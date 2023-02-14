South Africa

CHILD MURDER JUSTICE

Tazne van Wyk’s ‘cunning and dangerous’ killer to serve nine life sentences

Tazne van Wyk’s ‘cunning and dangerous’ killer to serve nine life sentences
Moehydien Pangaker appears at the Western Cape High Court on 18 May 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Vincent Cruywagen
14 Feb 2023
0

The Western Cape High Court has described Moehydien Pangaker, a 57-year-old convicted serial rapist, kidnapper and child murderer as a deceitful, manipulative and cruel individual who cannot be reintegrated into society.

On Tuesday, serial child rapist Moehydien Pangaker was handed nine life sentences, totalling 225 years, for eight counts of rape and the murder of eight-year-0ld Tazne van Wyk. The sentences run concurrently.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Alan Maher in the Western Cape High Court. On 26 October 2022, the same judge found him guilty of kidnapping, eight counts of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children, desecration of a corpse and murdering Tazne. He was convicted on 21 of the 27 charges the State had lodged against him.

The sexual assaults occurred between 2016 and 2019, and he was on parole at the time of the crimes. The rape and murder of Tazne brought these rapes to the fore.

He had 11 previous convictions dating back to 1981 which include culpable homicide and murder. On 7 April 2008, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping, child molestation and culpable homicide, according to the court. He was granted parole on 3 April 2013 and went missing on 18 November 2013. On 12 August 2015, he was arrested again.

He was paroled a second time, from 17 October 2016 to 18 May 2019, but disappeared on 6 February 2019. He was not seen by Correctional Services again until a year later, on 19 February 2020, when he murdered Tazne. 

Tazne, a Grade 3 pupil at Eurocon Primary School in Elsies Rivier near Cape Town, went missing on 7 February 2020. Her body was found on 19 February 2020 in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester, about 95km from her Ravensmead home.

She was last seen alive with her killer on CCTV footage close to Bergsig Motors on 7 February. It shows them at 11.15pm walking away from the dealership towards the N1 until they vanish into the dark. 

Tazne van Wyk

A photo of Tazne van Wyk at her funeral in Elsies River on 29 February 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Handing down the sentence, the judge said the accused was a “deceitful, manipulative and cruel individual”, a cunning and dangerous criminal who could not be placed back in society and that there should be no parole.

“I am of the view that the accused poses a danger to society, and a danger to women and children in particular. He showed no remorse, had a ‘dark heart’, and is unlikely to be rehabilitated.”

Maher further said the accused was not content with just raping, kidnapping and murdering Tazne, but he also desecrated her body and discarded it in a stormwater drain. Her left hand was cut off and never found. 

To make sure that he never set foot outside prison or hurt another child again, the court ordered that a copy of his file be sent to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). This means that whenever he qualifies or applies for parole, the department must consult the file and the court’s ruling.

The State’s case was led by senior advocate Lenro Badenhorst. During arguments in aggravation, he described the accused as a “monster” who cannot be tolerated in a civilised community

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentencing. She said: “I want to commend the family, friends, neighbours and the rest of the community who stood up to assist the police in looking for Tazne van Wyk.

“I want to commend those who raised their hands in this fight for justice for all the victims of these heinous crimes and the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. I want to commend those who came forward as witnesses.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believed that there was no proper sentence other than long-term imprisonment.

“We are also happy that the court ordered that the judgment and sentence be included in the file to be sent to the DCS so that these sentences can be considered when he applies for parole,” Bell said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila also stated that if the accused filed an appeal application, the NPA would oppose it.

Carmen van Wyk and Terrence Manuel, Tazne’s parents, said that they were relieved the ordeal was over, pleased with the sentence, and that they can now move on with their lives and pick up the pieces. 

On Tuesday, Sandy Lawrence from the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum, a community organisation formed after the rape and murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchells Plain in 2017, and who supported Tazne’s family, told Daily Maverick: “It’s been an emotional day. We are relieved that the child killer will not be allowed to leave prison to harm another child.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
Maverick News

Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Maverick News

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Maverick News

We're not in November any more: Steenhuisen goes to court to stop State of Disaster despite previous support
Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.