In images: A rally and candlelight vigil, on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A young Ukrainian girl sits in Martin Place during the '365 Days Strong' rally and candlelight vigil on February 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022 with Russia's invasion of that country. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

An image taken with a slow shutter speed of Ukrainian national flags waving over the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in a military cemetery in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, late 22 February 2023 (issued 23 February 2023), nearly one year since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO

In this handout provided by Led By Donkeys, Activists from political campaign group Led By Donkeys, pour paint onto the road to create a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy on February 23, 2023 in London, England. The group created the flag using washable paint poured onto the road and then driven through by passing vehicles to show solidarity with Ukraine on the eve of the one-year mark since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. (Photo by Handout/Led By Donkeys via Getty Images)

A man draped in a Ukrainian flag stands outside the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, 23 February 2023. Protest group ‘Led by Donkeys’ covered the street on Bayswater Road in yellow and blue paint ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Four arrests have been made, according to the Metropolitan Police. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A Ukrainian supporter holds a sign the reads ‘Australia stands with Ukraine’ at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square during the ‘365 Days Strong’ rally and candlelight vigil on February 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022 with Russia’s invasion of that country. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame and the Unknown Soldier’s Grave in Alexander Garden during an event marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2023. The 23 February is celebrated as the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan marking the date in 1918 when the first mass draft into the Red Army took place in Moscow and Petrograd during the country’s Civil War and war against the German Emperor. EPA-EFE/PAVEL BEDNYAKOVSPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Women look at the graffiti ‘No Future’ that forms part of the exhibition ‘The Mystery of Banksy’ on display at the Halle 622 in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 February 2023. The exhibition featuring replicas of works by British anonymous street artist Banksy runs from 24 February to 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A woman looks at graffiti that forms part of the exhibition ‘The Mystery of Banksy’ on display at the Halle 622 in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 February 2023. The exhibition featuring replicas of works by British anonymous street artist Banksy runs from 24 February to 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A woman looks at the graffiti ‘Flower Thrower’ (R) next to ‘Pillow fight’ that forms part of the exhibition ‘The Mystery of Banksy’ on display at the Halle 622 in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 February 2023. The exhibition featuring replicas of works by British anonymous street artist Banksy runs from 24 February to 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Women look at the graffiti ‘Venice Migrant Child’ that forms part of the exhibition ‘The Mystery of Banksy’ on display at the Halle 622 in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 February 2023. The exhibition featuring replicas of works by British anonymous street artist Banksy runs from 24 February to 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A supporter of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacts from a police van during a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (voluntary court arrest) as PTI kickstarts the countrywide voluntary court arrest movement, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 February 2023. PTI has launched a campaign to protest what it views as an attack on its rights and the nation’s economic decline under the PDM government. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement on 22 February via Twitter, saying the voluntary court arrest movement is a non-violent protest aimed at countering alleged constitutional violations. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Supporters of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gather during a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (voluntary court arrest) as PTI kickstarts the countrywide voluntary court arrest movement, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 February 2023. PTI has launched a campaign to protest what it views as an attack on its rights and the nation’s economic decline under the PDM government. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement on 22 February via Twitter, saying the voluntary court arrest movement is a non-violent protest aimed at countering alleged constitutional violations. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A sniffer dog curiously looks at the photographers as members of the Dutch rescue team ‘USAR’ are given an official reception at the Catshuis, where Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) met with the rescuers in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 February 2023. The team returned from their week-long search and rescue deployment in Turkey. More than 46,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Closed shops during a general strike a day after an Israeli raid, in the west bank city of Nablus, 23 February 2023. The Israeli army and Palestinian militants exchanged rocket fire in and around Gaza on 23 February, a day after an Israeli raid in the West Bank where 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 80 were injured. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard (L), winner of the last edition of the Tour de France, and his teammates of Jumbo-Visam take part in the cycling event O Gran Camino in Lugo, Spain, 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Maitham Isa of Bahrain completes a layup during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifier match against Australia at the State Basketball Centre in Melbourne, Australia 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/MORGAN HANCOCK

Ahmed Haji of Bahrain falls as Mitch McCarron of Australia watches on during a 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifier match at the State Basketball Centre in Melbourne, Australia 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/MORGAN HANCOCK

Australia’s Naa Anang crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 100m during the Maurie Plant Meet Melbourne 2023, as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action in the Women’s High Jump during the Maurie Plant Meet Melbourne 2023, as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland during a Ski Jumping training session at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships, in Planica, Slovenia, 23 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako greet visitors during his birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace on February 23, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. The emperor turns 63 this year. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin-Pool/Getty Images)

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (C) with Empress Masako, (2nd-R), their daughter Princess Aiko, (R), Crown Prince Akishino, (3rd-L), Crown Princess Kiko, (2nd-L), and their daughter Princess Kako, (L), wave to well-wishers as they appear on the balcony of the Imperial Palace to mark the emperor’s 63rd birthday on February 23, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko-Pool/Getty Images)

A detailed view of Spanish Queen Letizia’s bag as the royal couple opens the ARCO 2023 contemporary art fair in Madrid, Spain, 23 February 2023. The international contemporary art fair features 183 art galleries from 30 countries and runs until 26 February. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Actor Nanoka Hara poses at the photocall for the movie ‘Suzume’ during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 23 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE DM/ ML

