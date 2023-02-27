Maverick Life

In images: 59 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks in rough seas near the Italian coast

A woman releases birds in a traditional belief to get good luck in return and wishes to come true, near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 27 February 2023. According to a statement by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on 25 February 2023, the Cambodian Ministry of Health by preliminary genetic sequencing has identified the virus that infected two people in Cambodia as 'H5 clade 2.3.2.1c' which has circulated in the country among birds and poultry for many years. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Feb 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Rescuers with a jetski search the waters off the beach of Steccato di Cutro, Crotone, 27 February 2023. The search for further survivors and more victims of a Migrants’ boat that sank off the beach of Steccato di Cutro on 26 February continues. Italian authorities recovered at least 59 bodies on the beach and in the sea near Crotone, in the southern Italian region of Calabria, after a boat carrying migrants sank in rough seas near the coast, ANSA reported on 26 February. About forty people survived the accident, Italian firefighters added. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

Remains of the shipwreck are washed to the beach of Steccato di Cutro, Crotone, 27 February 2023. The search for further survivors and more victims of a Migrants’ boat that sank off the beach of Steccato di Cutro on 26 February continues. Italian authorities recovered at least 59 bodies on the beach and in the sea near Crotone, in the southern Italian region of Calabria, after a boat carrying migrants sank in rough seas near the coast, ANSA reported on 26 February. About forty people survived the accident, Italian firefighters added. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

A life vest is washed to the beach of Steccato di Cutro, Crotone, 27 February 2023. The search for further survivors and more victims of a Migrants’ boat that sank off the beach of Steccato di Cutro on 26 February continues. Italian authorities recovered at least 59 bodies on the beach and in the sea near Crotone, in the southern Italian region of Calabria, after a boat carrying migrants sank in rough seas near the coast, ANSA reported on 26 February. About forty people survived the accident, Italian firefighters added. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

Israeli settlers and soldiers at the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank town of Hawera after a shooting attack the day before in which two Israelis were killed, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 27 February 2023. According to Israeli authorities on 26 February, an attacker opened fire toward an Israeli vehicle driving through the town of Hawera, killing two Israelis who were onboard. Later the same day, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the town and nearby villages setting Palestinian-owned vehicles and homes on fire. One Palestinian was killed and dozens more were wounded. Israeli President Isaac Herzog on 26 February condemned the riots and the attacks against innocents and urged the settlers to stop. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Palestinian woman peers from the window of her burned house in the West Bank town of Hawera after the attack by Israeli settlers, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Hamas security forces display their military skills during a police academy graduation ceremony in Gaza, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a joint news conference with European Commission President on a post-Brexit deal in Windsor, Britain, 27 February 2023. The UK and European Union reached a deal on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements, ending more than a year of often acrimonious wrangling over the post-Brexit settlement for the region, people familiar with the matter said. EPA-EFE/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE / POOL

US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House upon his return from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, DC, USA, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas /ABACA / POOL

A visitor walks by the Mobile World Congress held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

A visitor takes a photograph at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Presentation of Nokia’s new logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2023. MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem, will be held from 27 February to 02 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Members of NASA’s Crew-6 walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A, in Titusville, Florida, USA, 26 February 2023. The crew includes (L-R) Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA’s Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. According to NASA, the Crew-6 launch for the International Space Station is scheduled for 27 February. This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Melissa Peperkamp of the Netherlands competes in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle final at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Tommy Fury (L) of Great Britain in action against Jake Paul of the US during their professional Cruiserweight boxing bout at the Diriyah Arena on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/STR

Members of comparsas participate in the Santo Domingo Carnival 2023 parade, on the Malecon avenue, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 26 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a screen as he addresses his statement, during the opening of the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 27 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI DM/ ML

