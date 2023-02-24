Business Maverick

US Imposes 200% Duty on Russian Aluminum and Parts Made From It

By Tim Cohen
24 Feb 2023
The US will impose a 200% tariff on all imports of Russian-made aluminum, as well as aluminum products made with metal smelted or cast in the country, in a move that could ripple through global manufacturing supply chains.

Bloomberg has previously reported plans for the punitive duty on Russian aluminum imports, but the addition of aluminum products that only include Russian metal suggests the move could have a much wider impact. The decision threatens to force manufacturers elsewhere who sell into the US market to rethink their entire manufacturing process of sheet aluminum, extruded products and other aluminum parts that use Russian metal.

The White House, which said it is taking the action to protect its domestic industry, may exempt other countries that impose their own 200% tariff on Russian aluminum imports. The tariff on Russian aluminum will take effect March 10, and aluminum products which are manufactured using any amount of aluminum cast or smelted in Russia, will be affected from April 10.

Biden said in the proclamation the decision would be “a significant step toward ensuring the viability of the domestic aluminum industry.”

The US Aluminum Association, an industry group that represents North American aluminum producers, said Russia accounts for about 3% of total US aluminum imports.

Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC declined to comment.

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.