In images: The Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro

A member of Imperio Serrano samba school gets ready prior to their entrance during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
20 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Members of Imperio Serrano samba school get ready prior to their entrance during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

A man works on a float prior to the samba school parade during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

A woman carries her costume prior to the samba school parade during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Members of Imperio Serrano perform during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Members of Mocidade perform during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

People walk next to giant dolls during a parade at the Carnival of Brazil in Olinda, Pernambuco, northeast of Brazil, 20 February 2023. The traditional parade of giant dolls of the city of Olinda is one of the most emblematic events of the Carnival of Brazil. This year the parade highlighted late Brazilian soccer legend Pele and the late British Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 29 December and 8 September 2022 respectively, among hundred of enormous figures that went through the historical center of this tourist city of the metropolitan zone of Recife. EPA-EFE/Ney Douglas

People attend the Gay8 celebration at Miami’s famous Calle 8 in Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA, 19 February 2023. According to the organizers, the Gay8 is a Hispanic/Latino-hosted art, live music, fashion, dance, food and cultural street festival in Miami’s Little Havana. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

People attend the Gay8 celebration at Miami’s famous Calle 8 in Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA, 19 February 2023. According to the organizers, the Gay8 is a Hispanic/Latino-hosted art, live music, fashion, dance, food and cultural street festival in Miami’s Little Havana. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

British actor Helen Mirren arrives for the premiere of the movie ‘Golda’ during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 20 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Israeli anti-government protesters use escalators inside a train station ahead of a mass protest against the government outside the parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, 20 February 2023. Thousands of people protest the government justice system reform plan. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A man inspects a collapsed house following a landslide in the Rezan area of Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 20 February 2023. At least 10 houses, several shops, and four cowsheds were damaged after a landslide struck the Rezan area overnight. The Srinagar- Leh highway was closed. Other landslides occurred in the Duksar Dalwa area of Ramban with 13 houses damaged. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A view of the damaged area affected by heavy rains in the Juquehy district, in the city of Sao Sebastiao, in the seaboard of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 20 February 2023. Search and rescue operations continued after landslides and floods triggered by torrential rains left at least 40 people dead and hundreds displaced. Sao Paulo state governor de Freitas declared a state of emergency in the state’s coastal area. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Gondoliers paddle carefully on the Santa Maria Formosa river because of the exceptionally low tide that has recorded 70 centimeters below sea level, in Venice, Italy, 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan looks over his speech before being recognized, during a United Nations security council meeting on the expansion of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Children as they attend their first day of classes in person of the year, in Santa Cruz del Quiche, Guatemala, 20 February 2023. The public school cycle in Guatemala began this Monday at a general level and also for 140 children from the Xatinap III primary school, an indigenous village in the north of the territory where students go through many difficulties to study. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A woman stays in a car after an earthquake felt across Lebanon in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 February 2023. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey and was felt in Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt. Many Beirut residents left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings following the earthquake that comes after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

People stay outside after an earthquake felt across Lebanon in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 February 2023. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey and was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Egypt. Many Beirut residents left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings following the earthquake that comes after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

In this handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska at the Ukrainian presidential palace on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The US President made his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s large-scale invasion last February 24. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

In this handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, U.S. President Joe Biden signs the guest book during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The US President made his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s large-scale invasion last February 24. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

Around 6,000 Iranians from the diaspora demonstrate in the streets of Brussels on February 20, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Waving Iranian but also European flags, they call on Iran to grant more freedoms to women. They also demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) organization be classified as terrorist. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Members of the police pay their respects at the memorial to the Heavenly hundred heroes, who were killed in 2014 during the mass Euromaidan protests, on the Day of Remembrance of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. In February 2014, the months-long Euromaidan protests culminated in violent clashes between protesters and riot police, leading to the deaths of over 100 people and the ousting of president Viktor Yanukovych, who had sparked the protests by rejecting a pact with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia. Nine years later, following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the country again finds itself at the center of a deadly, geopolitical tussle between Russia and the West. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images) DM/ ML

