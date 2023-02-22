Newsdeck

Naval drills

Russia will not fire hypersonic missile at South Africa naval exercise

Russia will not fire hypersonic missile at South Africa naval exercise
The Russian Northern fleet's Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser during the joint drills of the Northern and Black sea fleets in the Black Sea, Crimea, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
22 Feb 2023
0

RICHARD'S BAY, South Africa, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise it is participating in alongside South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.

The 10-day exercise, which is taking place off South Africa’s eastern coast and coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has raised alarm among Western governments.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills would perform a training launch of the Zircon missile system during the exercise.

However Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing that no test launch would take place.

“The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises,” Gladkiy said“There is no hidden meaning in the exercises that we are performing today.”

President Vladimir Putin has called the Zircon, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, “unstoppable”.

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi in Richard’s BayWriting by Joe Bavier)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Maverick News

SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears
Newsdeck

Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.