fish Tunnel: A truly great South African engineering feat
Maverick Life

The Orange-Fish Tunnel: A truly great South African engineering feat
There is no corruption in the ANC, Lord Fikile the Mbalusional reassures the nation
South Africa

There is no corruption in the ANC, Lord Fikile the Mbalusional reassures the nation
I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation
Maverick Life

I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation
Getting to grips with a diva: Sandra Prinsloo plays Maria Callas in ‘Master Class’
South Africa

Getting to grips with a diva: Sandra Prinsloo plays Maria Callas in ‘Master Class’
In pictures: The inaugural Cape Town E-Prix
South Africa

In pictures: The inaugural Cape Town E-Prix

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.