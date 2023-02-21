Newsdeck

MAGNITUDINAL DISASTER

Turkey hit by two more earthquakes near epicentre of last catastrophe

Collapsed buildings following a powerful earthquake in Adıyaman, Turkey, 15 February 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / TOLGA BOZOGLU)
By Bloomberg
21 Feb 2023
A pair of earthquakes struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province, two weeks after major tremors in the same area left tens of thousands of people dead.

The quakes of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude in the coastal Mediterranean province were detected on Monday evening, according to the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory.

Hatay Mayor Lutfi Savas told TGRT TV that some buildings had collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble.

State disaster agency Afad said the sea level could rise by 50cm and told citizens to stay away from the coast, adding that investigations were ongoing. Vice-President Fuat Oktay warned people to stay away from damaged buildings.

Hatay was one of the 10 provinces hit by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on 6 February, which killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighbouring Syria.

