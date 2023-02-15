Maverick Life

In images: First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has resigned

Portuguese rescue team members are trying to free the dog named Tarcin (Cinnamon) in a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Antakya capital of Hatay Province, Turkey, 14 February 2023. A team from Portugal of 53 Civil Protection, GNR, and emergency medical personnel left 08 February, for Turkey to support search and rescue efforts after 06 February earthquake, in which more than 37,000 people died and thousands more were injured. EPA-EFE/JOAO RELVAS
15 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a general view of collapsed buildings following a powerful earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, 15 February 2023. More than 41,000 people died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The Syriac Orthodox Mor Peter and Mor Paul Church is seen damaged following a powerful earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, 15 February 2023. For the first time since the end of the Ottoman Empire, the Christian Syriac community of Turkey reopened the church in 2011 and started cultural and religious activities. The church became unusable after the earthquake that took place in the region on 06 February. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A woman sits on the rubble of her home waiting for bodies of her family members at the site of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 15 February 2023. More than 41,000 people died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

An earthquake victim holds his cat aboard the Orhangazi ferry ship in Iskenderun, Turkey, 15 February 2023. Some 100 personnel of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality serve aboard the ferry that serves as temporary aid center and shelter for earthquake victims and can host some 600 people. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Medical staff walks aboard the Orhangazi ferry ship in Iskenderun, Turkey, 15 February 2023. Some 100 personnel of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality serve aboard the ferry that serves as a temporary aid center and shelter for earthquake victims and can host some 600 people.  EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tram conductor Jaiprakash Ojha works on a two-compartment tram in Kolkata, India 14 February 2023 (issued 15 February 2023). The Kolkata heritage Tram celebrates its 150 years anniversary in 2023. According to West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) website, the first tram that rolled on the local tracks on 24 February 1873 was a horse-drawn car. Steam engine trams were introduced about a decade later and the first electric-powered tram in 1900. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Dhruv’ type helicopters of the ‘Sarang’ (Peacock) helicopter display team perform during day three of the 14th Edition of Aero India 2023, at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, in Bangalore, India, 15 February 2023. More than 800 international defense and aerospace Companies have participated in Asia’s largest Aero India event which showcases warfare equipment including new fighter planes, next-generation submarines, warships, helicopters, missiles, howitzers, air defense systems, assault weapons, and all kinds of military gear from 13 to 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) christened as Tejas, a small, lightweight, single-engine, single-seat, and supersonic, multirole, combat aircraft performs during day three of the 14th Edition of Aero India 2023, at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, in Bangalore, India, 15 February 2023.  EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Visitors look at the Aero display during day three of the 14th Edition of Aero India 2023, at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, in Bangalore, India, 15 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A drama school student bearing clown makeup raises her fist as she protests outside the Prime Minister’s office during a rally in central Athens, Greece, 15 February 2023. Performing arts students marched through the city center to demand the withdrawal of a presidential decree that classes the educational qualifications of all artists at the non-university level. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Nicola Sturgeon waves from a window, after holding a press conference, as people gather outside of Bute House on February 15, 2023 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Nicola Sturgeon has resigned after eight years as the leader of the SNP and First Minister Of Scotland, taking over from Alex Salmond in 2014. Sturgeon said “I believe that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to go. In my head and in my heart I know that time is now.” (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Women’s rights protesters hold banners as people gather outside of Bute House during a press conference held by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on February 15, 2023 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A family do the conga next to a new artwork called ‘Valentine’s Day mascara’ on February 15, 2023 in Margate, England. The image, which centres on the theme of violence against women and girls, appeared yesterday, alongside a refrigerator, which featured as part of the artwork. The fridge was promptly moved by Thanet district council, who said it would return “once it has been made safe”. Since then a wheelie bin has appeared as a replacement and a sheet of plastic covering the image with a sign reading ‘do not touch’. The artwork now appears to have two private security guards despite being on the wall of a privately owned house backing onto the council-run property. Locals anticipate the piece will likely be removed and sold at auction. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A man parks his car to take a photograph next to a new artwork called ‘Valentine’s Day mascara’ on February 15, 2023 in Margate, England.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A man looks at the painting ‘The Painter’s study’ by Spanish artist Ignacio Leon y Escosura, on display in the exhibition ‘XIX. The Century of Portrait. Collections of the Museo del Prado. From the Enlightenment to Modernity’ at the CaixaForum Barcelona museum, in Barcelona, Spain, 15 February 2023. The exhibition features more than 170 masterpieces until 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A float entitled ‘King of the World’s Treasures’ passes by a crowd during the 150th annual Carnival of Nice, in Nice, France, 14 February 2023. The carnival runs from 11 to 26 February 2023, under the main theme ‘The King of the World’s Treasures’. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The pack of riders in action during the 5th and final stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race over 152.2 km from Samail to Jabal Al Akhdhar, Oman, 15 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

FC Barcelona player Gabi participates in his team’s training session at Joan Gamper sports complex in Barcelona, Spain, 15 February 2023. FC Barcelona will face Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on 16 February in their UEFA Europa League, 1st leg play-off match. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Alexander Schmid of Germany in action during the 1/8th final of the Parallel Giant Slalom event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Meribel, France, 15 February 2023. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO DM/ ML

