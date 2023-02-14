On Tuesday, serial child rapist Moehydien Pangaker was handed nine life sentences, totalling 225 years, for eight counts of rape and the murder of eight-year-0ld Tazne van Wyk. The sentences run concurrently.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Alan Maher in the Western Cape High Court. On 26 October 2022, the same judge found him guilty of kidnapping, eight counts of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children, desecration of a corpse and murdering Tazne. He was convicted on 21 of the 27 charges the State had lodged against him.

The sexual assaults occurred between 2016 and 2019, and he was on parole at the time of the crimes. The rape and murder of Tazne brought these rapes to the fore.

He had 11 previous convictions dating back to 1981 which include culpable homicide and murder. On 7 April 2008, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping, child molestation and culpable homicide, according to the court. He was granted parole on 3 April 2013 and went missing on 18 November 2013. On 12 August 2015, he was arrested again.

He was paroled a second time, from 17 October 2016 to 18 May 2019, but disappeared on 6 February 2019. He was not seen by Correctional Services again until a year later, on 19 February 2020, when he murdered Tazne.

Tazne, a Grade 3 pupil at Eurocon Primary School in Elsies Rivier near Cape Town, went missing on 7 February 2020. Her body was found on 19 February 2020 in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester, about 95km from her Ravensmead home.

She was last seen alive with her killer on CCTV footage close to Bergsig Motors on 7 February. It shows them at 11.15pm walking away from the dealership towards the N1 until they vanish into the dark.

Handing down the sentence, the judge said the accused was a “deceitful, manipulative and cruel individual”, a cunning and dangerous criminal who could not be placed back in society and that there should be no parole.

“I am of the view that the accused poses a danger to society, and a danger to women and children in particular. He showed no remorse, had a ‘dark heart’, and is unlikely to be rehabilitated.”

Maher further said the accused was not content with just raping, kidnapping and murdering Tazne, but he also desecrated her body and discarded it in a stormwater drain. Her left hand was cut off and never found.

To make sure that he never set foot outside prison or hurt another child again, the court ordered that a copy of his file be sent to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). This means that whenever he qualifies or applies for parole, the department must consult the file and the court’s ruling.

The State’s case was led by senior advocate Lenro Badenhorst. During arguments in aggravation, he described the accused as a “monster” who cannot be tolerated in a civilised community

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentencing. She said: “I want to commend the family, friends, neighbours and the rest of the community who stood up to assist the police in looking for Tazne van Wyk.

“I want to commend those who raised their hands in this fight for justice for all the victims of these heinous crimes and the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. I want to commend those who came forward as witnesses.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believed that there was no proper sentence other than long-term imprisonment.

“We are also happy that the court ordered that the judgment and sentence be included in the file to be sent to the DCS so that these sentences can be considered when he applies for parole,” Bell said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila also stated that if the accused filed an appeal application, the NPA would oppose it.

Carmen van Wyk and Terrence Manuel, Tazne’s parents, said that they were relieved the ordeal was over, pleased with the sentence, and that they can now move on with their lives and pick up the pieces.

On Tuesday, Sandy Lawrence from the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum, a community organisation formed after the rape and murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchells Plain in 2017, and who supported Tazne’s family, told Daily Maverick: “It’s been an emotional day. We are relieved that the child killer will not be allowed to leave prison to harm another child.” DM