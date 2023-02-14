Maverick Life

In images: India says no to rebranding Valentine’s Day as Cow Hug Day

A cow at a stable on the outskirts of Delhi, India, 14 February 2023. The Animal Welfare Board of India sent a declaration to rebrand Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day' but the proposal was withdrawn after it backfired almost immediately. Cows are considered sacred by India’s majority Hindu population. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A man strokes a cow at a stable on the outskirts of Delhi, India, 14 February 2023. The Animal Welfare Board of India sent a declaration to rebrand Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’ but the proposal was withdrawn after it backfired almost immediately. Cows are considered sacred by India’s majority Hindu population. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A man holds a calf at a stable on the outskirts of Delhi, India, 14 February 2023. The Animal Welfare Board of India sent a declaration to rebrand Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’ but the proposal was withdrawn after it backfired almost immediately. Cows are considered sacred by India’s majority Hindu population. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Dutch politician Mpanzu Bamenga (L) and Amnesty International Netherlands Director Dagmar Oudshoorn react after a court ruling on whether the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is guilty of ethnic profiling when checking people entering the country, in The Hague, Netherlands 14 February 2023. The case was brought by a few citizens and civil society organizations such as Amnesty International and RADAR. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

US actor John Malkovich and Latvian actor Ingeborga Dapkunaite arrive for a press conference at the National Theatre ‘Ivan Vazov’ in Sofia, Bulgaria 14 February 2023. Malkovich holds the main role in the play ‘In the Solitude of Cotton Fields’ together with the world-famous Latvian actor. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway at the shooting range during zeroing ahead of the Men’s 20km race at the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof, Germany, 14 February 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Taliban security officials survey the scene of an operation against alleged ISIS hideout in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 February 2023. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has reported that its forces have arrested foreign nationals and seized weapons during a raid on an ISIS hideout in the Karta Nao area of Kabul’s 8th district. The operation resulted in the deaths of some ISIS militants, while a number of women and children were arrested according to Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Daesh has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power, and has carried out deadly attacks in a number of provinces, including Kabul. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Taliban security officials survey the scene of an operation against alleged ISIS hideout in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 February 2023. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has reported that its forces have arrested foreign nationals and seized weapons during a raid on an ISIS hideout in the Karta Nao area of Kabul's 8th district. The operation resulted in the deaths of some ISIS militants, while a number of women and children were arrested according to Taliban's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Daesh has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power, and has carried out deadly attacks in a number of provinces, including Kabul. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri prays at the grave of his father former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, during the 18th anniversary of his assassination, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 14 February 2023. Hariri was assassinated, along with 21 other people, when a massive explosion hit his motorcade in Beirut, Lebanon on 14 February 2005. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A striking University and College Union (UCU) member holds up a sign during a rally at the University of Leeds in Leeds, Britain, 14 February 2023. Over 70,000 UCU university workers at 150 universities are striking over 18 days in February and March in a dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions, affecting around 2.5 million students. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Supporters of Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri shout slogans on the 18th anniversary of late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 14 February 2023. Hariri was assassinated, along with 21 other people, when a massive explosion hit his motorcade in Beirut, Lebanon on 14 February 2005. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Pakistani laborers unloads flour at a wholesale grocery market in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 February 2023. Staff-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund in Islamabad ended, on 09 February, without an agreement, further delaying the disbursement of 1.2 billion USD in funding critical to the South Asian country to avoid a debt default. Pakistan is facing severe economic challenges, including a balance-of-payment crisis and shrinking foreign exchange reserves, which fell to 2.916 billion USD last week and are enough for only 16 or 17 days of imports, according to central bank data. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Pakistani vendors chops chicken meat at a market as the price of chicken meat reaches 415 PKR (1.56 USD) per kg in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 February 2023. Staff-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund in Islamabad ended, on 09 February, without an agreement, further delaying the disbursement of 1.2 billion USD in funding critical to the South Asian country to avoid a debt default. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Taliban security officials survey the scene of an operation against an alleged ISIS hideout in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 February 2023. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has reported that its forces have arrested foreign nationals and seized weapons during a raid on an ISIS hideout in the Karta Nao area of Kabul’s 8th district. The operation resulted in the deaths of some ISIS militants, while a number of women and children were arrested according to Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Daesh has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power, and has carried out deadly attacks in a number of provinces, including Kabul. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The pack of riders in action during the 4th stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race over 204.9 km from Izki to Yitti Hills, Oman, 14 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A newborn baby of a set of quintuplets lies in an incubator at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023. A set of quintuplets was born in Krakow on 12 February. The five babies were welcomed into the world at the city’s University Hospital through a cesarean section in the 28th week of pregnancy. The three girls and two boys are each some 40 centimetres tall and weigh between 710 and 1,400 grams, according to doctors. Born to a Polish mother and a British father, they have been named Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose, Arianna Daisy, Charles Patrick, and Henry James. EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski 

A man buys roses at a street flower shop on Valentine’s Day in Kolkata, India, 14 February 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A view of flowers as gifts for Valentine’s Day in a bazaar in Warsaw, Poland, 14 February 2023. Valentine’s Day, celebrated all over the world on 14 February, is the day dedicated to express love. EPA-EFE/Albert Zawada DM/ ML

