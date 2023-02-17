Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

A stuffed toy animal is placed at the site of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 17 February 2023. Almost 44,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

People attend the Friday prayer at a shelter tent camp after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 17 February 2023. Almost 44,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Family photos are placed at the site of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 17 February 2023. Almost 44,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A woman looks at a map displaying Donetsk as Russian territory and shifting the Russian borders to include the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson, in a bookstore in Moscow, Russia, 17 February 2023. Russian President Putin in October 2022 signed into law the annexation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Debutants dance the waltz during the opening ceremony of the traditional 65th Vienna Opera Ball at the Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna State Opera) in Vienna, Austria, 16 February 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A Palestinian protester seeks cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes after a demonstration against Israel’s settlements on the lands of Kafr Qaddum village, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Jason Donovan, playing the character of Frank N Furter, poses for a photograph during a media preview of The Rocky Horror Show as it marks its 50th anniversary, at the Theatre Royal Sydney, in Sydney, Australia, 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 

A model presents a creation by Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 17 February 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 17 to 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Models present creations by Isabel Sanchis during the Madrid Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, 17 February 2023. The MBFW Madrid presents Fall/Winter 2023/24 collections until 19 February. EPA-EFE/J. J. Guillen

A model presents designs by Edward Crutchley during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 17 February 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 17 to 21 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A picture of former President of Kosovo, Ibrahim Rugova (L) is seen on a residential building in Pristina, Kosovo, 17 February 2023. Kosovo is marking 15 years since proclaiming independence from Serbia on 17 February 2008. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A biathlete in action during a women’s training session of the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof, Germany, 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Alex Finatzer of Italy falls during the second run in the Men’s Giant Slalom event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel, France, 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Drama school students and actors perform “The Funeral of Art” as they march through the city center during a protest in Athens, Greece, 17 February 2023. Performing arts students and actors marched through the city center to protest against the government’s policy on the arts sector and to demand the withdrawal of a presidential decree that classes the educational qualifications of all artists as a non-university level. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU DM/ ML

