Newsdeck

Earthquake

Survivors leave earthquake zone in Turkey, focus turns to homeless

Survivors leave earthquake zone in Turkey, focus turns to homeless
A teddy bear is seen amid rubble from a destroyed building on February 13, 2023 in Nurdagi, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 30,000 people. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
By Reuters
14 Feb 2023
0

KAHRAMANMARAS/ANTAKYA, Turkey, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Survivors joined a mass exodus from earthquake-hit zones in Turkey on Tuesday, some leaving their homes with little hope of coming back or seeing loved ones pulled away from the rubble, at a time when some of the rescue operations are leaving.

“It is very hard … We will start from zero, without belongings, without a job,” said 22-year-old Hamza Bekry, a Syrian originally from Idlib who has lived in Hatay, in southern Turkey, for 12 years.

“Our house collapsed completely. Several of our relatives died, there are still ones under the rubble,” he added, as he prepared to follow his family to Isparta in southern Turkey.

He will become one of more than 158,000 people who have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkey hit by the quake, one of the deadliest tremors in the region’s modern history.

The disaster, with a combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria now exceeding 37,000, has devastated whole cities in both countries, leaving survivors homeless in the bitter cold, at times sleeping on piles of rubble.

“I do not have a lot of expectation from this life but the lives of our children are important,” Riza Atahan, from Hatay, said as he put his wife and daughter on a bus heading to safety some 300 km (186 miles) away.

In Syria’s shattered Aleppo city, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday that the rescue phase was “coming to a close”, with the focus turning to shelter, food and schooling as low temperatures reduced the already slim chances of survival.

In a public playground in Turkey’s southeastern city of Gaziantep, Syrian refugees made homeless by the quake used plastic sheets, blankets, cardboard and broken up pieces of furniture to erect makeshift tents on a patch of grass.

“People are suffering a lot. We applied to receive tent, aid or something but until now we didn’t receive anything,” said Hassan Saimoua, a refugee staying with his family in the playground.

 

ANGER

The search for survivors is about to end in the opposition-held north west of Syria eight days after the quake, the head of the White Helmets main rescue group, Raed al Saleh, said.

“The indications we have are that there are not any (survivors) but we are trying to do our final checks and on all sites,” he said.

Russia also said it was wrapping up its search and rescue work in Turkey and Syria and preparing to withdraw from the disaster zone.

Rare news of rescues eight days after the disaster still emerged, with an 18-year-old man pulled from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey, the third rescue on Tuesday.

Muhammed Cafer, whose rescue was reported by broadcaster CNN Turk, could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A little earlier, rescuers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, who Anadolu news agency named as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar. They were taken to hospital although their condition was unclear.

Dozens of residents and first responders voiced bewilderment at a lack of water, food, medicine, body bags and cranes in the disaster zone in the first days after the quake.

“People are not dead because of the earthquake, they are dead because of precautions that weren’t taken earlier,” said Said Qudsi who lost his uncle, aunt and their two sons in the quake.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who faces an election scheduled for June that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power, acknowledged problems in the initial response but said the situation was now under control.

Turkey faces a bill of as much as $84 billion, a business group said. Turkey’s Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said some 42,000 buildings had either collapsed, were in urgent need of demolition, or severely damaged across 10 cities.

The Turkish toll was 31,974 killed, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Tuesday. More than 5,814 have died in Syria according to a Reuters tally of reports from Syrian state media and a U.N. agency.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to allow U.N. aid to enter from Turkey via two more border crossings late on Monday, the world body said, in a move that could help get aid to those in northwest Syria.

It has so far received little help compared to government-held areas, leading to widespread anger among people living in the region who feel they have been left to fend for themselves.

By Henriette Chacar and Ali Kucukgocmen

(Additional reporting by Maya Gebeily, Daren Butler, Ezgi Erkoyun, Jonathan Spicer, Timour Azhari, Mehmet Caliskan, Jake Cordell; Writing by Stephen Coates and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Lincoln Feast, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Maverick News

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Maverick News

We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in

TOP READS IN SECTION

China says US flew high-altitude balloons over its airspace
Newsdeck

China says US flew high-altitude balloons over its airspace
US shoots down mysterious object near Canadian border
Newsdeck

US shoots down mysterious object near Canadian border
I have a picture for you! 5 January - 10 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 5 January – 10 February 2023
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Newsdeck

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Teen girls report highest levels of distress, sexual violence in a decade, says CDC
Newsdeck

Teen girls report highest levels of distress, sexual violence in a decade, says CDC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.