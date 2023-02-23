Newsdeck

Harvey Weinstein

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing for Los Angeles rape conviction

Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing for Los Angeles rape conviction
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 October 2022. Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
By Reuters
23 Feb 2023
0

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan who came to epitomize a culture of pervasive sexual misconduct by powerful men that ignited the #MeToo movement, is to be sentenced on Thursday for the 2013 rape of an actress in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors have recommended Weinstein, 70, receive the maximum penalty of 24 years in prison, with no eligibility for parole, after a Los Angeles trial jury found him guilty of rape and two other felony charges of sexual abuse in December.

Whatever sentence is pronounced should be served once the former movie producer and Miramax co-founder has completed the 23-year sentence imposed for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York, prosecutors argued in their sentencing memorandum.

They said a “high-term” penalty of 24 years was called for because of the prior conviction, rather than a “mid-term” sentence of 18 years that California law would otherwise prescribe, absent additional “aggravating” factors.

Weinstein’s team opposes the district attorney’s recommendation for a high-term, consecutive sentence, given Weinstein’s “advanced age and deteriorating health,” defense lawyer Mark Werksman told Reuters in an email.

The team’s sentencing brief was filed under seal because it contains references to confidential medical information, Werksman said.

Weinstein was convicted of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object stemming from an assault on a former model and actress, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of charges relating to a second alleged victim and failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges arising from two other accusers. One of them, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, now the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, has disclosed she was the alleged rape victim referred to in court records as Jane Doe 4.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the deadlocked charges.

Weinstein has said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys argued that the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they believed he would advance their careers, part of what they said was a widespread “casting couch” culture in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the alleged sexual contact was fabricated.

The producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020, and extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.

In New York, Weinstein is appealing his conviction and prison sentence.

Allegations against Weinstein helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other endeavors, as well as a culture of silence that has long allowed such conduct to go unchallenged.

By Steve Gorman

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Writing by Lisa Richwine; Editing by William Mallard)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 28 February 2023 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.