Wales captain Ken Owens in action during a Six Nations match against France at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 22 February 2020. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Wales’ players have returned to training full of fight and eager to reverse their recent poor run after a torrid week, according to coach Warren Gatland, as they prepare to face England in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.

It has been a difficult few days for all involved in Welsh rugby, not least the players, who contemplated a strike over contract disputes with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in the country, before an 11th-hour agreement to play was reached.

It was only confirmed on 22 February that the Six Nations fixture between Wales and England in Cardiff on Saturday would go ahead after the agreement was reached.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) acting CEO Nigel Walker confirmed the agreement to avert a strike which would have caused the game against England to be cancelled, potentially costing the union up to £10-million (R219-million).

“The PRB has been agile and receptive to the players’ requests and the players have, equally, been responsible and reasonable in their dealings with the PRB, which is a credit to all parties,” Walker said on Wednesday.

“The game is on and, while there is still some detail to discuss and some fine tuning to be done in our negotiations at PRB, this has undoubtedly been a linchpin moment from which we can build.”

The freeze on new contracts imposed by the PRB, which runs the professional game in the country, will be lifted next week.

There are about 70 players at regional clubs who are out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 60-cap rule that said only players who have reached that threshold can feature for the national team if they move to a club outside of Wales has been reduced to 25 appearances.

Players will now also have the option of taking a fixed-salary contract or one for a lower set wage, but which could climb higher based on performance bonuses.

The PRB had previously said all contracts would have 80% set wages and a variable amount of 20% based on performance.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association will be represented at PRB meetings, another demand made by players.

“We have listened to our players and have been able to resolve the three issues presented, quickly and efficiently,” PRB chairperson Malcolm Wall said.

“The six-year framework we have agreed has always had the players’ best interests at heart and we have been happy to allay their understandable concerns with the adjustments described.”

Wales captain Ken Owens admitted it has been a difficult time for the players.

“Everybody in Welsh rugby really needs to pull together now to find the best way forward and we need to do it collaboratively, together, to put Welsh rugby back at the top end of world rugby and not the laughing stock which I think we are at the moment,” he said.

Line in the sand

“I’m just happy things have been sorted,” Gatland told reporters on Thursday. “The guys are good this morning. We had a meeting to announce the team and it was an opportunity to draw a line in the sand and move forward.”

Gatland has made nine changes to the side that lost 35-7 last time out away to Scotland, including recalls for No 8 Taulupe Faletau, loose-forward Justin Tipuric, lock Alun Wyn Jones and fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

“In fairness to the guys, they’ve trained the house down. They deserve their spots, then there’s some youngsters who will benefit.”

One of those youngsters is centre Mason Grady, who earns a first cap alongside fellow rookie Joe Hawkins in the midfield.

“We’ve been impressed by him (Grady). He’s young and quick, brings some physicality. His biggest work-on is being more vocal, but he’s got some fantastic attributes. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

The selection of Owen Williams at flyhalf ahead of Dan Biggar is to try to create more depth.

“We spoke about players being given opportunities. It’s a position we’re lacking in depth in back-up to Dan. In terms of the future, it’s important. Gareth Anscombe has had injuries in the last few years,” Gatland said.

England have had a mixed start to their campaign under new coach Steve Borthwick and Gatland believes both teams will feel the pressure. England are third on the table after a win and a loss, while Wales are bottom following two defeats.

“I see them as a little bit like us, going through a rebuilding phase with a new coach. Steve is trying to find his feet.

“It’s a massive game for both of us. We win and then we can finish on a high.”

England have asked for the Principality Stadium roof to be open. Gatland admitted he wanted it closed but said it may count in his side’s favour in the end.

Sympathy

Borthwick, the master of detail, unsurprisingly said he had prepared as usual in expectation of the game going ahead but did not dismiss his rivals’ concerns that forced Gatland to delay naming his team for two days and cancel Wednesday’s training.

“I and everybody with the England team have incredible sympathy for what the Welsh players have gone through,” he said. “No player, no professional athlete should have to deal with that level of uncertainty and anxiety.

“We really sympathise with them but, from our point of view, we’ve focused on the game and being the best-prepared team we possibly can be. Other stuff we can’t control, so we just concentrate on what we can do.

“We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.” Reuters/DM