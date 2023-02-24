Business Maverick
US Imposes 200% Duty on Russian Aluminum and Parts Made From It
The US will impose a 200% tariff on all imports of Russian-made aluminum, as well as aluminum products made with metal smelted or cast in the country, in a move that could ripple through global manufacturing supply chains.
The White House, which said it is taking the action to protect its domestic industry, may exempt other countries that impose their own 200% tariff on Russian aluminum imports. The tariff on Russian aluminum will take effect March 10, and aluminum products which are manufactured using any amount of aluminum cast or smelted in Russia, will be affected from April 10.
Biden said in the proclamation the decision would be “a significant step toward ensuring the viability of the domestic aluminum industry.”
The US Aluminum Association, an industry group that represents North American aluminum producers, said Russia accounts for about 3% of total US aluminum imports.
Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC declined to comment.
