In images: One of the most incredible wildlife spectacles in the UK

Thousands of knot gather on a lagoon during the 'Snettisham Spectacular' on February 22, 2023 in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so called 'Snettisham Spectacular' is a time when particularly high tides push the many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The reserve lies on the edge of 'The Wash', one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including knot, oystercatchers, sanderlings, black and bar tailed godwit and plover to take flight, and advance up the mud flats in search of food. The event is one of the most incredible wildlife spectacles in the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Oystercatchers and knots rest on a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ on February 22, 2023 in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so-called ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ is a time when particularly high tides push the many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The reserve lies on the edge of ‘The Wash’, one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including knot, oystercatchers, sanderlings, black and bar-tailed godwit, and plover to take flight, and advance up the mud flats in search of food. The event is one of the most incredible wildlife spectacles in the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Thousands of knots take flight from a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ on February 22, 2023 in Snettisham, Norfolk.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Thousands of knots gather on a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ on February 22, 2023 in Snettisham, Norfolk.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Thousands of knots gather on a lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ on February 22, 2023 in Snettisham, Norfolk.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A Yemeni farmer scatters dry natural fertilizer at a farm field in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 February 2023. Yemeni farmers have begun engaging in preparations for farming activities as the temperature gradually increases in early spring during an agricultural season. The agriculture sector remains vital to the livelihoods of the most vulnerable people in war-torn Yemen. Some 73 percent of the rural population in Yemen relies on agriculture for their livelihoods, according to estimates by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic talks to members of the media in Belgrade, Serbia, 22 February 2023. Djokovic held a press conference in his hometown on the plans for the rest of the tennis season and his biggest sports rivalries. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

A visitor is silhouetted against a screen on the opening day of ARCOMadrid International Contemporary Art Fair at IFEMA Madrid fairground, in Madrid, Spain, 22 February 2023. The ARCOmadrid fair celebrates its 42nd edition from 22 to 26 February 2023 with the participation of 218 galleries and The Mediterranean Sea as the central theme. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

An Indian student prepares to donate a lock of her hair during a mega hair donation drive to help cancer patients, at a college, in Chennai, India, 22 February 2023. More than five hundred students from various colleges take part in a mega hair donation drive by donating their hair locks to help cancer patients who lose their hair due to chemotherapy. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Migrants arrive at the port in Arrecife, Canary Islands, Spain, 22 February 2023, after being rescued at sea by Spanish authorities. A total of 54 people were rescued about 80 kilometers off the coast of Lanzarote island. EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo

An aerial view taken with a drone shows a fault line inside olive fields in Tepehan village, Hatay district, Turkey 22 February 2023. The fault line follows a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, according to U.S. Geological Survey, that hit the Syria-Turkey border on 20 February, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A man looks at a fault line inside olive fields in Tepehan village, Hatay district, Turkey 22 February 2023. The fault line follows a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, according to U.S. Geological Survey, that hit the Syria-Turkey border on 20 February, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People collect their belongings from a damaged building after a powerful earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 22 February 2023. More than 46,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Wounded Ukrainian servicemen with prosthetic legs walk with crutches at a rehabilitation center near Lviv, western Ukraine, 22 February 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. More than 150 Ukrainian servicemen, who were wounded in battles or released from captivity, are receiving treatment and rehabilitation care at the center every month. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

A Palestinian man calls for help as a wounded woman lies on the sidewalk amid an Israeli operation in the west bank city of Nablus, 22 February 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry at least nine Palestinians were killed and more than 90 were wounded during clashes amid an Israeli army raid in Nablus city. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians carry the body of a man killed amid an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, 22 February 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry at least six Palestinians were killed and more than 70 were wounded during clashes amid an Israeli army raid in Nablus city. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City, 22 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Father Kennedy Muguti applies ashes on a devotee’s forehead in the shape of a cross during a holy mass on the occasion of Ash Wednesday at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Harare, Zimbabwe, 22 February 2023. Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting for Catholic Christians. It marks the beginning of the Season of Lent, a 40-day period of preparation and fasting before Easter. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

General view of people dressed in top hats and tails during the Mercu Scurot Celebration on February 22, 2023 in Borgosesia, Italy. The Mercu Scurot in Borgosesia celebrates the Carnival’s ending and the beginning of a period of Lent for Catholics. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Monkey puppet dressed on black tails and top hat during the Mercu Scurot Celebration on February 22, 2023 in Borgosesia, Italy. The Mercu Scurot in Borgosesia celebrates the Carnival’s ending and the beginning of a period of Lent for Catholics. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images) DM/ ML

